Our Favorite Fall Side Dishes That Belong at Your Next Potluck
It's an undeniable fact: Every potluck is only as good as its side dishes. We're packing our plates to the brim with creamy casseroles, like our cheesy scalloped potatoes and old-school squash casserole, and comforting classics, like slow-cooked collard greens and old-fashioned okra-and-tomatoes. (If our plate doesn't feel like it's about to buckle in and our arm isn't getting tired from holding it, it's just not full enough.) In the fall, potluck season grants free rein to the fresh and colorful harvest; and we've rounded up the very best of our fall side dishes that'll wow the potluck crowd this year. Here are our easiest fall potluck ideas yet.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Cheddar and Parmesan combine forces with summer squash for this rich, creamy casserole. For a tasty and colorful twist, substitute sliced zucchini for half of the yellow squash.
Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin
Recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin
This fall-inspired gratin combines sweet potatoes and collard greens for an interesting and indulgent potluck pick. It comes out of the oven with a great crisp on top from the roasted sweet potatoes and panko.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Free up your stovetop and lessen your cook time by throwing this recipe into your slow cooker for a few hours. The trick to a crowd-pleasing Southern side dish? Adding bacon. It just makes everything a little bit more flavorful, including these old-fashioned green beans.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
A hearty scalloped potato casserole offers a welcome option to classic mashed potatoes. Not to mention, you don't have to worry about the texture going downhill as it sits on the potluck table. For a delicious twist, try Gruyère cheese instead of Parmesan.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Fresh thyme adds a savory twist to the sweetness of corn pudding. Though it's often overlooked as a potluck side, corn pudding will always fit in perfectly with all of the classic casseroles, like green bean and squash.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
The crunchy, buttery cracker topping on this traditional Southern recipe keeps everyone coming for more. If you show up to the potluck with this classic comfort food, you're guaranteed to take home a scraped-clean baking dish.
Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing
Be prepared to receive rave reviews all night long—because this fall-inspired side dish is nothing less than amazing. Earthy wild rice is combined with crisp apple, celery, red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh parsley and sage, and buttery sourdough bread cubes.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Let these easier-than-easy collards wow the crowd. With only 15 minutes of prep time, this recipe lets the collard greens cook with ham hocks low and slow in your trusty slow cooker.
Root Vegetable Gratin
Recipe: Root Vegetable Gratin
This 6-ingredient root vegetable recipe is perfect for those who want to get major flavor without spending too much time in the kitchen. The cheesy gratin casserole brings the best of fall flavor to any gathering.
Classic Okra And Tomatoes
Recipe: Classic Okra And Tomatoes
You can't go any more classic than this Southern pairing of okra and tomatoes. The ingredients get wonderfully stewed together and taste amazing when served over rice.
Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese
Introducing the perfect twist on our classic macaroni and cheese. Roasted broccoli makes the creamy, cheesy casserole just a little more interesting in terms of flavor and texture. When taking macaroni and cheese to a party or potluck, this recipe makes sure it's anything but boring.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
This colorful casserole is packed with fresh fall ingredients and baked in a rich Parmesan custard with smoky bacon, spinach, and chunks of roasted sweet potatoes. It'll be a standout side dish on the potluck table.
Wild Rice with Mushrooms
Recipe: Wild Rice with Mushrooms
A hearty rice side elevated with sautéed sweet onion and fresh mushrooms makes a simple yet crowd-pleasing option. Requiring only seven ingredients and thirty minutes of prep time, it's a low-maintenance pick.
Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard
Recipe: Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard
Whole-grain mustard adds a unique tangy touch to these rustic mashed potatoes. It's a quick and easy recipe that tastes even better than your average version, making it a flavorful pick to feed a crowd.
Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans
Recipe: Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans
This fresh, flavorful slaw will blow your bagged version out of the water, trust us. It strikes the perfect balance of sweet and tart taste; while raw, shredded Brussels sprouts and sprinkled-in toasted pecans add a crunchy element to each bite.
Parker House Rolls
Recipe: Parker House Rolls
These homemade yeast rolls are a step above the rest. Coated in melted butter and topped with flaky salt, these are always a welcome add-on to any party or potluck.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
A tangy tomato sauce lightly covers the fresh ingredients in this recipe. Okra, tomatoes, and chickpeas make up the bulk of the flavorful side dish.
Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad
Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad
Inspired by Southern favorite Texas Caviar, this colorful salad is packed with black-eyed peas, corn, and bell pepper; while a tangy sauce with a spicy kick holds it all together. Trust us, this one is a crowd-pleaser.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Shake up the sideboard by bringing this spicy salad inspired by Mexican-style street corn. If your potluck has a casual cookout vibe, this recipe offers the perfect accompaniment.
Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Don't be afraid to mix up the vegetables in this tortelloni salad, depending on your favorite fall produce. Grilling the veggies takes this pasta salad to the next level.
Lemony Potato Salad
Recipe: Lemony Potato Salad
A casual potluck isn't complete without classic potato salad. This lemony version is held together with a vinaigrette of simple olive oil, lemon juice, and dry mustard.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
When you don't have to worry about packing and layering sweet potatoes into a baking dish, using the fall-favorite ingredient seems even more appealing. A little salty, a little sweet, and oh-so-tasty, this slow-cooker recipe is going to be a family favorite.