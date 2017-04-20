Easy Spring Pasta Dishes for Busy Weeknights
Recipe: Pasta Shells with Spring Vegetables
Put your fresh produce to work in this lively spring pasta recipe, complete with asparagus, sugar snap peas, mint, and creamy ricotta.
Recipe: Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus
Asparagus brings a crisp crunch to this fettuccine recipe. Plenty of lemon and pepper ensures that the creaminess of the pasta is balanced with the vibrant bite of springtime flavors.
Recipe: Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss
Toss together this pasta for an incredibly quick weeknight dinner. Mix different types of pasta together for fun, unexpected texture. Sugar snap peas, carrots, cucumber, and radishes give this pasta its fresh spring flavor.
Recipe: Burst Tomato and Herb Spaghetti
Lighten up traditional spaghetti with herbs, olive oil, and juicy grape tomatoes. One spin of the fork, and you’ll be transported to the coast.
Recipe: Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle
Shrimp and peas burst with fresh flavor in this farfalle dish. Just add the crunch of panko and a squeeze of lemon juice, and you have a filling, citrusy dish ideal for warm weather days.
Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad
This dish is so easy to prepare, you’ll find yourself whipping it up for weekday lunches and springtime parties alike. Field peas are a lively addition to this simple pasta, which you can also make up to three days in advance of serving.
Recipe: Shrimp Scampi
The lightness of shrimp scampi charms even the pickiest of eaters. Its delicate flavors combine into a familiar dish that couldn’t be easier (or quicker!) to cook on a weeknight.
Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Springtime brings farmers’ markets galore, and there is no better place to stock up on the ingredients you’ll need for this easy dinner dish. Customize it with your favorites, and you’ll have a new go-to recipe for busy weeknights.
Recipe: Tortellini Salad
Tortellini is a favorite spring pasta because it’s hearty, but not overwhelming. This Italian-inspired dish showcases artichoke hearts and will charm guests with its unexpected and incredibly fresh flavors.
Recipe: Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil
It’s a quintessential spring combination. Mix tomatoes, goat cheese, and basil, and you have an Italian-inspired pasta perfect for an al fresco dinner.
Recipe: Lemony Broccoli Rabe Pasta
We can’t imagine a more refreshing pasta dish for your spring table. In just half an hour, you’ll have a goat cheese-studded pasta dish peppered with garlic, red pepper, and lemon, and anchored by hearty broccoli rabe.
Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Mascarpone adds the perfect creamy balance to this ultra-fresh springtime dish. Feed it to a crowd, and you’ll be passing recipe cards around the table by dessert.
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
The beauty of this recipe is that you can pick everything up in a quick trip to the grocery store. With cheese tortellini, zucchini, pesto, and just a few other ingredients, you’ll be on your way to a delightful spring dish that the whole family will love.
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Pasta
Everyone should have a go-to pasta, and this one is both easy to master and easy to love. Feel free to add a meat to make it heartier, but it’s also a filling vegetarian option sans substitutions.
Recipe: Lemony Green Bean Pasta Salad
Anything billed as lemony and filled with green beans is essential for spring and also great for a crowd. Serve this at your next get together, and enjoy the inevitable compliments. It’s a no-fail dish indeed.
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
This hybrid dish is a fantastic combination of broccoli and pasta salad. You’ll find something new in each bite, from pecans and bacon to grapes and onion.
Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper-Caesar Tortelloni
Bring the freshness of Caesar salad to a filling pasta dish with this incredibly easy recipe. Lemon and Dijon add brightness and a tangy kick, perfect complements to the simplicity of this dish.
Recipe: Confetti Pasta Salad
Confetti is for celebration—which is what this pasta makes us want to do. It’s an intriguing blend of feta, grape tomatoes, and red onion, a Greek-inspired dish that makes our taste buds dance.
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Pasta bakes are a go-to dinner dish because they’re easy to prepare and always a crowd-pleaser. They’re also a foolproof way to sneak veggies into a weeknight meal.
Recipe: Spring Pea Pasta with Ricotta and Herbs
If you have one pot and twenty minutes to spare, you can make this bright spring pasta, which combines creamy ricotta and the freshest, crispest green veggies you can find.
Recipe: Tortellini-and-Tomato Salad
Of course it’s delicious, but you’ll also love how fresh and vibrant this pasta salad looks on your dinner table.
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Get your fill of comfort food and eat your veggies too in this cheesy pasta bake. Kids will scramble for seconds of this irresistible dinner dish.
Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
This penne dish is bursting with flavor thanks to delicious veggies, including grape tomatoes and haricots verts.
Recipe: Sweet Pea-and-Mint Pasta Toss
Fragrant mint takes center stage in this easy pasta toss, which requires only four ingredients (plus the Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette). Find fresh mint at the grocery store, or pluck it from your windowsill herb garden.
Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Update the weeknight staple with veggies like zucchini and bell peppers in this super-easy vegetable lasagna recipe.
Recipe: Chicken and Bow Tie Pasta
This dish is as easy as can be. It combines chicken and bow tie pasta—a winning combination that can also feed a crowd.
Recipe: Tortelloni-and-Grilled Vegetable Salad
Customize this pasta to your heart’s content. Bring home whatever looks good at the farmers' market, and incorporate it into this easy main.
Recipe: Chicken-and-Tortellini Salad
Elevate typical weeknight chicken with this pasta recipe, which is filled with nutritious green veggies.
Recipe: Tomato-and-Gorgonzola Pasta Salad
Get your Gorgonzola fix with this easy pasta recipe. Mix up a batch of our Lemon-Shallot Vinaigrette, an ideally delicate dressing for this fresh dish.
Recipe: Late-Night Pasta Chez Frank
Fresh, bursting tomatoes elevate this pasta to a memorable mealtime experience.