The 30 Best Shrimp Dishes for Lunch or Brunch

By Sierra Guardiola Updated April 18, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

More often than not, we turn to shrimp when we're looking to cook a delicious seafood dinner but here's a secret: Shrimp can be used any time of day. We love throwing together these easy shrimp lunch ideas and shrimp brunch recipes so we can enjoy this seafood staple all day long. A few favorite recipes that come to mind? Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing for a filling but healthy lunch; Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos for a flavor-filled meal; and Bang Bang Shrimp, well, any time of day. 

We love shrimp because it really takes on the flavor of whatever dish in which it's used. It tastes great as a topper on a salad like our Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing, as the meat in soup like our Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder or even as a hearty breakfast like our Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp. This wide variety of recipes will keep you satisfied all morning and afternoon and will leave you wanting seconds for sure.

1 of 30

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash

Succotash is traditionally a side dish, but with a healthy serving of shrimp, it can make a nice lunch—especially in the summertime. This recipe, straight from the Southern Living test kitchen, calls for shrimp, fresh corn kernels, and green beans, served cold. 

2 of 30

Shrimp and Bacon Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Shrimp and Bacon Salad

You sold us a two words: shrimp and bacon. And, yes, bacon is the secret ingredient that takes this shrimp salad recipe to the next level. 

3 of 30

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Credit: The Recipe Critic

Cajun Shrimp Foil Packets with Red Potatoes and Zucchini

Think of this lunch idea as a "lowcountry boil on the go." Inside each foil packet, you have all the flavors—shrimp, potatoes, and zesty Cajun seasoning—you're used to, only this dish is portable and ready to be packed in a lunchbox or heated up as an individual serving for a quick, at-home lunch. 

4 of 30

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Grilled Shrimp Lettuce Wrap

Often thought of as a healthy alternative to a sandwich, a lettuce wrap can often feel like a let down to freshly baked bread. But trust us: You won't even miss the bread in this recipe, thanks to the flavor-filled charred shrimp, pickled veggies, cilantro, and tasty, homemade marinade. 

5 of 30

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Credit: Southern Living

Air Fryer Popcorn Shrimp

Sometimes, fried food is a must. Next time you have a craving for chicken fingers or something breaded and crunchy, try this crispy shrimp recipe instead. These little poppers can be tossed on a salad, added to a wrap, or dipped in sauce on their own.

6 of 30

Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Garlic Shrimp and Herbed Couscous Salad

This light and fresh pasta salad is made with Israeli couscous, feta cheese, cucumbers, and tender garlic shrimp. Top with tangy lemon-olive oil vinaigrette, fresh herbs, and voila—it's great on its own or served atop a bed of leafy greens. 

7 of 30

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Lemon-Garlic Butter Shrimp with Broccoli

You can't go wrong with the classic combo of lemon, garlic, shrimp, and broccoli. 

8 of 30

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Another one pot wonder, this dish can be whipped up in 30 minutes max. Pasta can be filling mid-day, but don't fret: This sauce isn't too heavy (thanks to chicken stock as a base) and the fresh veggies are always welcome. 

9 of 30

Italian Shrimp Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Italian Shrimp Kebabs 

Sometimes, presentation can be lost in lunchtime meals. Don't let that happen to you by making your own shrimp kebabs—they look nearly as good on a plate as they taste. 

10 of 30

Shrimp Perloo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Shrimp Perloo

These days, anything goes so if you want to serve Shrimp Perloo for lunch instead of dinner, the world is your oyster. Plus, this dish can be made with a one-pot recipe, so why not!? 

11 of 30

Heirloom Red Corn Grits

Credit: Southern Living

Heirloom Red Corn Grits 

This recipe is courtesy of Chef Steven Greene, executive chef at The Umstead Hotel and Spa in North Carolina. His creation? Creamy grits, plus eggs, ham, shrimp, and Cheddar cheese. Yum! 

12 of 30

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Casseroles are great because they can be made in advance.  This recipe can be treated the same, and we can't think of a more perfect dish for a Mexican-themed brunch menu or pack-and-go lunch.

13 of 30

Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po'Boys

Pair shrimp with fried okra for a great crunch in one of our favorite sandwiches.

14 of 30

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

This Southern breakfast dish is transformed into a casserole for an even easier brunch recipe.

Shrimp Cakes

Shrimp Cakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Shrimp Cakes

Skip crab cakes and make these shrimp ones instead. You can prepare and refrigerate them up to four hours before you cook them.

16 of 30

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Soups are one of our favorite lunch and brunch options, and this quick chowder recipe is a light and flavorful choice.

17 of 30

Bang Bang Shrimp

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Bang Bang Shrimp

This crispy shrimp dish is great for afternoon snacking. Serve with Sriracha for extra spice.

18 of 30

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Lowcountry Shrimp and Grits

This lowcountry dish is coastal comfort food at its best.

19 of 30

Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Kardea Brown's Okra Soup with Shrimp

This recipe honors Gullah cuisine and is full of vegetables, spices, aromatics, and fresh shrimp stock.

20 of 30

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing

If you make extra dressing, serve it alongside this salad with fresh vegetables as a dip.

21 of 30

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Orzo Salad with Shrimp and Lemon Dressing

This recipe makes for a tasty leftover lunch the next day.

22 of 30

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Mini Shrimp Rolls

These tiny sandwiches have great crunch thanks to the toasted rolls the shrimp salad sits in.

23 of 30

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing

This colorful salad is fresh, nutritious, and indulgent, as any good Cobb salad should be.

24 of 30

Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp

Country ham is added to these stone-ground grits.

25 of 30

Shrimp Cake Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Shrimp Cake Sandwiches

This simple seafood sandwich is a great handheld lunch option that's packed with summer flavor.

26 of 30

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

Credit: Max Kelly

Grilled Shrimp Po'Boys with Quick Rémoulade Sauce

Grilled shrimp sits atop lettuce, rémoulade sauce, and a charred hoagie roll. 

27 of 30

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Vietnamese-Style Shrimp Noodle Bowls

This recipe comes together in just 25 minutes and makes for a comforting weekday lunch.

28 of 30

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Skillet Corn with Shrimp and Sausage

Creamy corn, hickory-smoked sausage, and tender shrimp pack the flavor into this dish.

29 of 30

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos

This taco twist brings summer flavor to the table.

30 of 30

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Shrimp Boil Vegetable Bowls

This bowl recipe tastes like your favorite seaside meal.

