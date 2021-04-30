Seafood Dip Recipes Sure to Satisfy Any Crowd

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 18, 2022
A reliable dip recipe is practically a requirement in the arsenal of any good hostess. Placing the right dip in the center of your appetizer spread can set the tone for any party, big or small. If you're looking to branch out from your basic bowls of hummus or salsa, you can't go wrong with a hearty seafood dip. Chunky and rich, these recipes often mix a creamy base with a substantial serving of seafood, from shrimp or crab to crawfish or white fish.

Upgrade any family dinner by serving one of our more substantial dips as a side, and you're sure to see it disappear from the dinner table in a flash. However, if you're lucky enough to have any leftovers at the end of the night, these recipes would be amazing spread on a baguette to create a sandwich the next day. From our Hot Cheesy Crab Dip to our Smoked Fish Dip and more, here are our favorite seafood dip recipes to serve at cocktail parties, tailgates, barbecues, and anything in between. 

1 of 11

Smoked-Fish Dip

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

Smoked whitefish brings the ideal salty, smoky flavor to the base of this dip, but if you can't find it an equal amount of smoked salmon works well too. 

2 of 11

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Grab some hearty crackers. This crowd-pleasing dip serves up hefty scoops. 

3 of 11

Crawfish Dip

Recipe: Crawfish Dip

Celebrate the flavor of crawfish season with this simple slow-cooker dip. 

4 of 11

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

You can thank cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise for the rich, smooth base of this crab dip. 

5 of 11

Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip

Classic gumbo enters the appetizer lineup in this delicious dip twist that's ready in just 30 minutes. 

6 of 11

Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip

This satisfying seafood dip features the winning combination of artichokes and crab meat, a pairing that's sure to be the star of any happy hour. 

 

7 of 11

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Wonton chips are the perfect companion to this hearty dip that'll a welcomed addition to any appetizer spread. 

8 of 11

Creamy Crab Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip

Believe it or not, this crab dip does not include any cream cheese. In this rendition, we promise you won't miss it one bit. 

9 of 11

Lump Crab Mornay

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

Jumbo lump crabmeat is this star of this creamy dip that's ready in just 20 minutes. 

10 of 11

Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

Credit: Coastal Living

Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip

This party-ready dip is coming in hot. Serve with your favorite crackers and be prepared for it to disappear in a flash. 

11 of 11

Crab Imperial

Recipe: Crab Imperial

A cross between a hot dip and a casserole, you can't go wrong with our Crab Imperial at a cocktail party.

