27 Crab Recipes to Make This Summer and Beyond

The approach of summertime gets us itching for all that the season implies. With our freshly painted porches ready and our pollen-covered cushions a mere memory, we're prepping our menus and lighting up our lanterns in preparation for a long summer of porch suppers. First up on the menu? Seafood, of course.

No matter if our melamine platters are serving up savory treats by the sea, lake, or backyard sprinkler—we just can't imagine a summertime meal without an impressive spread of flavorful sea creatures. Not to play favorites, but a buttery, savory crab sure does hold a special place in our hearts—and stomachs. And although we're firm believers that every at-home chef should master the art of the perfect crab cake, classic recipes such as that are only the beginning. (Don't worry, though: We have seven crab cake recipes on this list alone).

We recommend kicking summer off right by cooking your way through these next-level crab recipes—from Deviled Crab Melts to Cheesy Crab Dip and Sea Island Crab Fried Rice—one at a time. And good news: If you're in the South, you can get your hands on fresh crab after summer's end and keep going. Just be sure to do your research about where to get it and when!