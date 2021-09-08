22 Fall Snacks You Can Buy Now To Put You in an Autumn Mood
Ah, fall. After a summer filled with juicy tomatoes, warm peach pie, and grilling every meat known to mankind, fall greets us with the gentle invitation to change our color palettes, menus, and wardrobes. Say hello to rusty tones, pumpkin spice everything (it might be overrated, but it never disappoints), and the classic, seasonal movies that you just have to re-watch every year. Movies, as we know, are incomplete without a snack. And fall snacks? Well, don't mind if we do. While we certainly love a good homemade cookie or truffle, it's hard to resist the prepackaged fall snacks that tempt us at the grocery store. Rest assured that it's not all bad for you—we've rounded up some healthier options too. 'Tis the season to get snacking!
Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
BUY IT: $5.28; walmart.com
Tate's Bake Shop gives pumpkin spice its signature crisp cookie treatment with this buttery cookie bursting with white chocolate chips.
Pumpkin Spice Meringue Cookies
BUY IT: $11.49; walmart.com
Delicate, airy meringues get a fall twist. We'll take three. Actually, make that the whole tub.
Butternut Squash Stalks
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
If fall had an official gourd mascot, it might be the butternut. These crispy puffs have that creamy butternut flavor with just a little salt to keep things savory.
Pillsbury Ready to Bake Cookie Pumpkin Cookie Dough with Cream Cheese Flavored Chips
BUY IT: $3.24; walmart.com
Make your home instantly smell all fall-like and cozy when you bake these yummy Pillsbury cookies.
Oreo Orange Cream Chocolate Sandwich Halloween Cookies
BUY IT: $4.28; walmart.com
They might taste like your run-of-the-mill Oreos (aka delicious), but the spirited Halloween designs and electric orange frosting are enough to put us in a fall mood.
Pepperidge Farm Pumpkin Cheesecake
BUY IT: $2.98; walmart.com
Scrumptious pumpkin cheesecake in easy-to-grab cookie form.
Apple Straws
BUY IT: $22.99; amazon.com
Snacking on the go? These cinnamon apple straws are a sweet, crispy candidate for your mid-afternoon munchies.
Ginger Snaps
BUY IT: $3.41; amazon.com
Warm and spicy ginger make for a delightfully crunchy cookie. Best served with a hot drink by the fire.
Planters Pumpkin Spice Almonds
BUY IT: $13.86; amazon.com
Brown sugar, pumpkin, and cinnamon make Planters almonds even more irresistible.
Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams
BUY IT: $2.39; target.com
This autumnal take on everyone's favorite grab-by-the-handful cracker features the flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and, wait for it...donut glaze.
Apple Chips
BUY IT: $18.63; amazon.com
Fall is synonymous with apple picking and these chips are just the snack you need as you plod through the orchard searching for the crispiest apples to take home.
Apple Fruit Leather
BUY IT: $15.58; amazon.com
Lightly sweetened and chewy, these are a convenient on-the-go snack that tastes great and packs some real fruit.
Quaker Rice Crisps
BUY IT: $15.74; amazon.com
Caramel, apples, cinnamon? Throw in a little chocolate and we think it's a mighty fine fall snack.
Toffee Crunch Oreos
BUY IT: $4.39; target.com
The warm, sweet taste of toffee, with the extra touch of sugar crystals.
Blake's Seed Based Rice Crispy Treats
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
These are not your standard Snap, Crackle, and Pop. With flax, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds, these treats pack a little nutrition into an otherwise much-loved dessert.
Salted Caramel and Milk Chocolate Chunk Cookies
BUY IT: $12.53; amazon.com
Crumbly shortbread, chocolate nibs, caramel bits. A cozy combination that begs for a cup of coffee, if you ask us.
Chocolate Cream Biscuits
BUY IT: $7.99; amazon.com
We'll take a few with our coffee, please.
Nissin Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Noodles
BUY IT: $.88; walmart.com
It might sound odd at first, but move out of the dessert pumpkin-spice realm with this snack that Nissin calls a "perfect blend of sweet, savory, and spiced," and we call, intriguing.
Pumpkin Spice Milano
BUY IT: $9.70; amazon.com
Tell us you don't love a Milano and we'd have a strong suspicion that you're fibbing. Now, this glorious cookie comes in the seasonal pumpkin spice flavor and we are All. Over. It.
RXBar Pumpkin Spice Protein Bars
BUY: $24.99; amazon
Simple ingredients, 12 grams of protein, and a cozy blend of cinnamon, clove, and pumpkin flavors.
Flipz Pumpkin Spice Pretzels
BUY: $11.97; amazon.com
Crispy and creamy—a bite-size taste of fall.
Chocolate-Covered Sea Salt Caramels
BUY IT: $48.20; amazon.com
You might not pop them like potato chips, but these caramels sure are a great way to end the meal with something sweet—or as a tea-time treat.