Our Favorite 13x9 Side Dish Recipes of All Time

By Jenna Sims Updated February 25, 2022
Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

It's no wonder the 13x9 is one of the South's most beloved dishes to use for cooking. We love multi-tasking products that make our lives a little more simple and the ability to cook, transport, and serve recipes all in once dish definitely does that. Plus, cooking in this size dish ensures that you always have enough food to go around when you're serving a larger group. From a laid-back meal at home with your family to a dinner party with friends, these side dishes that you can make in your favorite 13- by 9-inch casserole dish are guaranteed to please your crowd every time. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Scalloped Corn Casserole

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Scalloped Corn Casserole

You'll know this casserole is ready to come out of the oven when the center is set and the top is golden brown.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

This casserole recipe proves that there's more ways to enjoy okra than just deep frying it.

3 of 27

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

If you can't decide between serving corn casserole and baked macaroni and cheese, this recipe gives you the flavor of both in one dish.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

This lightened-up zucchini casserole skips the mayo, but still includes plenty of cheese.

5 of 27

Sweetie's Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweetie's Sweet Potato Casserole

Chef and restaurateur Kelsey Barnard Clark shares her great-grandmother's sweet potato casserole recipe, which she says actually tastes like sweet potatoes as they aren't over-powered by sugary ingredients.

6 of 27

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

This grown-up twist on traditional mac and cheese will be ready in just 30 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Cubes of French bread come alongside sweet potatoes in this hearty casserole to make them even more comforting. 

8 of 27

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

No matter the ocassion, you can't go wrong with this classic dish.

9 of 27

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Think of this recipe as a veggie-packed version of a loaded baked potato.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Using two different potato varieties give this casserole our fluffiest texture ever.

11 of 27

Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing

We reccomended that you start making this dressing two days before you'll be serving it.

12 of 27

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: VICTOR PROTASIO; PROP STYLING: GINNY BRANCH STELLING; FOOD STYLING: EMILY NABORS HALL

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Serve up plenty of green veggies at your next holiday meal or family dinner with this casserole that's packed with both green beans and Brussels sprouts. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

We replaced the usual fried onions with thin, crispy leeks for an elegant look.

14 of 27

Two-Potato Gratin

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Two-Potato Gratin

What's better than one type of potato? Two different types together in one cheesy dish.

15 of 27

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Since sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, add a savory flavor with a Parmesan-herb streusel topping

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole

From a laid-back barbecue to a formal dinner party, this versatile recipe has a place at any gathering.

17 of 27

Rum Baked Beans

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Rum Baked Beans

Prepare these homemade baked beans up to two days before serving.

18 of 27

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

From brunch to dinner, we think this cheesy dish can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Three of our favorite veggies come together in one casserole.

20 of 27

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

A warm take on the classic cookout side.

21 of 27

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

This casserole comes together a little faster with the help of steam-in-bag broccoli florets.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

There's no shortage of corn in this savory casserole, six cups to be exact.

23 of 27

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Our Test Kitchen combed through years of recipes to come up with the very best version of this classic recipe.

24 of 27

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

These potatoes can be refrigerated for up to two days before baking.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

The short ingredient list will make you love this easy, cheesy casserole even more.

26 of 27

Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole

Make use of an entire head of cauliflower in this veggie-packed recipe.

27 of 27

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

Potatoes are ready to serve when the top is golden brown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims