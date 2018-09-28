This Side Dish Got My Husband to Cook
Having just tied the knot, my husband Alex and I are learning to create our own traditions in our Downtown Memphis kitchen. I'm the rabbi's daughter who never cooked with pork until young adulthood, and Alex is an Arkansas-raised Southern gentleman who doesn't validate a dish without "treif" (non-kosher food)!
During a Mississippi Delta getaway at the Alluvian Hotel a few winters ago, we savored every second of a Viking Cooking School date night. Until that evening, Alex's cooking confidence was little to none; but it was during the Brussels sprout and bacon side dish prep that, suddenly, I saw his passion shine. I had always taken on the "chef" role, but at that moment he was teaching me how to properly brown bacon.
You might also be interested in:
Our growing love for nights spent in the kitchen together is all thanks to that bacon-filled moment. I am all about recipes that provoke comfort and ease in the evenings after stressful workdays. This Brussels sprout recipe reaps a sweet and savory combination for any season and occasion.
Cara Greenstein is author of the award-winning, Memphis-based food and lifestyle brand Caramelized. A bonafide foodie and entertaining expert, Cara shares a wealth of inspiration for the kitchen and home, as well as guides for outings in Memphis and across the South. Her latest venture, the Caramelized Supper Club, offers a "dinner party in a box" subscription service for convenient and creative at-home entertaining.