The Comfort Food Meal Plan You Need This Week

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

This soup took us by storm last fall. It was one of our most popular recipes and, after I made it myself, I soon understood why. It's pretty spicy, so feel free to cut back on the jalapeño or just make sure to cool things down with a hearty scoop of sour cream and a bit of diced avocado on top.

Soup Freezing Tip: Giant freezer bags to the rescue! I'm a huge fan of make-ahead soups that can be stored away in the freezer. I have a pull-out shelf in my unit that acts as the perfect spot for lining out my soup bags so that they freeze flat and neat. Once they're frozen through, I just stand them up and store one by one in the bottom of my freezer. Label with the recipe name and date.