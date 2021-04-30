Seafood Dip Recipes Sure to Satisfy Any Crowd
A reliable dip recipe is practically a requirement in the arsenal of any good hostess. Placing the right dip in the center of your appetizer spread can set the tone for any party, big or small. If you're looking to branch out from your basic bowls of hummus or salsa, you can't go wrong with a hearty seafood dip. Chunky and rich, these recipes often mix a creamy base with a substantial serving of seafood, from shrimp or crab to crawfish or white fish.
Upgrade any family dinner by serving one of our more substantial dips as a side, and you're sure to see it disappear from the dinner table in a flash. However, if you're lucky enough to have any leftovers at the end of the night, these recipes would be amazing spread on a baguette to create a sandwich the next day. From our Hot Cheesy Crab Dip to our Smoked Fish Dip and more, here are our favorite seafood dip recipes to serve at cocktail parties, tailgates, barbecues, and anything in between.
Smoked-Fish Dip
Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip
Smoked whitefish brings the ideal salty, smoky flavor to the base of this dip, but if you can't find it an equal amount of smoked salmon works well too.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Grab some hearty crackers. This crowd-pleasing dip serves up hefty scoops.
Crawfish Dip
Recipe: Crawfish Dip
Celebrate the flavor of crawfish season with this simple slow-cooker dip.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
You can thank cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise for the rich, smooth base of this crab dip.
Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Andouille Gumbo Dip
Classic gumbo enters the appetizer lineup in this delicious dip twist that's ready in just 30 minutes.
Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip
Recipe: Artichoke and Crabmeat Dip
This satisfying seafood dip features the winning combination of artichokes and crab meat, a pairing that's sure to be the star of any happy hour.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Wonton chips are the perfect companion to this hearty dip that'll a welcomed addition to any appetizer spread.
Creamy Crab Dip
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip
Believe it or not, this crab dip does not include any cream cheese. In this rendition, we promise you won't miss it one bit.
Lump Crab Mornay
Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay
Jumbo lump crabmeat is this star of this creamy dip that's ready in just 20 minutes.
Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
This party-ready dip is coming in hot. Serve with your favorite crackers and be prepared for it to disappear in a flash.
Crab Imperial
Recipe: Crab Imperial
A cross between a hot dip and a casserole, you can't go wrong with our Crab Imperial at a cocktail party.