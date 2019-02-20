When Is Crawfish Season?
Determining crawfish season isn't as simple as picking dates on a calendar and sticking to them year after year—weather, especially temperature and precipitation, has a big effect on crawfish availability. The length of the season also depends on where you're located: Louisiana's crawfish season stretches a bit longer than the Texas season. But just because crawfish season doesn't have a standard beginning or end doesn't mean there isn't a right time to get your crawfish.
Crawfish season can last from November to July, especially during an exceptionally warm and wet winter, but the most reliable months—and the time you'll find the best crawfish—are in the springtime and early summer, from late February through May.
An easy way to remember when crawfish are in season is to time them by the holidays: In warm and wet years, crawfish may be available in time for Christmas. But it's the Lenten season, especially Easter, when crawfish season hits full swing. In fact, if you're in a crawfish-loving city like New Orleans, Easter crawfish boils are so popular that you'd be wise to get your order in well before Good Friday if you're hoping to find enough "mudbugs" for a boil.