These Ravioli Recipes Will Fancy Up Your Pasta Night
We're all about cooking from scratch. Biscuits and sausage gravy, cornbread dressing at Thanksgiving, and a stunning layer cake to finish off Christmas supper are a must. But on your average busy weeknight, dinner often starts with store-bought shortcuts like a box of pasta, a bag of rice, or a rotisserie chicken. These ravioli recipes are proof that store-bought can taste homemade. Fresh tomatoes, veggies, and some dressed-up pasta sauce can quickly take refrigerated ravioli and make it feel five-star. Instead of building lasagna with wide noodles, we recreated it with cheese ravioli for an indulgent baked pasta. If you're intimidated by homemade pasta but don't want to buy a it pre-made, our Pumpkin Ravioli with Brown Butter is just the ticket. Use wonton wrappers instead of fussy pasta dough for an elegant dinner that's actually easy to put together. With these cheesy ravioli recipes, everyone at the table will be full and happy.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
This simple yet elegant dish proves you can serve store-bought ravioli for company. Broiling tomatoes until they blister and burst adds so much flavor to this dish.
Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream
A jar of Alfredo sauce tastes homemade when you add white wine, fresh tomatoes and basil, and a little Parmesan cheese. All you need to finish this dinner off is a piece of bread to soak up every last bit of your fancied-up sauce.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
What's better than bubbly, cheesy lasagna? Bubbly, cheesy lasagna that's made with layers of ravioli instead of noodle sheets. This meatless main dish uses store-bought shortcuts like jarred pasta sauce to make it a cinch for busy nights.
One-Pot Pasta
The name says it all, folks: You only need one pot to get dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. A jar of pasta sauce gets dressed up with some simple seasonings and sautéed mushrooms and onions.
Pumpkin Ravioli with Brown Butter Sauce
A restaurant-worthy dish that's easy to make at home. Here are some smart shortcuts for making the ravioli and a savory sauce.
Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham
You might get an urge to lighten things up somewhere between hearty fall casseroles, Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings, and Christmas cookies. This meal is satisfying but fresh and bright.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms
Ravioli isn't the only cheese-filled pasta that's the key to a quick but creative dinner. This creamy skillet supper is ready in 25 minutes.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
This 30-minute supper will be your new favorite way to whip up pasta for dinner. Feel free to sub ground turkey or chicken for beef or Swiss chard for spinach.