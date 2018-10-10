28 Chicken Pasta Recipes That Make Dinnertime So Deliciously Easy

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated May 17, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Whenever we're feeling a little lackluster in the kitchen, particularly on busy weeknights, there's one fail-safe duo we know we can always turn to: chicken and pasta. Together, these two ingredients make up our weeknight warrior starter pack. Between Southern staples like smothered chicken over egg noodles and chicken spaghetti casserole, as well as new picks like Thai chicken noodle bowls and Caprese-inspired chicken-pesto pasta, you'll never run out of dinnertime inspiration with these chicken pasta recipes on deck.

Infinitely versatile, easy on cleanup, and friendly for the whole family, the combination of budget-friendly chicken and hearty pasta can (and should) be served with reckless abandon. Read on for 28 delicious ways with chicken pasta.

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole

Bacon and ranch are a tale as old as time, and they come together in this weeknight-friendly dish.

Baked Ziti with Chicken

Baked Ziti with Chicken

We reimagined this family classic using store-bought rotisserie chicken.

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta

Serve this meal right out of the skillet for casual family-style dining. This chicken broccoli pasta uses egg noodles, but you can use your favorite pasta shape. 

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

Buffalo chicken might already be a dinnertime dream, but this macaroni-and-cheese takes it to the next level.

Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti

Easy Creamy Chicken Spaghetti

You only need a Dutch oven and a 9-x-13 baking dish to create this delicious meal. Cook and shred your chicken in advance to save time.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti

Slow-Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Spaghetti

We'll take any excuse to use our slow cooker. Bursting with flavor from chunky fire-roasted tomatoes, olives, and mushrooms, this sneakily easy dish makes anyone look like a professional.

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

One-Pot Cajun Chicken Alfredo

You'll want to have this hearty Cajun dish on deck, trust us. Cajun-seasoned chicken and a simple white sauce for a skillet meal that is sure to please.

Snappy Smothered Chicken

Snappy Smothered Chicken

Southerners will smother anything, and this chicken is delightfully so in a savory sauce of paprika, thyme, garlic, butter, and cream of mushroom soup. Spoon over egg noodles.

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Between the blistered tomatoes, fresh pesto sauce, and torn chunks of mozzerella, we can't think of a reason not to make this recipe right now. Not to mention, this company-worthy dish comes together in just 20 minutes.

Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Chicken Noodle Bowl with Peanut-Ginger Sauce

Not all noodles must come in the form of a creamy casserole or marinara-laden dish. This noodle bowl is packed with colorful veggies, rotisserie chicken, and a to-die-for Thai sauce.

Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Heavenly Chicken Lasagna

Sometimes we feel like skipping the ground beef and tomato sauce. Enter: this heavenly lasagna variation. Four cheeses melt into the dish with rich Alfredo sauce, sautéed onions, sliced mushrooms, chopped spinach, and chicken.

Soulful Chicken Soup

Soulful Chicken Soup

Can't forget the forever classic. This perfectly homey, old-fashioned chicken soup is made in your slow cooker, which means it gets all that flavor while you're finishing up other tasks. (Win, win.)

Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

Chicken-and-Broccoli Pasta Bake

This recipe delivers on all the important fronts: simple and satisfying ingredients, quick prep time, family-friendly, and easy clean-up.

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto

Never thought so crispy a chicken thigh could come from a simple one-pot recipe? Prepare to be amazed. This chicken goes from stovetop to oven and returns with perfectly crisp, dark-golden skin and juicy, tender meat.

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Talk about a pretty picture. This colorful casserole is packed to the brim with cheese-filled tortellini, fresh broccoli, and chicken. That's a trio kids and adults alike will love.

King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese

Who knew the storied King Ranch casserole could be redone into an even more indulgent dish? Well, turns out it can. This macaroni and cheese is an easy family-favorite.

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

No one will know you skipped some corners when serving this cheesy staple. Rotisserie chicken, store-bought sauces, and pre-shredded cheese make this chicken casserole almost too easy. (We said almost.)

One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

One-Pan Pasta with Chicken Sausage, Mushrooms, and Collards

We paired this pasta with chicken sausage, mushrooms, red onion, and collard greens. And bam! A hearty, one-dish dinner is served.

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

In a sea of chicken casseroles, this spaghetti bake stands out as a crowd-favorite. The old-fashioned recipe keeps us coming back for seconds—and thirds.

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Find a more comforting fall soup, we challenge. Tomato-based with spinach, chicken, Prosciutto, and tortellini, this stew makes plenty of appearances on our weeknight menu.

Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce

Pecan-Crusted Chicken and Tortellini with Herbed Butter Sauce

You'll love every nutty, buttery bite of this chicken dinner. With a few packages of cheese tortellini and in just half an hour, this recipe can hit that supper table.

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Farmers' Market Pasta Salad

Every ingredient in this pasta salad packs a punch. From the seasonal vegetables to the smoked chicken, this dish doesn't skimp on flavor.

Pan-Fried Chicken-and-Ham Parmesan

Pan-Fried Chicken-and-Ham Parmesan

Chicken, ham, and Parmesan cheese? These are the kind of layers we can get behind. A garlicky butter sauce coats the pasta for an easy (and super tasty) base.

Chicken and Gnocchi

Chicken and Gnocchi

Give potato pasta a whirl. We consider this recipe our new go-to chicken and dumplings, as well as the easiest gnocchi we've ever made. Though we won't tell if you use dried store-bought gnocchi instead.

Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls

Quick Chicken Noodle Bowls

Crisp and light, these noodle bowls are there when you need a quick, comforting meal. Lime juice, soy sauce, and ginger give it zingy flavor.

Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Grilled Chicken-and-Veggie Tortellini

Our busy weeknights know this dish well. Just six ingredients—mostly quick-fix ones—make up this fast-as-lightning dinner recipe.

Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas

Chicken Tetrazzini with Prosciutto and Peas

This update on classic chicken tetrazzini adds the complementary pairing of salty Prosciutto and baby English peas.

Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne

Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne

Turn your spinach-and-artichoke dip into a hearty chicken dinner. A trio of Parmesan, artichoke hearts, and spinach jazzes up penne pasta.

