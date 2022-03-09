8x8 Side Dishes That May Steal the Spotlight on Your Sideboard
The convenience of casseroles will never be lost on us. Whether prepping for a dinner party or looking for an easy and filling weeknight dinner, a casserole will always have your back. If your 9- x 13-inch casserole dish is just a bit too large for your dinner crowd, then the small but mighty 8- x 8-inch casserole dish is just the kitchen sidekick for you. We rounded up our favorite 8x8 side dishes to simplify your weekly dinner plans. It's no surprise that these casseroles are all hearty, creamy, and cheesy and include practically any vegetable you can name. Looking for a healthier alternative to your kid's favorite mac and cheese? Try our Easy Cauliflower Casserole. If you're searching for a way to dress up your traditional Au Gratin Potatoes recipe, then make our Fennel-and-Potato Gratin. It won't disappoint. With the side dishes under control, now you just need to figure out what to serve for the main course.
Cabbage Casserole
This casserole is inspired by the creamy taste of Au Gratin Potatoes, so your kids won't even notice that there's a leafy green hiding under the Parmesan-breadcrumb topping.
Creamed Greens Casserole
Pair this recipe with your choice of protein for a quick weeknight meal. Onions, garlic, cream cheese, and fontina combine for a savory concoction that will convince any greens skeptic to pile their plate high.
Parmesan Corn Pudding
This corn pudding recipe uses frozen corn, which means you'll spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying a meal with your family.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Everyone will reach for a second helping of this traditional Southern casserole. It's hard to resist the flakey, buttery cracker topping with the creamy cheese and squash mixture.
Pineapple Casserole
This holiday side dish is good enough to serve any time of year. Pineapple chunks, cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers may sound like a strange combination, but it's truly a delicacy.
Hashbrown Casserole
Your 8- x 8-inch casserole dish is the best option, if you don't have another 2-quart baking dish on hand. Southerners are unapologetic about their knack for turning practically any dish into a creamy, cheesy affair, and this Hashbrown Casserole is no exception.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
Combine the creamy pasta goodness of Mac and Cheese with the sweetness of creamed corn, and you have yourself a Macaroni Corn Casserole.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
This casserole is comfort in a 2-quart dish. Serve it alongside your favorite soup or protein for a filling meal.
Easy Cauliflower Casserole
This cauliflower casserole is ready in just 45 minutes, and it may even fool your kids into thinking it's a mac and cheese dish.
Asparagus Gratin
This decadent casserole dresses up spring's favorite veggie. You'll want to add this cheesy casserole to your Easter sideboard.
Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Nutmeg and fennel give this potato gratin a fresh punch of flavor combined with sharp white cheddar cheese.