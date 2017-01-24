My New Favorite Fast, Easy (and Cheap!) Spaghetti Recipe
Get this wallet-friendly, crowd-pleaser on the table in no time.
For the Month of Simple Suppers Challenge, I made the Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese. Even if you pick up some garlic bread and splurge on quality Parmesan cheese, this terrific dish, loaded with Italian flavor, comes in at around $27 and easily feeds four adults.
More good news: If you're in a hurry to get out of the grocery store and don't pay close enough attention to the ingredient list (guilty), Quick and Easy Spaghetti Bolognese can handle the occasional snafu. (I had never cooked with sweet Italian sausage and came home with ground Italian sausage made by that renowned pork purveyor from the Old Country—Jimmy Dean.)
A Couple of Takeaways:
1. Drain off the grease after cooking your sausage and vegetables.
2. On the cheese front, buy a small wedge of the good stuff and grate it on top. It ramps up the flavor, and you'll feel like a chef.
Next Time:
I wonder what a splash of dry red wine would do to the sauce? Also, my Italian girlfriend from Texas used to make "adulterated spaghetti sauce"—homemade sauce with a little sour cream stirred in, which makes it taste like lasagna. Yum.