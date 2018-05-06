27 Crab Recipes to Make This Summer and Beyond
The approach of summertime gets us itching for all that the season implies. With our freshly painted porches ready and our pollen-covered cushions a mere memory, we're prepping our menus and lighting up our lanterns in preparation for a long summer of porch suppers. First up on the menu? Seafood, of course.
No matter if our melamine platters are serving up savory treats by the sea, lake, or backyard sprinkler—we just can't imagine a summertime meal without an impressive spread of flavorful sea creatures. Not to play favorites, but a buttery, savory crab sure does hold a special place in our hearts—and stomachs. And although we're firm believers that every at-home chef should master the art of the perfect crab cake, classic recipes such as that are only the beginning. (Don't worry, though: We have seven crab cake recipes on this list alone).
We recommend kicking summer off right by cooking your way through these next-level crab recipes—from Deviled Crab Melts to Cheesy Crab Dip and Sea Island Crab Fried Rice—one at a time. And good news: If you're in the South, you can get your hands on fresh crab after summer's end and keep going. Just be sure to do your research about where to get it and when!
Crab Boil with Beer and Old Bay
Recipe: Crab Boil with Beer and Old Bay
If you haven't already, it's time to make this a summertime tradition. Andouille sausage, corn, and potatoes make a full meal on one pretty platter.
Crab Pie
Recipe: Crab Pie
Meet the other savory pie you need to make this summer. Step aside, tomatoes.
Deviled Crab Melts
Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts
These open-faced sandwiches have dinner alfresco written all over them. Serve with something iced cold to drink.
West Indies Crab Salad
Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad
This fresh and light salad is simply dressed, but still manages to pack in all the flavor.
Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Mayo, Chives, and Lemon
A good crab cake is nothing without an equally good sauce. This Old Bay mayo amplifies the flavors in the delicious cake.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine
Kick-up your weeknight summer dinners with this light linguine recipe. It's best served with plenty of crusty bread and white wine.
She-Crab Soup
Recipe: She-Crab Soup
Top off a creamy bowl of this iconic Charleston soup with a spoonful of sherry.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Yes, they really are the best-ever. Make up a batch or two and don't skimp on the slaw.
Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches
Recipe: Crispy Soft-Shell Crab Sandwiches
If you've never made homemade remoulade before, you're missing out. Crispy, perfectly fried soft-shell crabs are nestled within a bun and slathered with our top-notch version of the must-have seafood condiment.
Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab and Shrimp Dip
If one kind of seafood isn't enough, we upped the ante with a crab and shrimp combo that is bound to make you weak in the knees. Sprinkle with toasted almonds and serve with crostini.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
If you're a fan of crab, Old Bay seasoning, and artichokes (who isn't?) this is the dip for you. Bake until it's hot, bubbly, and begging for you to dig right in.
Deviled Crab
Recipe: Deviled Crab
This Lowcountry dish is a true regional classic. If you're fortunate enough to get your hands on fresh, whole blue crabs for use in this recipe, forgo the individual tins and serve Deviled Crab in the shells themselves.
Sea Island Crab Fried Rice
Recipe: Sea Island Crab Fried Rice
Crab rice, a popular dish throughout the Lowcountry, but particularly in the Gullah Greechie communities, features a delicious medley of flavors that can work as either a main dish or a side. Bacon, crab meat, onions, and green bell pepper flavor rice with the type of goodness begging for an "mm-hmm.." from the very first bite.
Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes
Recipe: Chesapeake Bay Crab Cakes
Don't overmix this crab cake recipe so you get the most out of your lump crabmeat. Tossing until the ingredients are just combined will give the cake more texture and flavor.
Crab Imperial
Recipe: Crab Imperial
This hot dip turned casserole is a Maryland classic. It takes lump crabmeat and pairs it with an irresistibly creamy sauce that's loaded with flavor. You can make these in individual ramekins or a larger casserole dish. Serve with a side salad to make it a complete meal—oh, and don't forget the white wine.
Creamy Crab Dip
Recipe: Creamy Crab Dip
A creamy cold dip with a hint of nostalgia is just what your table is missing. Gently stir together the ingredients, then serve with celery, crostini, or toast points.
Seafood Gumbo
Recipe: Seafood Gumbo
This gumbo is packed with seafood, including crabmeat, shrimp, and oysters, too.
Deviled Crab Dip
Recipe: Deviled Crab Dip
Garnish this hot crap dip with benne seeds for a little crunch. It's great for serving a crowd.
Cornbread Crab Cakes
Recipe: Cornbread Crab Cakes
How to make crab cakes ultra-Southern? Swap the breadcrumbs or panko for cornbread crumbs, of course.
Crab Cake Hush Puppies
Recipe: Crab Cake Hush Puppies
Serve these Crab Cake Hush Puppies with your favorite rémoulade or cocktail sauce for tasty appetizers. Hush puppies, a Southern classic made by deep-frying a cornmeal batter gets a seafood makeover. Served with a creamy, thick dipping sauce, these salty critters are a great option for a meal or an appetizer that aims to impress. Freeze any leftovers and defrost up to 3 months later.
Lump Crab Mornay
Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay
If there was ever a dip that was holiday-worthy, this is it. Gruyère cheese, dry sherry, and lump crabmeat bring the magic to a cream sauce that's perfectly smooth with a little dash of heat. Be sure to keep the dip warm in either a slow cooker or chafing dish.
Herbed Crab Cakes with Green Goddess Dressing
Recipe: Herbed Crab Cakes with Green Goddess Dressing
Looking for a light and fresh lunch? Whip up this recipe. Trust us: Green never tasted so good.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
These mini creations make for great, bite-size appetizers. Toss them on some gem lettuce (for crunch and a vessel for holding), then top with this creamy sauce (for flavor and a welcome dose of hot sauce).
Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter
Recipe: Gulf Crab Cakes with Lemon Butter
One of many crab cake recipes on this list, this iteration is special because it's straight out of coastal Texas. The main difference? It's made exclusively with Gulf crab, and you can officially count us as fans.
Christmas Crab Cakes
Recipe: Christmas Crab Cakes
Yes, crab cakes can be served in December. This holiday recipe is a true testament to crabs being in season year-round in the South.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
Think of this recipe as next-level cheese dip, dressed up with jumbo lump crabmeat, cream cheese, mayo, cheese, and hot sauce.
Crab-and-Corn Chowder
Recipe: Crab-and-Corn Chowder
There's something special about starting a meal with a warm cup of chowder. This recipe works as a soup course, of course, but we'd argue that it's also hearty enough (thanks to the lump crabmeat) for lunch or dinner on its own.