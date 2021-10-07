Gravy Lovers Wanted: Texas Company Looking to Name First-Ever "Chief Gravy Guru"

Do you love gravy? Like… really love gravy?

If you're the kind of person who goes out of their way to incorporate gravy into breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Pioneer wants to hear from you.

This week, in honor of their 170th anniversary, the San Antonio-based purveyor of gravy mixes launched a nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru. The honorary title comes with $5,000 as well as lifetime of bragging rights.

"For 170 years we've been hard at work growing Pioneer from a single flour mill to a nationwide leader in gravy, biscuit, and seasoning mixes," John Buckles, CEO of Pioneer parent company C.H. Guenther & Son, said in a news release. "What better way to celebrate this milestone anniversary than by turning over our chef's hat and apron to you—our loyal customers. We can't wait to see what you've been cooking up after all these years."

Beginning today and continuing through October 25th, gravy fans can submit an original recipe, photography, and an essay explaining why they should be the first-ever Chief Gravy Guru at ChiefGravyGuru.com.

A panel of judges will select eight finalists to advance to the public voting round beginning on November 1st. During the three rounds of public voting, the eight finalists will go head-to-head in Pioneer's Packet Bracket for the title of Chief Gravy Guru, with winners of each round advancing to the next round. The winner will be announced the week of Thanksgiving.

Visit ChiefGravyGuru.com for more information.