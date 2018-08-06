5-Ingredient Pasta Recipes You Can Practically Make with Your Eyes Closed
Pasta night is always a go-to for busy weeknights at my house, and these simple recipes prove that short ingredient lists won't short you on flavor. These five-ingredient recipes are how pasta night is done right. If you're looking to clean out the pantry, these pasta recipes with few ingredients are here to lend a hand. With just five ingredients, you've got a warm and hearty dinner on the table. Plus, these dishes are kid-friendly, too. Easy pasta dishes like our favorite pasta salads make for great lunches the next day, and five-ingredient pasta bakes like our Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna freeze beautifully. Don't waste time and money at the store racking up ingredients for a complicated recipe. With just five ingredients, these quick and easy pasta recipes won't put a dent in your free time or wallet.
Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
Add fresh dill just before serving to give this light pasta salad a hint of zing. It's bright and colorful enough for serving at a luncheon, but easy enough for weekday lunches.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Our Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette is a universal dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything. Peppery arugula and sweet watermelon complement each other perfectly.
Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Use your bountiful farmers' market haul for this summery pasta salad that feels indulgent with cheese-and spinach-filled tortellini.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Homemade macaroni and cheese is the only way to do it at Mama's house, and this one-dish recipe is as easy to master as the boxed stuff.
Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Ravioli Lasagna
Refrigerated ravioli is one of our go-to shortcuts for a family-friendly dinner. And what could be better than a layered lasagna that starts with cheesy ravioli? One that's made entirely in your favorite cast-iron skillet, that's what!
Cacio e Pepe
Recipe: Cacio e Pepe
This simple pasta recipe is a classic for a reason. Though the ingredient list is short, it has tons of satisfying flavor.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Recipe: Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
A dish with this much green might turn parents of picky kids away, but not so fast! Take it from several five-star reviews: "It was quick, easy and tasty! My non-pasta loving partner even liked it," and "This dish was crazy simple and delicious!! My son even liked it, and he hates peas!!"
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Every Southern cook has a go-to macaroni and cheese recipe. But can yours be made in the slow cooker? That's right—this simple recipe proves that the slow cooker is the secret to the best mac-and-cheese texture.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Despite how pretty it looks, this lasagna could not be easier to throw together. Multiple store-bought items, like jarred pasta sauce and refrigerated ravioli, contribute to flavor that tastes surprisingly homemade.