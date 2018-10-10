28 Chicken Pasta Recipes That Make Dinnertime So Deliciously Easy
Whenever we're feeling a little lackluster in the kitchen, particularly on busy weeknights, there's one fail-safe duo we know we can always turn to: chicken and pasta. Together, these two ingredients make up our weeknight warrior starter pack. Between Southern staples like smothered chicken over egg noodles and chicken spaghetti casserole, as well as new picks like Thai chicken noodle bowls and Caprese-inspired chicken-pesto pasta, you'll never run out of dinnertime inspiration with these chicken pasta recipes on deck.
Infinitely versatile, easy on cleanup, and friendly for the whole family, the combination of budget-friendly chicken and hearty pasta can (and should) be served with reckless abandon. Read on for 28 delicious ways with chicken pasta.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
Bacon and ranch are a tale as old as time, and they come together in this weeknight-friendly dish.
Baked Ziti with Chicken
Recipe: Baked Ziti with Chicken
We reimagined this family classic using store-bought rotisserie chicken.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
Serve this meal right out of the skillet for casual family-style dining. This chicken broccoli pasta uses egg noodles, but you can use your favorite pasta shape.
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese
Buffalo chicken might already be a dinnertime dream, but this macaroni-and-cheese takes it to the next level.
Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti
Recipe: Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti
You only need a Dutch oven and a 9-x-13 baking dish to create this delicious meal. Cook and shred your chicken in advance to save time.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti
We'll take any excuse to use our slow cooker. Bursting with flavor from chunky fire-roasted tomatoes, olives, and mushrooms, this sneakily easy dish makes anyone look like a professional.
One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Recipe: One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo
You'll want to have this hearty Cajun dish on deck, trust us. Cajun-seasoned chicken and a simple white sauce for a skillet meal that is sure to please.
Snappy Smothered Chicken
Recipe: Snappy Smothered Chicken
Southerners will smother anything, and this chicken is delightfully so in a savory sauce of paprika, thyme, garlic, butter, and cream of mushroom soup. Spoon over egg noodles.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta
Between the blistered tomatoes, fresh pesto sauce, and torn chunks of mozzerella, we can't think of a reason not to make this recipe right now. Not to mention, this company-worthy dish comes together in just 20 minutes.
Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Recipe: Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce
Not all noodles must come in the form of a creamy casserole or marinara-laden dish. This noodle bowl is packed with colorful veggies, rotisserie chicken, and a to-die-for Thai sauce.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Sometimes we feel like skipping the ground beef and tomato sauce. Enter: this heavenly lasagna variation. Four cheeses melt into the dish with rich Alfredo sauce, sautéed onions, sliced mushrooms, chopped spinach, and chicken.
Soulful Chicken Soup
Recipe: Soulful Chicken Soup
Can't forget the forever classic. This perfectly homey, old-fashioned chicken soup is made in your slow cooker, which means it gets all that flavor while you're finishing up other tasks. (Win, win.)
Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
Recipe: Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake
This recipe delivers on all the important fronts: simple and satisfying ingredients, quick prep time, family-friendly, and easy clean-up.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Recipe: Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Never thought so crispy a chicken thigh could come from a simple one-pot recipe? Prepare to be amazed. This chicken goes from stovetop to oven and returns with perfectly crisp, dark-golden skin and juicy, tender meat.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
Talk about a pretty picture. This colorful casserole is packed to the brim with cheese-filled tortellini, fresh broccoli, and chicken. That's a trio kids and adults alike will love.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
Who knew the storied King Ranch casserole could be redone into an even more indulgent dish? Well, turns out it can. This macaroni and cheese is an easy family-favorite.
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
No one will know you skipped some corners when serving this cheesy staple. Rotisserie chicken, store-bought sauces, and pre-shredded cheese make this chicken casserole almost too easy. (We said almost.)
One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
Recipe: One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards
We paired this pasta with chicken sausage, mushrooms, red onion, and collard greens. And bam! A hearty, one-dish dinner is served.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
In a sea of chicken casseroles, this spaghetti bake stands out as a crowd-favorite. The old-fashioned recipe keeps us coming back for seconds—and thirds.
Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Recipe: Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup
Find a more comforting fall soup, we challenge. Tomato-based with spinach, chicken, Prosciutto, and tortellini, this stew makes plenty of appearances on our weeknight menu.
Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce
Recipe: Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce
You'll love every nutty, buttery bite of this chicken dinner. With a few packages of cheese tortellini and in just half an hour, this recipe can hit that supper table.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Every ingredient in this pasta salad packs a punch. From the seasonal vegetables to the smoked chicken, this dish doesn't skimp on flavor.
Pan-Fried Chicken-and-Ham Parmesan
Recipe: Pan-Fried Chicken-and-Ham Parmesan
Chicken, ham, and Parmesan cheese? These are the kind of layers we can get behind. A garlicky butter sauce coats the pasta for an easy (and super tasty) base.
Chicken and Gnocchi
Recipe: Chicken and Gnocchi
Give potato pasta a whirl. We consider this recipe our new go-to chicken and dumplings, as well as the easiest gnocchi we've ever made. Though we won't tell if you use dried store-bought gnocchi instead.
Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls
Recipe: Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls
Crisp and light, these noodle bowls are there when you need a quick, comforting meal. Lime juice, soy sauce, and ginger give it zingy flavor.
Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Recipe: Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini
Our busy weeknights know this dish well. Just six ingredients—mostly quick-fix ones—make up this fast-as-lightning dinner recipe.
Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas
Recipe: Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas
This update on classic chicken tetrazzini adds the complementary pairing of salty Prosciutto and baby English peas.
Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne
Recipe: Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne
Turn your spinach-and-artichoke dip into a hearty chicken dinner. A trio of Parmesan, artichoke hearts, and spinach jazzes up penne pasta.