16 Seafood Pasta Recipes That Are Surprisingly Simple
When we're looking for a super-quick, still-impressive supper, we turn to seafood. Not only do fish and shellfish cook quickly (we're talking a matter of minutes), but they have the potential to make any meal feel fancy. Plus, seafood provides a great, light option to get your protein in.
Upgrade pasta night with these easy-peasy seafood dishes that are designed to impress in a flash—most of which are ready in 30 minutes or less. Shrimp, crab, tuna, and scallops will be a welcome change from the usual chicken or ground beef pasta recipes that you rely on for busy weeknights. Once you realize how delicious and easy these dishes are, we know they'll end up with a permanent place in your dinner rotation. From Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas to New Tuna Casserole, these seafood pasta recipes have all earned five stars from us, and we bet your family will feel the same way.
Cajun Shrimp Boil Pasta
This family-style dish is tossed in a flavorful sauce that's made with Old Bay seasoning, scallions, lemon, and thyme.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
For the best flavor, use fresh shrimp (not frozen) in this ready-in-25-minutes dish.
Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle
Don't forget to reserve one cup of pasta water before draining the farfalle.
Pasta Primavera with Shrimp
This easy recipe allows you to cook pasta, plenty of veggies, and shrimp all in one pot. Cooking in stages will ensure each ingredient is cooked just right.
New Tuna Casserole
Crushed potato chips help make a crunchy topping for this creamy, cheesy casserole that will become a new suppertime favorite.
Tuna Pasta Salad
This light and bright dish is a far cry from your typical tuna salad. Using tuna packed in oil will help create more flavor than a water-packed variety would.
Crab-and-Bacon Linguine Recipe
Serve with crusty bread for a special occasion worthy meal that you can still enjoy on busy nights.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Convenience items like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto help this dish come together in just 25 minutes.
Shrimp Destin Linguine
This quick and easy dish will become a dinnertime staple for shrimp lovers.
Shrimp, Sausage, and Black Bean Pasta
The shape of the casarecce pasta allows it to capture the sauce well, but you can use any other short pasta you may have on hand.
Easy Shrimp Scampi with Basil
A light sauce lets the flavor of the fresh basil and shrimp shine.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo
This recipe is ready in just 30 minutes—proving that impressive dinners can still be made on busy weeknights.
Shrimp Scampi Linguine
Ready in just 15 minutes, this Shrimp Scampi is as easy as they come.
Shrimp Alfredo
Homemade Alfredo sauce is shockingly simple to make, and this recipe proves it.
Seafood Pasta Salad
This cold pasta salad features shrimp and Cajun seasoning.
One-Pan Garlic-Butter Shrimp with Orzo
One pan + 30 minutes? Now that's a winning dinner formula.