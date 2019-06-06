The Best 13x9 Side Dishes to Serve with Burgers
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
This lavishly rich casserole is ideal for family suppers. For a slight twist, try Gruyère cheese instead of Parmesan.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Use those fresh summer tomatoes to top off this mac and cheese.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Mix summer squash with butter, cheese, and crushed crackers for a instant crowd-pleaser.
Classic Baked Beans
These homemade baked beans will be welcome at any summer gathering.
Hot Potato Salad
Warm up your potato salad with this cheesy version.
Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
Kids will enjoy summer squash if it's topped with cute cheese crackers.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Three summer favorites come together to create one crowd-pleasing casserole recipe.
Rum Baked Beans
These baked beans can be prepared up to two days in advance of serving.
Savory Tomato Cobbler
This savory summer cobbler will become your new favorite way to enjoy tomatoes.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Everyone will eat their greens when they're covered with warm, melted cheese.
Hashbrown Casserole
We're here to convince you that hashbrown casserole can be enjoyed at any occasion.
Potatoes Patio
You'll know this cheesy, creamy dish is ready to serve when the top is golden brown.
Savory Corn Pudding
Make the most of fresh summer corn by packing six cups into this savory casserole.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Brussels sprouts and bacon are the perfect match.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
What's better than one type of cheese? Two types of cheese.