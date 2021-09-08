22 Fall Snacks You Can Buy Now To Put You in an Autumn Mood

By Marissa Wu Updated August 22, 2022
Credit: Amazon

Ah, fall. After a summer filled with juicy tomatoes, warm peach pie, and grilling every meat known to mankind, fall greets us with the gentle invitation to change our color palettes, menus, and wardrobes. Say hello to rusty tones, pumpkin spice everything (it might be overrated, but it never disappoints), and the classic, seasonal movies that you just have to re-watch every year. Movies, as we know, are incomplete without a snack. And fall snacks? Well, don't mind if we do. While we certainly love a good homemade cookie or truffle, it's hard to resist the prepackaged fall snacks that tempt us at the grocery store. Rest assured that it's not all bad for you—we've rounded up some healthier options too. 'Tis the season to get snacking!

Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies

BUY IT: $5.28; walmart.com 

Tate's Bake Shop gives pumpkin spice its signature crisp cookie treatment with this buttery cookie bursting with white chocolate chips. 

Pumpkin Spice Meringue Cookies

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $11.49; walmart.com

Delicate, airy meringues get a fall twist. We'll take three. Actually, make that the whole tub.

Butternut Squash Stalks

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com

If fall had an official gourd mascot, it might be the butternut. These crispy puffs have that creamy butternut flavor with just a little salt to keep things savory.

Pillsbury Ready to Bake Cookie Pumpkin Cookie Dough with Cream Cheese Flavored Chips

Credit: Photo via Pillsbury

BUY IT: $3.24; walmart.com

Make your home instantly smell all fall-like and cozy when you bake these yummy Pillsbury cookies. 

 

Oreo Orange Cream Chocolate Sandwich Halloween Cookies

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $4.28; walmart.com

They might taste like your run-of-the-mill Oreos (aka delicious), but the spirited Halloween designs and electric orange frosting are enough to put us in a fall mood.

Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Cheesecake

Credit: Pepperidge Farm

BUY IT: $2.98; walmart.com

Scrumptious pumpkin cheesecake in easy-to-grab cookie form.

Apple Straws

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com

Snacking on the go? These cinnamon apple straws are a sweet, crispy candidate for your mid-afternoon munchies.

Ginger Snaps

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $3.41; amazon.com

Warm and spicy ginger make for a delightfully crunchy cookie. Best served with a hot drink by the fire.

Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds

Credit: Hormel Foods Corporation

BUY IT: $13.86; amazon.com 

Brown sugar, pumpkin, and cinnamon make Planters almonds even more irresistible. 

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams

Credit: Pepperidge Farm

BUY IT: $2.39; target.com 

This autumnal take on everyone's favorite grab-by-the-handful cracker features the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg,  cloves, and, wait for it...donut glaze. 

Apple Chips

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $18.63; amazon.com

Fall is synonymous with apple picking and these chips are just the snack you need as you plod through the orchard searching for the crispiest apples to take home.

Apple Fruit Leather

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15.58; amazon.com

Lightly sweetened and chewy, these are a convenient on-the-go snack that tastes great and packs some real fruit.

Quaker Rice Crisps

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15.74; amazon.com

Caramel, apples, cinnamon? Throw in a little chocolate and we think it's a mighty fine fall snack.

Toffee Crunch Oreos

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $4.39; target.com

The warm, sweet taste of toffee, with the extra touch of sugar crystals.

Blake's Seed Based Rice Crispy Treats

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

These are not your standard Snap, Crackle, and Pop. With flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds, these treats pack a little nutrition into an otherwise much-loved dessert.

 

Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $12.53; amazon.com

Crumbly shortbread, chocolate nibs, caramel bits. A cozy combination that begs for a cup of coffee, if you ask us.

Chocolate Cream Biscuits

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com

We'll take a few with our coffee, please.

Nissin Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Noodles

Credit: Walmart

BUY IT: $.88; walmart.com

It might sound odd at first, but move out of the dessert pumpkin-spice realm with this snack that Nissin calls a "perfect blend of sweet, savory, and spiced," and we call, intriguing. 

Pumpkin Spice Milano

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $9.70; amazon.com

Tell us you don't love a Milano and we'd have a strong suspicion that you're fibbing. Now, this glorious cookie comes in the seasonal pumpkin spice flavor and we are All. Over. It.

RXBar Pumpkin Spice Protein Bars

BUY: $24.99; amazon

Simple ingredients, 12 grams of protein, and a cozy blend of cinnamon, clove, and pumpkin flavors. 

Flipz Pumpkin Spice Pretzels

Credit: Amazon

BUY: $11.97; amazon.com

Crispy and creamy—a bite-size taste of fall. 

Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Caramels

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $48.20; amazon.com

You might not pop them like potato chips, but these caramels sure are a great way to end the meal with something sweet—or as a tea-time treat.

By Marissa Wu