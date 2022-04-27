Our Best Cast-Iron Skillet Pasta Recipes

If you've never used your cast-iron skillet to whip up a delicious pasta dinner, we're here to inspire you to change that with these delicious recipes. Pasta recipes are an easy way to make sure every member of the family enjoys dinner (and will probably be asking for seconds). These pasta dinners also come together quickly, most of them in 45 minutes or less, so you can get a hearty supper on the table even on the busiest weeknights.

The fact that cast-iron skillets can go from the stove to the oven to the table makes them an ideal dish for preparing these pasta recipes. Plus, you'll have less dishes to wash once supper is over when everything comes together in one skillet. From One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta to Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese to Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore and more, there are plenty of cast-iron pasta recipes on this list for you to try tonight.