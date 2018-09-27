3-Ingredient Side Dish Recipes
When you've spent time grilling the perfect steak, slow-cooking a tender roast, braising the most beautiful chicken, side dishes can become an afterthought at dinner. Since you put so much time into the main dish, it deserves more than a bag-of-salad, and these three-ingredient recipes are here to complete your dinner. Trust us, Sunday Supper will never look better. With few ingredients (that would be three!) and simple cooking methods, these recipes are the way to go for fast and affordable weeknight dinners. Never worry about getting your vegetable servings with sides that include healthy green beans, cauliflower, beets, and more. Thinking about adding some grains to round out the menu? There are easy three-ingredient recipes for grits, farro, and gussied-up rice that will kick your plain white rice out of the kitchen for good. Dinner doesn't have to be stressful, complicated, or challenging–and it can still be delicious. These recipes will save you time and money, and give your pantry ingredients a brand new life.
Slow-Cooker Grits
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grits
When you make grits in the slow cooker, you don't waste a second of time standing over the hot stove stirring.
Simple Beet Salad
Recipe: Simple Beet Salad
This light, colorful salad brings out the best of earthy beets.
Jessica's Mixed Greens
Recipe: Jessica's Mixed Greens
This simple side dish showcases the best of your fresh farmers' market greens, whether you choose collards, turnip greens, or mustard greens.
Classic: Green Beans with Garlic
Recipe: Green Beans with Garlic
It's never been easier to get a serving of veggies at dinner than with this fast recipe.
From-Scratch Oven Fries
Recipe: From-Scratch Oven Fries
Don't stop at the drive-thru! Get crispy, perfect French fries right at home.
Browned-Butter Farro
Recipe: Browned-Butter Farro
Swap out tired rice recipes for this healthy grain at dinner.
Brussels Sprouts and Sautéed Cabbage
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts and Sautéed Cabbage
Although this healthy side dish will complement any main-dish protein (chicken, beef, pork, fish, shrimp), we paired it with our Honey-Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Homemade Applesauce for a comforting and kid-friendly dinner.
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Recipe: Oven Roasted Potatoes
This method ensures the crispiest potatoes that truly go with everything at dinnertime.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
This dreamy side dish will be a new favorite at every cookout, and no one will know it was so much easier to make than a casserole.
Roasted Cauliflower
Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower
This healthy side dish is most delicious when it's able to caramelize.
Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
A touch of bacon and Parmesan cheese add tons of flavor to quick green beans.
Candied Roasted Squash
Recipe: Candied Roasted Squash
Welcome fall with a cozy side of squash that's baked with brown sugar.
Perfect Pot of Grits
Recipe: Perfect Pot of Grits
Video: Perfect Pot of Grits
Perfect sounds too good to be true, but trust us. This simple recipe is all you need for the best grits.
Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Bites
Recipe: Herbed Goat Cheese-Melon Bites
Watermelon, goat cheese, and basil make up this easy summer side dish.
Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
Recipe: Air Fryer Sweet Potato Fries
You can easily make this recipe using the oven or the air fryer.
Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: Oven-Baked Sweet Potatoes
It's hard to beat this side dish that goes with so many different dinner options.