8x8 Side Dishes That May Steal the Spotlight on Your Sideboard

The convenience of casseroles will never be lost on us. Whether prepping for a dinner party or looking for an easy and filling weeknight dinner, a casserole will always have your back. If your 9- x 13-inch casserole dish is just a bit too large for your dinner crowd, then the small but mighty 8- x 8-inch casserole dish is just the kitchen sidekick for you. We rounded up our favorite 8x8 side dishes to simplify your weekly dinner plans. It's no surprise that these casseroles are all hearty, creamy, and cheesy and include practically any vegetable you can name. Looking for a healthier alternative to your kid's favorite mac and cheese? Try our Easy Cauliflower Casserole. If you're searching for a way to dress up your traditional Au Gratin Potatoes recipe, then make our Fennel-and-Potato Gratin. It won't disappoint. With the side dishes under control, now you just need to figure out what to serve for the main course.