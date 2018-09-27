3-Ingredient Side Dish Recipes

When you've spent time grilling the perfect steak, slow-cooking a tender roast, braising the most beautiful chicken, side dishes can become an afterthought at dinner. Since you put so much time into the main dish, it deserves more than a bag-of-salad, and these three-ingredient recipes are here to complete your dinner. Trust us, Sunday Supper will never look better. With few ingredients (that would be three!) and simple cooking methods, these recipes are the way to go for fast and affordable weeknight dinners. Never worry about getting your vegetable servings with sides that include healthy green beans, cauliflower, beets, and more. Thinking about adding some grains to round out the menu? There are easy three-ingredient recipes for grits, farro, and gussied-up rice that will kick your plain white rice out of the kitchen for good. Dinner doesn't have to be stressful, complicated, or challenging–and it can still be delicious. These recipes will save you time and money, and give your pantry ingredients a brand new life.