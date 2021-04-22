The 30 Best Shrimp Dishes for Lunch or Brunch

More often than not, we turn to shrimp when we're looking to cook a delicious seafood dinner but here's a secret: Shrimp can be used any time of day. We love throwing together these easy shrimp lunch ideas and shrimp brunch recipes so we can enjoy this seafood staple all day long. A few favorite recipes that come to mind? Crispy-Shrimp Salad with Avocado Dressing for a filling but healthy lunch; Shrimp-Tomatillo Tacos for a flavor-filled meal; and Bang Bang Shrimp, well, any time of day.

We love shrimp because it really takes on the flavor of whatever dish in which it's used. It tastes great as a topper on a salad like our Shrimp Cobb Salad with Bacon Dressing, as the meat in soup like our Quick Shrimp and Corn Chowder or even as a hearty breakfast like our Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp. This wide variety of recipes will keep you satisfied all morning and afternoon and will leave you wanting seconds for sure.