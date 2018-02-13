The Difference Between Creole and Cajun Food
Quiz any aficionados of Louisiana-area cuisine, and they can describe the differences between Creole and Cajun food down to the dish. A rule when talking about these two cuisines: While the two styles share some influences and ingredients and claim a few of the same dishes—including jambalaya, gumbo, and crawfish étouffée—they are distinct. Synonyms, they are not.
There are as many subtle differences as there are similarities between the two cuisines, but the biggest difference can be boiled down to place of origin. While both styles developed in Louisiana, one has its roots in the city and the other hails from the country, not unlike the mice of fable. We bet you can guess which is which.
Creole food originated in New Orleans, the quintessential Louisiana city. The etymology of the term "Creole" is from the 19th-century Spanish "criollo," which translates to "native to a specific place or locality." The location in question is, of course, New Orleans, where Creole food developed amid strong French, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences. You'll recognize Creole food by its classic dishes, among them chicken Creole, shrimp Creole, eggs Sardou, grits and grillades, and beignets.
Cajun food, on the other hand, originated in the country, specifically the Acadiana region of southwest Louisiana. It also incorporates French influences alongside bayou flair and has a focus on hearty, meat-based, one-pot dishes filled with boudin, Andouille, or crawfish. (When cooking up a Cajun meal, we'll always include our fan-favorite Cajun Corn Maque Choux too.) Cajun food is often celebrated at outdoor events like crawfish boils and boucheries throughout the state of Louisiana.
Now that you know the differences and similarities between Creole and Cajun cuisines, you can plan a trip to Louisiana to enjoy them both. (Or you can whip up a few of our favorite Cajun and Creole recipes in your own kitchen.) If you find yourself in New Orleans, we recommend the po'boys, of course, as well as the legendary bread pudding soufflé with whiskey sauce, a heavenly Creole dessert found at New Orleans' Commander's Palace. Creole and Cajun cuisines—they're the best of all worlds in Louisiana.
How do you spot the differences between Creole and Cajun cuisines? Do you have preferences, or do you savor any and all delicious dishes hailing from Louisiana?