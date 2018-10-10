28 Chicken Pasta Recipes That Make Dinnertime So Deliciously Easy

Whenever we're feeling a little lackluster in the kitchen, particularly on busy weeknights, there's one fail-safe duo we know we can always turn to: chicken and pasta. Together, these two ingredients make up our weeknight warrior starter pack. Between Southern staples like smothered chicken over egg noodles and chicken spaghetti casserole, as well as new picks like Thai chicken noodle bowls and Caprese-inspired chicken-pesto pasta, you'll never run out of dinnertime inspiration with these chicken pasta recipes on deck.

Infinitely versatile, easy on cleanup, and friendly for the whole family, the combination of budget-friendly chicken and hearty pasta can (and should) be served with reckless abandon. Read on for 28 delicious ways with chicken pasta.