How To Tell When Salmon Is Done

Whether preparing it on the grill, in the oven, or on the stove-top, salmon is an easy, quick-cooking protein that is also delicious. The only trick is cooking it correctly.

Like a piece of steak, you can cook salmon to varying degrees of doneness—whether you have fillets, steaks, or a whole side of salmon. Also, like a steak, salmon can go from raw to well-done or overcooked in minutes, especially if you are using high heat. This quick cooking time means you must keep an eye on it as it cooks. (Unless you're preparing it in a slow cooker. In that case, feel free to walk away!) Here is a guide to knowing when salmon is cooked and ready to enjoy.

Check the Temperature

Cook times depend on two things: the thickness of the salmon and how you like it prepared (medium-rare, medium, or well-done). According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the thickest part of a piece of cooked salmon should have a minimum internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit—which will be a very firm, well-done piece of fish.

For medium to medium-rare, aim for 125 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. The fish will continue cooking a bit after it comes off of the heat but remain tender and moist inside. If your piece of salmon still has the skin on, cook it skin-side-down first to prevent albumin from appearing.

Check for Albumin

At a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit, you're more likely to see albumin, a white substance that appears when cooking a piece of salmon, and the muscles contract. Albumin typically oozes out of the fish when overcooked. It's safe to eat but doesn't look appetizing, so you want to avoid it if possible.

How To Test if Salmon is Done

Use a Food Thermometer

To test the salmon's internal temperature, consider purchasing a food thermometer to insert directly into the thickest portion of the salmon filet. This test will indicate whether you've reached an ideal temperature to take the salmon out of the oven to continue cooking while it rests—usually five to 10 minutes.

Test for Flakiness

Flakiness is another sign of doneness. Use a salad fork or the tip of a paring knife to test whether the top of the fish flakes apart easily. It's done cooking if it's flakey. If salmon is hard to the touch and doesn't flake when testing it with a utensil or finger, it needs to cook a little longer.

Test its Color

When testing the salmon's texture, you can also examine its color. It should appear slightly pink or translucent when finished. Too translucent, the fish is undercooked, opaque, or cloudy, and it is overcooked.

How To Cook Salmon

Cook Salmon Skin Down

When your salmon still contains the skin, place that side down while cooking—this helps moderate the temperature. Another preparation consideration is to salt just before placing it in the oven. Salt adds and complements the fish's flavor and taste, but using salt before preparing to put it in the oven will draw out the fish's moisture, leading to overcooked fish.

Cook Salmon at the Correct Temperature

Cooking methods impact the time expected to have fully cooked salmon. Baked salmon takes the longest cook time, around 15 minutes, while pan-seared salmon can in about five minutes.

Cook Salmon with Similar Thickness