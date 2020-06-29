3 Mignonette Sauces for Oysters
Chef Michael Ruhlman shares his favorite mignonettes for fresh raw oysters.
Dressing Your Oysters
When having a few oysters, I prefer just a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the pure flavor of the bite. But if I'm ordering a dozen, I love to vary the acidity and add additional flavors by seasoning some of the oysters with a mignonette sauce: a mixture of vinegar, minced shallot, and freshly ground pepper. These variations on the classic recipe allow for some variety. The vinegar should be a good-quality white wine vinegar, the shallots minced finely, and the pepper ground finely enough that it won't stick in your guests' teeth—that is, a fine to medium-fine grind. Add just a few drops and a few pieces of minced shallot to the oyster before slurping.
Traditional Mignonette Sauce
Recipe: Traditional Mignonette Sauce
Sweet Mignonette Sauce
Recipe: Sweet Mignonette Sauce
Hot Mignonette Sauce
Recipe: Hot Mignonette Sauce