Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

It's an undeniable fact: Every potluck is only as good as its side dishes. We're packing our plates to the brim with creamy casseroles, like our cheesy scalloped potatoes and old-school squash casserole, and comforting classics, like slow-cooked collard greens and old-fashioned okra-and-tomatoes. (If our plate doesn't feel like it's about to buckle in and our arm isn't getting tired from holding it, it's just not full enough.) In the fall, potluck season grants free rein to the fresh and colorful harvest; and we've rounded up the very best of our fall side dishes that'll wow the potluck crowd this year. Here are our easiest fall potluck ideas yet.

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Cheddar and Parmesan combine forces with summer squash for this rich, creamy casserole. For a tasty and colorful twist, substitute sliced zucchini for half of the yellow squash.

Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton

Recipe: Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin

This fall-inspired gratin combines sweet potatoes and collard greens for an interesting and indulgent potluck pick. It comes out of the oven with a great crisp on top from the roasted sweet potatoes and panko.

Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Beans

Free up your stovetop and lessen your cook time by throwing this recipe into your slow cooker for a few hours. The trick to a crowd-pleasing Southern side dish? Adding bacon. It just makes everything a little bit more flavorful, including these old-fashioned green beans.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

A hearty scalloped potato casserole offers a welcome option to classic mashed potatoes. Not to mention, you don't have to worry about the texture going downhill as it sits on the potluck table. For a delicious twist, try Gruyère cheese instead of Parmesan.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Fresh thyme adds a savory twist to the sweetness of corn pudding. Though it's often overlooked as a potluck side, corn pudding will always fit in perfectly with all of the classic casseroles, like green bean and squash.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

The crunchy, buttery cracker topping on this traditional Southern recipe keeps everyone coming for more. If you show up to the potluck with this classic comfort food, you're guaranteed to take home a scraped-clean baking dish.

Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Herbed Wild Rice Dressing

Be prepared to receive rave reviews all night long—because this fall-inspired side dish is nothing less than amazing. Earthy wild rice is combined with crisp apple, celery, red onion, toasted walnuts, fresh parsley and sage, and buttery sourdough bread cubes.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Let these easier-than-easy collards wow the crowd. With only 15 minutes of prep time, this recipe lets the collard greens cook with ham hocks low and slow in your trusty slow cooker.

Root Vegetable Gratin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Root Vegetable Gratin

This 6-ingredient root vegetable recipe is perfect for those who want to get major flavor without spending too much time in the kitchen. The cheesy gratin casserole brings the best of fall flavor to any gathering.

Classic Okra And Tomatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Okra And Tomatoes

You can't go any more classic than this Southern pairing of okra and tomatoes. The ingredients get wonderfully stewed together and taste amazing when served over rice.

Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Introducing the perfect twist on our classic macaroni and cheese. Roasted broccoli makes the creamy, cheesy casserole just a little more interesting in terms of flavor and texture. When taking macaroni and cheese to a party or potluck, this recipe makes sure it's anything but boring.

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

This colorful casserole is packed with fresh fall ingredients and baked in a rich Parmesan custard with smoky bacon, spinach, and chunks of roasted sweet potatoes. It'll be a standout side dish on the potluck table.

Wild Rice with Mushrooms

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Wild Rice with Mushrooms

A hearty rice side elevated with sautéed sweet onion and fresh mushrooms makes a simple yet crowd-pleasing option. Requiring only seven ingredients and thirty minutes of prep time, it's a low-maintenance pick.

Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Rustic Mashed Potatoes with Whole-Grain Mustard

Whole-grain mustard adds a unique tangy touch to these rustic mashed potatoes. It's a quick and easy recipe that tastes even better than your average version, making it a flavorful pick to feed a crowd.

Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Brussels Sprout-and-Leek Slaw with Bacon and Pecans

This fresh, flavorful slaw will blow your bagged version out of the water, trust us. It strikes the perfect balance of sweet and tart taste; while raw, shredded Brussels sprouts and sprinkled-in toasted pecans add a crunchy element to each bite.

Parker House Rolls

Credit: Jaguar Sun

Recipe: Parker House Rolls

These homemade yeast rolls are a step above the rest. Coated in melted butter and topped with flaky salt, these are always a welcome add-on to any party or potluck.

Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

A tangy tomato sauce lightly covers the fresh ingredients in this recipe. Okra, tomatoes, and chickpeas make up the bulk of the flavorful side dish.

Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kaye E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Black-Eyed Pea and Grain Salad

Inspired by Southern favorite Texas Caviar, this colorful salad is packed with black-eyed peas, corn, and bell pepper; while a tangy sauce with a spicy kick holds it all together. Trust us, this one is a crowd-pleaser.

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Shake up the sideboard by bringing this spicy salad inspired by Mexican-style street corn. If your potluck has a casual cookout vibe, this recipe offers the perfect accompaniment.

Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad

Don't be afraid to mix up the vegetables in this tortelloni salad, depending on your favorite fall produce. Grilling the veggies takes this pasta salad to the next level.

Lemony Potato Salad

Credit: Becky Stayner

Recipe: Lemony Potato Salad

A casual potluck isn't complete without classic potato salad. This lemony version is held together with a vinaigrette of simple olive oil, lemon juice, and dry mustard.

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon

When you don't have to worry about packing and layering sweet potatoes into a baking dish, using the fall-favorite ingredient seems even more appealing. A little salty, a little sweet, and oh-so-tasty, this slow-cooker recipe is going to be a family favorite.

