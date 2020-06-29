3 Mignonette Sauces for Oysters

By Michael Ruhlman Updated June 29, 2020
Credit: Stephen Devries; Prop Stylist: Rachael Burrow; Food Stylist: Catherine Steele

Chef Michael Ruhlman shares his favorite mignonettes for fresh raw oysters.

Start Slideshow

1 of 4

Dressing Your Oysters

Credit: Stephen Devries; Prop Stylist: Rachael Burrow; Food Stylist: Catherine Steele

When having a few oysters, I prefer just a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the pure flavor of the bite. But if I'm ordering a dozen, I love to vary the acidity and add additional flavors by seasoning some of the oysters with a mignonette sauce: a mixture of vinegar, minced shallot, and freshly ground pepper. These variations on the classic recipe allow for some variety. The vinegar should be a good-quality white wine vinegar, the shallots minced finely, and the pepper ground finely enough that it won't stick in your guests' teeth—that is, a fine to medium-fine grind. Add just a few drops and a few pieces of minced shallot to the oyster before slurping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Traditional Mignonette Sauce

Recipe: Traditional Mignonette Sauce

3 of 4

Sweet Mignonette Sauce

Credit: Stephen Devries; Prop Stylist: Rachael Burrow; Food Stylist: Catherine Steele

Recipe: Sweet Mignonette Sauce

Advertisement

4 of 4

Hot Mignonette Sauce

Recipe: Hot Mignonette Sauce

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Michael Ruhlman