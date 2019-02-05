20 Ground Beef Pasta Recipes The Whole Family Will Love
If you haven't found a use for that extra box of pasta sitting in the pantry or the ground beef sitting in your freezer, we've got good news for you: Ground beef and pasta is the dinner power duo your whole family will love. Our collection of recipes brings two of our favorite weeknight go-tos together in beautiful, comfort-food harmony. Not only are these ground beef pasta recipes absolutely delicious, but they're so easy to make. With store-bought ingredients, very few minutes of hands-on time, and one-pot winners, these ground beef and pasta recipes earn an A+ from busy cooks every time. Even with picky kids at the table, dishes like Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese, Sloppy Joe Casserole, and Homemade Baked Lasagna will ensure you've got clean plates all around. Easy, budget-friendly, and oh-so-comforting, these hearty ground beef pasta recipes will quickly become family favorites.
Sloppy Joe Casserole
If you want to talk "kid-friendly," you've come to the right place.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
This frill-free lasagna recipe can't be messed up—trust us.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
Chilly nights and busy weeks call for one thing and one thing only—comfort food. This hearty, cheesy casserole is all you need.
One-Pot Pasta
Store-bought ingredients like refrigerated tortellini, jarred pasta sauce, and shredded mozzarella cheese make this one-pot dish the easiest dinner of your week.
Slow-Cooker Bolognese Sauce over Pappardelle Pasta
Pretty enough for company but easy enough for dinner with the family, the slow cooker has it covered with this meaty pasta recipe.
Spaghetti Casserole
This cozy casserole is made in your slow cooker for hands-off ease.
Greek Baked Ziti
This easy, cheesy pasta dish is perfect to prepare and freeze to cook on busy weeknights. Just prepare through step 5 and pop it in the freezer.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
This foolproof lasagna recipe can stay in your freezer for up to three months for when you need it most.
Meatball Pasta Bake
Store-bought ingredients make this pasta bake as easy as it gets.
Taco Dinner Mac and Cheese
We actually found a way to top taco night with this easy, cheesy recipe.
Homemade Baked Lasagna
If you don't shy away from cheesy recipes, let us tell you: This is the cheesiest lasagna recipe we've ever made.
Instant Pot Spaghetti and Meatballs
Everyone loves a good meatball, especially when your Instant Pot does the heavy lifting.
Fire-Roasted Tomato-and-Beef Ragù
Ground beef forms the meaty, hearty foundation for the sauce in this elevated version of mom's spaghetti. If you prefer a lighter sauce, you can cut back on the amount of meat.
Beefy Butternut Squash Pasta
Tender chunks of butternut squash, toothsome greens, and hearty ground beef make this 30-minute pasta dinner flavorful and filling.
Instant Pot Baked Ziti
Let your multicooker do all the work in this winning weeknight meal that checks all the boxes: melty cheese topping, tender pasta, and lots of ricotta-laced sauce.
Cowboy Pasta Salad
Inspired by our beloved Cowboy Casserole, this recipe uses taco-inspired ingredients such as black beans, corn, cheese, jalapeños, cilantro, and ground beef to create a filling pasta salad that'll disappear at any cookout.
Cheesy Beef-and-Spinach Ravioli
A cheesy, one-pan creation that comes together in just 30 minutes? Sign us up any night of the week. This simple recipe transforms any package of ravioli into a decadent pasta bake, complete with fresh spinach and beef.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
With a hearty helping of ravioli, meat sauce, cheese, and spinach, everyone will be excited to dig into this comforting skillet supper.
Barbecue Spaghetti & Meatballs
Instead of regular marinara sauce and meatballs, this family-favorite incorporates barbecue rub into both components of the dish.
All-In-One Spaghetti
You're a few ingredients and two steps away from easy, homemade spaghetti that kids and adults will love.