Happy Birthday! Iconic Louisiana Seasoning, Tony Chachere's, Turns 50
Chances are there's a birthday party happening in your spice cabinet right now!
A favorite of Southern chefs everywhere, Tony Chachere's Famous Creole Seasoning is celebrating 50 years of spicing things up.
Chachere was 65 years old when he wrote and published Tony Chachere's Cajun Country Cookbook in 1972. Legend has it Chachere sold 10,000 copies from the back of his station wagon in a few weeks. Fans couldn't get enough of his signature blend of seasonings, and Tony Chachere's Famous Creole Seasoning was born that same year.
In 1995, Chachere was honored as the first inductee into the Louisiana Chefs Hall of Fame. He died one week later, just three months shy of his 90th birthday.
The Chachere family continued his legacy, and today, Tony Chachere's Famous Creole Cuisine is run by Mr. Tony's grandson, Don. The company is still operated in Opelousas, Louisiana, but now in a 150,000 square-foot facility with more than 100 full-time employees.
WATCH: The Store-Bought Creole Seasoning That Every Southern Cook Needs In the Spice Cabinet
"What started as my great-grandfather's life-long dream has now become a devoted mission for four generations of the Chachere family," Celeste Chachere, Director of Marketing for Tony Chachere's, said in a news release. "Making the flavors of his beloved Cajun and Creole cuisine accessible to the world beyond Louisiana is what Mr. Tony was most passionate about, and we are continually looking for new ways to bring more flavor to every meal people eat, just as he always dreamed."
The commemorative 50th anniversary cans of Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning are available now at tonychachere.com.