Our Favorite 13x9 Side Dish Recipes of All Time
It's no wonder the 13x9 is one of the South's most beloved dishes to use for cooking. We love multi-tasking products that make our lives a little more simple and the ability to cook, transport, and serve recipes all in once dish definitely does that. Plus, cooking in this size dish ensures that you always have enough food to go around when you're serving a larger group. From a laid-back meal at home with your family to a dinner party with friends, these side dishes that you can make in your favorite 13- by 9-inch casserole dish are guaranteed to please your crowd every time.
Scalloped Corn Casserole
You'll know this casserole is ready to come out of the oven when the center is set and the top is golden brown.
Okra and Rice Casserole
This casserole recipe proves that there's more ways to enjoy okra than just deep frying it.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
If you can't decide between serving corn casserole and baked macaroni and cheese, this recipe gives you the flavor of both in one dish.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
This lightened-up zucchini casserole skips the mayo, but still includes plenty of cheese.
Sweetie's Sweet Potato Casserole
Chef and restaurateur Kelsey Barnard Clark shares her great-grandmother's sweet potato casserole recipe, which she says actually tastes like sweet potatoes as they aren't over-powered by sugary ingredients.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
This grown-up twist on traditional mac and cheese will be ready in just 30 minutes.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Cubes of French bread come alongside sweet potatoes in this hearty casserole to make them even more comforting.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
No matter the ocassion, you can't go wrong with this classic dish.
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
Think of this recipe as a veggie-packed version of a loaded baked potato.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Using two different potato varieties give this casserole our fluffiest texture ever.
Aunt Grace's Famous Cornbread Dressing
We reccomended that you start making this dressing two days before you'll be serving it.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Serve up plenty of green veggies at your next holiday meal or family dinner with this casserole that's packed with both green beans and Brussels sprouts.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
We replaced the usual fried onions with thin, crispy leeks for an elegant look.
Two-Potato Gratin
What's better than one type of potato? Two different types together in one cheesy dish.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Since sweet potatoes are naturally sweet, add a savory flavor with a Parmesan-herb streusel topping
Cheesy Mashed Potato Casserole
From a laid-back barbecue to a formal dinner party, this versatile recipe has a place at any gathering.
Rum Baked Beans
Prepare these homemade baked beans up to two days before serving.
Hashbrown Casserole
From brunch to dinner, we think this cheesy dish can be enjoyed at any time of day.
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Three of our favorite veggies come together in one casserole.
Hot Potato Salad
A warm take on the classic cookout side.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
This casserole comes together a little faster with the help of steam-in-bag broccoli florets.
Savory Corn Pudding
There's no shortage of corn in this savory casserole, six cups to be exact.
Oyster Casserole
Our Test Kitchen combed through years of recipes to come up with the very best version of this classic recipe.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
These potatoes can be refrigerated for up to two days before baking.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
The short ingredient list will make you love this easy, cheesy casserole even more.
Sweet Potato, Cauliflower, and Greens Casserole
Make use of an entire head of cauliflower in this veggie-packed recipe.
Potatoes Patio
Potatoes are ready to serve when the top is golden brown.