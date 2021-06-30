Our Best Corn Side Dish Recipes
We don't think anyone will complain when there's fresh corn on the menu, and these easy corn side dish recipes will allow you to serve it for every occasion. Whether you'll be cooking for a casual weeknight family dinner, a summer cookout, or a special holiday celebration, there's sure to be a recipe in our collection that will be a fit for your next gathering. Most of these corn side dishes are easy to make and don't require too many ingredients, because corn is already delicious and flavorful on its own. While many of these recipes call for fresh corn, there are also options for using frozen corn as well so you can enjoy this crowd-pleasing ingredient year-round. From creamed corn to corn fritters to succotash and more, here are our favorite ways to serve corn as a side dish.
Creamed Corn
Use the freshest corn possible for a creamy, milky texture.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
If you've never had corn cooked in heavy cream with a little salt and pepper, we guarantee it will become your new favorite way to enjoy fresh corn.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
When you're firing up the grill for summer dinner, you'll want to toss some fresh corn on the cob on as well.
Best-Ever Succotash
If you prefer a little bit of spice, you can finish your succotash with a few dashes of smoked paprika.
Southern Fried Corn
With the help of butter and your cast-iron skillet, this corn gets plenty of flavor in just 15 minutes.
Baked Corn Casserole
Think of this casserole as the best parts of cornbread and corn pudding combined into one flavorful dish.
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Fresh corn adds a fresh, sweet flavor to this big bowl of homemade salsa.
Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob
Your favorite fresh herbs help make a flavored butter to add just the right amount of flavor to oven-roasted corn.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Three jalapeños give this corn side dish plenty of spice, but you can substitute for sweet peppers if you prefer less heat.
Fluffy Corn Pudding
This corn pudding is best described as a cross between a custard and a souffle. The texture comes from pureeing some of the corn kernels.
Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
Yes, your air fryer really can cook almost anything including corn on the cob.
Golden Corn Fritters
Classic corn fritters are surprisingly easy to make and will please any crowd.
Instant Pot Corn On The Cob
Your favorite multicooker will help you make tender, delicious corn easily and quickly.
Tee's Corn Pudding
This classic side dish requires just eight ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand in your kitchen. It's great for special occasions or weeknight dinners.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
Just a little chopping and stirring are needed to create this quick salad that brings three of summer's best ingredients together.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
To make the fresh breadcrumbs for the topping, pulse torn slices of day-old sandwich bread in a food processor.
Smoked Corn on the Cob
Make sure to leave the husks attached to the corn while it's smoking. They'll serve as a handle for the cob.
Savory Corn Pudding
Corn pudding is a great make-ahead option for any potluck or dinner. Simply cook, let cool, cover, and chill up to 2 days.
Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
We suggest serving these patties alongside an easy dipping sauce made with 1 cup of sour cream, 2 teaspoons of lime zest, 3 tablespoons of lime juice, and 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.