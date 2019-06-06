The Best 13x9 Side Dishes to Serve with Burgers

By Jenna Sims
When burgers are on the menu, complete your meal with these easy casserole side dishes. Whether you're firing up the grill to cook burgers for a family dinner or heading to a backyard potluck, these crowd-pleasing side dishes deserve a spot on your plate next to the main dish. Using your favorite 13x9 pan will make your favorite sides easy to transport and will ensure that there's enough for everyone.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

This lavishly rich casserole is ideal for family suppers. For a slight twist, try Gruyère cheese instead of Parmesan.

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Use those fresh summer tomatoes to top off this mac and cheese.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Mix summer squash with butter, cheese, and crushed crackers for a instant crowd-pleaser.

Classic Baked Beans

Recipe: Baked Beans

These homemade baked beans will be welcome at any summer gathering.

Hot Potato Salad

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

Warm up your potato salad with this cheesy version.

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Kids will enjoy summer squash if it's topped with cute cheese crackers.

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Three summer favorites come together to create one crowd-pleasing casserole recipe.

Rum Baked Beans

Recipe: Rum Baked Beans

These baked beans can be prepared up to two days in advance of serving.

Savory Tomato Cobbler

Recipe: Savory Tomato Cobbler

This savory summer cobbler will become your new favorite way to enjoy tomatoes.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Everyone will eat their greens when they're covered with warm, melted cheese.

Hashbrown Casserole

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

We're here to convince you that hashbrown casserole can be enjoyed at any occasion.

Potatoes Patio

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

You'll know this cheesy, creamy dish is ready to serve when the top is golden brown.

Savory Corn Pudding

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Make the most of fresh summer corn by packing six cups into this savory casserole.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Brussels sprouts and bacon are the perfect match.

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

What's better than one type of cheese? Two types of cheese.

