Here's A Delicious Reason To Add Grapes To Your Salad
All Southerners are privy to the potluck-style holiday gathering. For every Easter, Christmas, and Thanksgiving meal, thousands of families gather together to celebrate various joyous occasions. And, because our relatives tend to extend far and wide, we'd never expect one person to prepare the entire meal – hence the lifesaving potluck dinner. Each person is assigned a dish or two to bring, and by the time everyone arrives, the dining table is jam-packed with plenty of delicious Southern cuisine.
That's where the story of my mom's creamy grape salad recipe beings. One Christmas more than 15 years ago, my mom was tasked with making a grape salad for our annual holiday party. She turned to a surefire recipe that has been in the family for several decades. Needless to say, the beloved dish disappeared in less than 10 minutes, and my mom was never allowed to bring another dish. Grape salad – that was her duty. Of course she's ventured out and brought other appetizers, desserts, and sides through the years, but she'd never dare forget to bring the creamy grape salad. Aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and grandparents rave about the dish every Christmas; it never disappoints.
WATCH: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Perhaps it's the fresh grapes, rich cream cheese, brown sugar and pecan topping, or the easy preparation, but my mom's creamy grape salad is the family favorite every year. Not convinced you should give it a try? The dish is incredibly simple to make, which is more than ideal during the hectic holiday season. It takes less than 10 ingredients, and there is no cooking or baking involved.
While there are sure to be several other salads on the dining table, this one will take the cake every time. The tanginess of the grapes perfectly compliments the velvety cream cheese. We're more than excited to share this cherished creamy grape salad recipe with you. As always, let us know what you think.