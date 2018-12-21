These Two Rockstar Brothers Share an Unusual Christmas Dinner

Southern rock band NEEDTOBREATHE crosses the U.S. on tour, recording new music, and they even run a foundation striving to better the lives of children in Uganda.

But for brothers Bear and Bo Rinehart, their Southern roots run deep, no matter where they go. While the Rinehart brothers grew up in South Carolina, their loyalty to Alabama football is unrivaled, as they previously told Southern Living. "Yeah, both of our parents are from Alabama and, right after I was born...they nicknamed me Bear after Bear Bryant from Alabama…And then, when he was born, they named him Bryant. Just went ahead with it," Bear said. They may be performing way out on the west coast, but you'd better believe Bear will know the game's score every Saturday.

So, it comes as no surprise they celebrate their holidays in a uniquely South Carolina kind of way.

"Bo and I have one of the weirdest southern traditions. I don't know how it started, my dad is a little bit insane, but it was always crab legs for Christmas," Bear said.

"He's an outsider, so like everyone else is doing like hams and turkeys, we're doing crab legs," Bo added with a chuckle.

Now that the brothers are grown with their own families, their celebration sticks with that seafood theme, but it's a little more lavish. The Rinehart's celebrate Christmas and New Year's with a Lowcountry Boil. It's a meal that's both a low-key family affair and fancy enough for a special occasion. Bear's wife Mary has taken the reigns in preparing the meal, and as Bear told us recently, she's a well-prepared host.

WATCH: NEEDTOBREATHE Has Rich Southern Roots

"I married into essentially a Southern Living family where I walked in the first time, even when we were dating, where there is an absolute spread, and everything is perfect, and like layers of plates, I don't even know what you use those for. And now I've gotten actually very snooty about that. If it's not like this, then something's wrong. I really love it," Bear said with a smile.

Fortunately for us, Bear's wife, Mary Reames, has shared exactly how to prepare a Lowcountry boil just like the one she makes for her family for the holidays. With just a few steps, you can have this gorgeous meal on the table to feed your crowd. An album from the band will be the perfect soundtrack to this fun holiday meal.