When we're looking for a super-quick, still-impressive supper, we turn to seafood. Not only do fish and shellfish cook quickly (we're talking a matter of minutes), but they have the potential to make any meal feel fancy. Plus, seafood provides a great, light option to get your protein in.

Upgrade pasta night with these easy-peasy seafood dishes that are designed to impress in a flash—most of which are ready in 30 minutes or less. Shrimp, crab, tuna, and scallops will be a welcome change from the usual chicken or ground beef pasta recipes that you rely on for busy weeknights. Once you realize how delicious and easy these dishes are, we know they'll end up with a permanent place in your dinner rotation. From Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas to New Tuna Casserole, these seafood pasta recipes have all earned five stars from us, and we bet your family will feel the same way.