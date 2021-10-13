Popeyes' Cajun Style Turkey is Back!

Popeyes is putting the seasoning in the holiday season once again!

The Louisiana-based chain is bringing its popular Thanksgiving dinner staple, the Cajun Style Turkey, back to a store near you.

"Hand-rubbed and infused with zesty Louisiana-style seasonings," the Cajun Style Turkey comes precooked, so all you need to do is thaw, reheat, and enjoy. It doesn't get much easier than that!

For the ultimate fast-food feast, pair your delicious bird with Popeyes' traditional Southern sides including mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, biscuits, and more. Don't count on the Cajun rice and green beans though, those have been gone from the menu for nearly a year. (No, we're still not over it.)

WATCH: Popeyes Has Removed Both the Cajun Rice and Green Bean Sides from Its Menu

The Popeyes Cajun Style Turkey will be available at participating US locations starting Monday October 18th—which gives you plenty of time to figure out where you're going to hide the packaging from your guests.

Customers can pre-order from their local restaurant by calling or visiting in person. Turkeys are received frozen and fully cooked. You must thaw it completely prior to reheating. Prices vary by location.