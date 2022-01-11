Rodney Scott Partners with ESPN to Create Recipes Using New Postseasoning Spice Blend
With last night's college football grand finale ending in a curse-breaking National Championship victory for the Georgia Bulldogs and NFL Super Wild Card Weekend just days away, the football postseason is beginning to heat up.
As the stakes get higher in advance of Super Bowl Sunday on February 13, ESPN has developed a new product to match the intensity of the football postseason. Postseasoning is an exclusive spice blend created specifically for football fans who want to rule the tailgate and take home a W at their watch parties.
The new seasoning features a blend of salt, garlic, paprika, black pepper, cayenne, and gochugara (Korean red chili flakes) for the perfect combo of salty, spicy, and umami. SEC fans who made the trip to Indianapolis for last night's game got the first taste of the special seasoning with a giveaway at ESPN's Playoff Fan Central at the Downtown Indianapolis Convention Center.
And because you can't have a spice blend without something to rub it on or sprinkle it over, ESPN has enlisted the help of James Beard Award-winning chef and pitmaster Rodney Scott to create special recipes featuring Postseasoning. The South Carolina native and founder of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ developed four recipes that together create the ultimate gameday menu. Recipes include MVP (Most Valuable Pimento), Taters Gonna Tate Potato Salad, Hail-Mary Deviled Eggs, and Rodney Scott's Victory Rack of Ribs.
"Whether you're on the field or at the tailgate, as a huge football fan, I know that the postseason is the time where we all need to up our game," Scott said in a release. "I am excited to help ESPN in their mission to serve sports fans by creating recipes, tips, and tricks on using Postseasoning."
And because the postseason is intense but fleeting, so is Postseasoning. More than 10,000 bottles of Postseasoning will be given to fans at select playoff games this football season, but it is not available for purchase in stores.