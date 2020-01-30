16 Seafood Pasta Recipes That Are Surprisingly Simple

By Jenna Sims Updated July 15, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

When we're looking for a super-quick, still-impressive supper, we turn to seafood. Not only do fish and shellfish cook quickly (we're talking a matter of minutes), but they have the potential to make any meal feel fancy. Plus, seafood provides a great, light option to get your protein in.

Upgrade pasta night with these easy-peasy seafood dishes that are designed to impress in a flash—most of which are ready in 30 minutes or less. Shrimp, crab, tuna, and scallops will be a welcome change from the usual chicken or ground beef pasta recipes that you rely on for busy weeknights. Once you realize how delicious and easy these dishes are, we know they'll end up with a permanent place in your dinner rotation. From Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas to New Tuna Casserole, these seafood pasta recipes have all earned five stars from us, and we bet your family will feel the same way.

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay. E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta

This family-style dish is tossed in a flavorful sauce that's made with Old Bay seasoning, scallions, lemon, and thyme. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

For the best flavor, use fresh shrimp (not frozen) in this ready-in-25-minutes dish. 

3 of 16

Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle

Don't forget to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining the farfalle. 

Advertisement

4 of 16

Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pasta Primavera with Shrimp

This easy recipe allows you to cook pasta, plenty of veggies, and shrimp all in one pot. Cooking in stages will ensure each ingredient is cooked just right. 

5 of 16

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

Crushed potato chips help make a crunchy topping for this creamy, cheesy casserole that will become a new suppertime favorite. 

6 of 16

Tuna Pasta Salad

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Tuna Pasta Salad

This light and bright dish is a far cry from your typical tuna salad. Using tuna packed in oil will help create more flavor than a water-packed variety would. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Crab-and-Bacon Linguine Recipe

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Crab-and-Bacon Linguine Recipe

Serve with crusty bread for a special occasion worthy meal that you can still enjoy on busy nights. 

8 of 16

Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas

Convenience items like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto help this dish come together in just 25 minutes.  

9 of 16

Shrimp Destin Linguine

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Shrimp Destin Linguine

This quick and easy dish will become a dinnertime staple for shrimp lovers. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta

The shape of the casarecce pasta allows it to capture the sauce well, but you can use any other short pasta you may have on hand. 

11 of 16

Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil

A light sauce lets the flavor of the fresh basil and shrimp shine. 

12 of 16

Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

This recipe is ready in just 30 minutes—proving that impressive dinners can still be made on busy weeknights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Shrimp Scampi Linguine

Ready in just 15 minutes, this Shrimp Scampi is as easy as they come.

14 of 16

Shrimp Alfredo

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Shrimp Alfredo

Homemade Alfredo sauce is shockingly simple to make, and this recipe proves it.

15 of 16

Seafood Pasta Salad

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Seafood Pasta Salad

This cold pasta salad features shrimp and Cajun seasoning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo

One pan + 30 minutes? Now that's a winning dinner formula.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims