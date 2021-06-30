Our Best Corn Side Dish Recipes

By Jenna Sims June 30, 2021
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

We don't think anyone will complain when there's fresh corn on the menu, and these easy corn side dish recipes will allow you to serve it for every occasion. Whether you'll be cooking for a casual weeknight family dinner, a summer cookout, or a special holiday celebration, there's sure to be a recipe in our collection that will be a fit for your next gathering. Most of these corn side dishes are easy to make and don't require too many ingredients, because corn is already delicious and flavorful on its own. While many of these recipes call for fresh corn, there are also options for using frozen corn as well so you can enjoy this crowd-pleasing ingredient year-round. From creamed corn to corn fritters to succotash and more, here are our favorite ways to serve corn as a side dish.

Creamed Corn

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Use the freshest corn possible for a creamy, milky texture. 

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

If you've never had corn cooked in heavy cream with a little salt and pepper, we guarantee it will become your new favorite way to enjoy fresh corn. 

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

When you're firing up the grill for summer dinner, you'll want to toss some fresh corn on the cob on as well. 

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

If you prefer a little bit of spice, you can finish your succotash with a few dashes of smoked paprika. 

Southern Fried Corn

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Southern Fried Corn

With the help of butter and your cast-iron skillet, this corn gets plenty of flavor in just 15 minutes.

Baked Corn Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Baked Corn Casserole

Think of this casserole as the best parts of cornbread and corn pudding combined into one flavorful dish.

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Fresh corn adds a fresh, sweet flavor to this big bowl of homemade salsa. 

Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Corn on the Cob

Your favorite fresh herbs help make a flavored butter to add just the right amount of flavor to oven-roasted corn.

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Three jalapeños give this corn side dish plenty of spice, but you can substitute for sweet peppers if you prefer less heat.

Fluffy Corn Pudding

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fluffy Corn Pudding

This corn pudding is best described as a cross between a custard and a souffle. The texture comes from pureeing some of the corn kernels.

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

Yes, your air fryer really can cook almost anything including corn on the cob.

 

Golden Corn Fritters

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters

Classic corn fritters are surprisingly easy to make and will please any crowd.

Instant Pot Corn On The Cob

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Dickey, Prop Styling: Kay E Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Corn On The Cob

Your favorite multicooker will help you make tender, delicious corn easily and quickly. 

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

This classic side dish requires just eight ingredients, most of which you probably already have on hand in your kitchen. It's great for special occasions or weeknight dinners.

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Just a little chopping and stirring are needed to create this quick salad that brings three of summer's best ingredients together.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

To make the fresh breadcrumbs for the topping, pulse torn slices of day-old sandwich bread in a food processor.

 

Smoked Corn on the Cob

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Smoked Corn on the Cob

Make sure to leave the husks attached to the corn while it's smoking. They'll serve as a handle for the cob.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Corn pudding is a great make-ahead option for any potluck or dinner. Simply cook, let cool, cover, and chill up to 2 days. 

Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties

We suggest serving these patties alongside an easy dipping sauce made with 1 cup of sour cream, 2 teaspoons of lime zest, 3 tablespoons of lime juice, and 2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro.

