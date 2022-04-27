Our Best Cast-Iron Skillet Pasta Recipes
If you've never used your cast-iron skillet to whip up a delicious pasta dinner, we're here to inspire you to change that with these delicious recipes. Pasta recipes are an easy way to make sure every member of the family enjoys dinner (and will probably be asking for seconds). These pasta dinners also come together quickly, most of them in 45 minutes or less, so you can get a hearty supper on the table even on the busiest weeknights.
The fact that cast-iron skillets can go from the stove to the oven to the table makes them an ideal dish for preparing these pasta recipes. Plus, you'll have less dishes to wash once supper is over when everything comes together in one skillet. From One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta to Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese to Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore and more, there are plenty of cast-iron pasta recipes on this list for you to try tonight.
Buttermilk Alfredo Chicken Spinach Pasta
To help get dinner on the table in just 20 minutes, we lean on rotisserie chicken for protein. The homemade cheese sauce comes together quickly, so make sure to follow the instructions exactly to prevent it from burning.
Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
We swapped the ground beef for Andouille sausage in this one-skillet take on baked ziti,
Baked Tortellini Alfredo With Mushrooms
This impressive dish comes together in just 25 minutes thanks to the convenience of refrigerated tortellini.
One Pot Chicken Fajita Pasta
Combine pasta night and fajita night into one with this colorful, 35-minute skillet dish.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
We love 30-minute meals, especially those that involve cheese, bacon, and pasta. Plus, we threw in some broccoli to make sure everyone eats their veggies.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
A bed of pasta is the perfect base for seared pork chops. We recommend choosing chops that are about 1-inch thick.
King Ranch Chicken Mac and Cheese
You'll know a recipe that combines two of our favorite casseroles is a sure-favorite. Tip: You'll know it's ready to come out of the oven when it's bubbling.
Beefy Baked Ravioli with Spinach and Cheese
We prepared this recipe with ground beef, but you can also use ground turkey if desired.
Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese
Instead of replacing the pasta with cauliflower, we add the two together into one cheesy and veggie-packed dish.
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Pasta and Pesto
Taking chicken thighs from the stovetop to the oven helps them become crispy on the outside while staying juicy on the inside.