Our 32 Best Pasta Bakes That'll Leave Everyone Happy
Nothing satisfies a crowd of hungry folks quite as swiftly and thoroughly as a cheesy, creamy pasta casserole. There's just something about an old-school tetrazzini or classic poppyseed that makes suppertime feel easy and breezy. Whether whipping up a busy weeknight dinner or stocking your freezer for the holidays, these pasta casserole recipes are the melty masterpieces you really want to have in your arsenal when mealtime emergencies strike. And the fact that these pasta bakes fit heartily into your 9x13 casserole dish? That's just the extra cheese sprinkled on top of the lasagna. We can't fail to mention that many are also stellar make-ahead meals. Prep and freeze them on the weekend so that you always have supper ready to go. From the amazing Baked Linguine with Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce to the fresh Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake and endless baked ziti options, our best pasta bake recipes are ready to take on dinnertime.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Recipe: Meatball Pasta Bake
Besides the fact that this hearty Italian casserole is deliciously filled with meatballs, fresh mozzerella, and penne, it gets a completely unique zing from orange juice and fennel. It's the perfect way to switch things up from your classic lasagna and baked ziti.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
This family-friendly dish is ready in an hour and packed full with chicken, pasta, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese. When you need a no-fuss comforting pasta recipe, look no further than this classic Chicken Tetrazzini.
Greek Baked Ziti
Recipe: Greek Baked Ziti
This Greek-inspired baked ziti packs your 9x13 pan with fresh and flavorful ingredients. Rely on this cheesy pasta bake to take on a house full of hungry folks without breaking a sweat.
Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake
Who knew kale could taste this good? Put your lush greens from the farmers' market to use this season with this creamy bake with loads of gooey cheese and tender kale. Even better, it all comes together in half an hour.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppyseed Casserole
There's just something about a poppyseed casserole that will cure any weeknight woes. This version uses traditional egg noodles, diced turkey, and plenty of creamy sauce to get the job done. This casserole can be assembled a day ahead and stored in the refrigerator, making it ideal when you have dinner guests coming.
Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Summer Vegetables
Loads of in-season squash and tomatoes give a freshness to this staple pasta bake that makes it stand out from your traditional version. Fresh mozzerella and basil top off your 9x13 dish in a deliciously savory way.
Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Recipe: Pizza Casserole Deluxe
Nothing short of a genius creation, this overflowing casserole is like throwing two everything pizzas on the table, only better. The melty, cheesy, topping-packed dish will win over adults and kids alike.
Mac and Cheese with Ham
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
Set any supper or potluck up for success with this mouthwateringly smoky recipe full of a creamy smoked Gouda and Cheddar sauce, corkscrew pasta, and chopped smoked ham. We're thanking the heavens that we can make it in a 13x9 dish—because everyone deserves a hearty helping of this crowd-pleasing casserole.
Italian Casserole
Recipe: Italian Casserole
Italian sausage, creamy ricotta cheese, and hearty spinach are what help make this vintage recipe one of our favorite throw-together casseroles of all time. As long as you have this on hand, no busy weeknight or chaotic holiday will hold you back.
New Turkey Tetrazzini
Recipe: New Turkey Tetrazzini
There have been too many nights to count made just a little easier and more comforting with this classic casserole. This freshened-up version of a family-favorite dinner uses loads of spinach, mushrooms, and buttery garlic-and-herb cheese.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Nothing like giving your basic macaroni and cheese a little makeover. Buttery panko breadcrumbs seasoned with sage, thyme, and rosemary are the secret to this next-level mac and cheese.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
Recipe: Sloppy Joe Casserole
Let your childhood classic come back with a modern vengeance. Take an old-school favorite up a notch with this pasta bake version that showcases the sweet-savory blend of sauce and ground beef everyone loves.
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
Sometimes all you need to refresh your weeknight lineup is an update on a tried-and-true classic. This fresh take on tuna casserole hits all of the creamy, cheesy, and crunchy notes you could wish for.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
We love enjoying this fresh and creamy dish for hearty weekend brunches and busy weeknight dinners alike. This pasta bake is a perfect variation for spring, incorporating baby sweet peas, savory ham, and Swiss and Parmesan cheeses.
Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Pizza Spaghetti Casserole
When you let two quintessential Italian dishes intertwine, the epic result is this cozy pasta dish full of cheeses, sausage, pepperoni, and a tomato-and-basil sauce.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
This lasagna recipe makes a great case for skipping the ground beef and tomato sauce. Get ready to delight in the creamy finish, with four cheeses melting into the dish with rich Alfredo sauce, sautéed onions, sliced mushrooms, chopped spinach, and chicken.
Baked Ziti with Sausage
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Sausage
The secret is in the sauce with this dish—literally. A spicy tomato sauce with Italian sausage kicks up the flavor plenty, so you only need to add the pasta and cheese! It's simple and hearty, begging only for some crusty bread to sop up that sauce.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
We've yet to find a more deliciously creamy and melty macaroni and cheese rendition than this. What makes it a game-changer? Cubes of Cheddar cheese melt as the pasta bakes, creating pockets of gooey goodness in every bite.
Leftover Turkey Casserole
Recipe: Leftover Turkey Casserole
There's no better way to use up leftovers than with this casserole. When you throw in a can of cream of mushroom soup, suddenly the old Christmas or Thanksgiving bird doesn't sound so bad.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
Easy and pleasing, Ham and Noodle Casserole packs a filling dinnertime punch when it dresses up some leftover glazed ham with cream cheese, egg noodles, and asparagus.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
This creamy pasta bake requires less than 25 minutes of active preparation, making it an ideal dish on a busy weeknight.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Everyone's favorite pasta sauce noodles its way into this insanely creamy casserole. You'll want to serve this one on a cold winter's night.
Baked Ziti with Chicken
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken
The family favorite reimagined with the help of some rotisserie chicken. It'll be ready faster than you can say, "dinner is served."
Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Simple, satisfying, quick, and family friendly. Sounds like this pasta bake checks all the boxes.
Baked Linguine with Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
Recipe: Baked Linguine with Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
What really seals the deal here is the fresh linguine. Accompanied by plenty of colorful tomatoes and cheese, it's a pasta bake that satisfies everyone.
Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms
Recipe: Baked Tortellini Alfredo with Mushrooms
Refrigerated tortellini is the save-all when you want a quick, hearty meal. In this version, add some cremini mushrooms, whole milk, cream, and freshly-grated Parmesan to make your own fast Alfredo.
Baked Ziti with Meatballs
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Meatballs
This dish may lack homemade meatballs and tomato sauce, but we promise it's no less delicious.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Mac and cheese is always a fan-favorite, but with bacon? That's a winning recipe right here.
Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella
Recipe: Baked Rigatoni with Zucchini and Mozzarella
If you find yourself craving a lasagna but don't want to put in the work, this baked rigatoni does the same job with less fuss.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Having this unbaked pasta dish in your freezer will never fail to save you in a pinch. This classic lasagna recipe is about as dependable as it gets and pulls together in no time.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
This delightfully colorful 13x9 casserole is packed to the brim with cheese-filled tortellini, fresh broccoli, and chicken—then topped with a buttery, crunchy mixture of crackers and chopped pecans. Needless to say, it's an easy winner of the weeknight.