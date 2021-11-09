These Ravioli Recipes Will Fancy Up Your Pasta Night

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated August 10, 2022
Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

We're all about cooking from scratch. Biscuits and sausage gravy, cornbread dressing at Thanksgiving, and a stunning layer cake to finish off Christmas supper are a must. But on your average busy weeknight, dinner often starts with store-bought shortcuts like a box of pasta, a bag of rice, or a rotisserie chicken. These ravioli recipes are proof that store-bought can taste homemade. Fresh tomatoes, veggies, and some dressed-up pasta sauce can quickly take refrigerated ravioli and make it feel five-star. Instead of building lasagna with wide noodles, we recreated it with cheese ravioli for an indulgent baked pasta. If you're intimidated by homemade pasta but don't want to buy a it pre-made, our Pumpkin Ravioli with Brown Butter is just the ticket. Use wonton wrappers instead of fussy pasta dough for an elegant dinner that's actually easy to put together. With these cheesy ravioli recipes, everyone at the table will be full and happy.

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

This simple yet elegant dish proves you can serve store-bought ravioli for company. Broiling tomatoes until they blister and burst adds so much flavor to this dish.

Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tuscan Pasta with Tomato-Basil Cream

A jar of Alfredo sauce tastes homemade when you add white wine, fresh tomatoes and basil, and a little Parmesan cheese. All you need to finish this dinner off is a piece of bread to soak up every last bit of your fancied-up sauce.

Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

Credit: SL Van Chaplin

Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna

What's better than bubbly, cheesy lasagna? Bubbly, cheesy lasagna that's made with layers of ravioli instead of noodle sheets. This meatless main dish uses store-bought shortcuts like jarred pasta sauce to make it a cinch for busy nights.

One-Pot Pasta

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta

The name says it all, folks: You only need one pot to get dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. A jar of pasta sauce gets dressed up with some simple seasonings and sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Pumpkin Ravioli with Brown Butter Sauce

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pumpkin Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter

A restaurant-worthy dish that's easy to make at home. Here are some smart shortcuts for making the ravioli and a savory sauce. 

Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pesto Primavera Ravioli with Ham

You might get an urge to lighten things up somewhere between hearty fall casseroles, Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings, and Christmas cookies. This meal is satisfying but fresh and bright. 

Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms

Ravioli isn't the only cheese-filled pasta that's the key to a quick but creative dinner. This creamy skillet supper is ready in 25 minutes. 

Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese

This 30-minute supper will be your new favorite way to whip up pasta for dinner. Feel free to sub ground turkey or chicken for beef or Swiss chard for spinach.

By Mary Shannon Wells