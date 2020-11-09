Regional Food Gifts Perfect for Ordering This Christmas

Whether homemade or store-bought, receiving something yummy around the holidays is always nice. You might not have time to whip up a batch of delicious treats, but these local establishments are ready to ship their goods right to your friends front door.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Winter Park, Florida

Our Pick: 4 Rivers BBQ Sauce Variety Pack; 4rsmokehouse.com

What better way to surprise the grillmaster in your life? Our South's Best Barbecue Joint of 2020 has bottled up three of its incredible sauces—the Signature BBQ, Hot BBQ, and Mustard. To go big, send a Pitmaster Kit, featuring three fantastic sauces plus their Brisket Rub, Coffee Rub, and All Purpose Rub.

Blackberry Farm Biscuits Credit: Courtesy Blackberry Farm

Blackberry Farm

Walland, Tennessee

Our Pick: Biscuits 3 Ways; blackberryfarm.com

Nestled in the scenic Great Smoky Mountains, this iconic resort and family farm has been reaping the harvest of its 4,200 acres for decades. The Biscuits 3 Ways gift set has all the makings of a special holiday breakfast. It comes with two of Blackberry Farm's biscuit mixes as well as their three premium topping options: Benton's bacon, house-made sausage, and Reserve Blueberry Jam. For the budding gardener on your Christmas list, buy a collection of Blackberry Farm heirloom seeds—including their Homestead Tomatoes and Pencil Cob Corn, among others. It's the gift that keeps on growing.

Buxton Hall BBQ Rubs Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lydia Pursell

Buxton Hall Barbecue

Asheville, North Carolina

Our Pick: Buxton & Spicewalla Rubs; buxtonhall.com

Pitmaster Elliott Moss is known for his whole-hog barbecue, and chef Meherwan Irani is recognized for his innovative twists on Indian street food. The Asheville restaurateurs' culinary styles may seem worlds apart, but they've found a way to fuse their passions in one epic crossover joint: Buxton Hall Barbecue. The virtues of this alliance ring clear in the Buxton & Spicewalla Rubs, combining Moss' barbecue skills with Irani's supreme mastery of spices.

Café du Monde

New Orleans, Louisiana

Our Pick: Mid-City Basket; shop.cafedumonde.com

If you've taken the trip to New Orleans, chances are you've made a stop at Café du Monde, a veritable Big Easy institution established in 1862. If you've dined at Café du Monde, you're likely still dreaming of powdered sugar-piled beignets dunked in roasted-chicory coffee. Luckily, the Mid-City Basket includes everything you will need to recreate that amazing experience, from the beignet mix right down to the coffee-and-chicory blend and a pair of souvenir mugs. Send it to your best travel buddy.

Collin Street Bakery

Corsicana, Texas

Our Pick: DeLuxe Fruitcake; collinstreet.com

It wouldn't be Christmas without fruitcake—and this one can't be beat. Family-owned Collin Street Bakery has been making this renowned treat since 1896, and the recipe has stayed the same. The DeLuxe Fruitcake is made with Texas pecans, golden raisins, organic Costa Rican pineapple, papaya, honey, and a crown of glossy cherries and pineapple chunks. This stunning dessert will elevate any Yuletide spread.

Cookie Fix

Homewood, Alabama

Our Pick: Cookie Fix Classics Tin; cookiefix.com

After years of baking her homemade treats for Bible studies and PTA meetings, Amy Jason finally opened a tiny brick-and-mortar store in downtown Homewood. At Cookie Fix, Jason's thick, gooey cookies—available prebaked or in frozen dough balls—come in 60 rotating flavors, stuffed with tasty mix-ins. Send a sampling of the most popular kinds with a Cookie Fix Classics Tin, including Chocolate Chip, M&M Chocolate Chip, Salted Dark Chocolate Caramel, and Brown Sugar Blondie. If you're looking for the perfect gift for a busy baker, you're in luck—they ship the frozen dough nationwide.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Miami, Florida

Our Pick: Key Lime Pie; firemandereks.com

Locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove churn out pies, cakes, cheesecakes, empanadas, and just about any other sweets you can imagine. It all started with former Miami firefighter Derek Kaplan's special recipe for Key Lime Pie. Nod to the season with a staple like the Pecan Pie, get creative with the Salty Monkey Pie, or deliver a taste of the Florida tropics with Fireman Derek's classic Key Lime Pie, made with almost 2 pounds of freshly squeezed local Key limes. Surf's up, Santa.

Georgetown Cupcake

Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Our Pick: Assorted Dozen; georgetowncupcake.com

What started as two sisters with a passion for baking has grown into a serious dessert empire. Since the first location of Georgetown Cupcake opened in 2008, the brand has skyrocketed to baking fame, with five more locations across the country, two cookbooks, and a television show. It's a good thing Georgetown Cupcake offers nationwide shipping to ensure you can send a little bit of extra love this season. Gift a generous sampling of the shop's most popular flavors, featuring the classics like their Chocolate & Vanilla along with such December specialties as Christmas Cookie and Baileys Holiday Red Velvet.

Jubilations Cheesecake

West Point, Mississippi

Our Pick: Mississippi Mud Cheesecake; jubilations.com

Tammy Craddock's Mississippi Mud Cheesecake might also be known as "homemade sin," but a slice of this creamy dessert will take you right to heaven. A chocolate graham cracker-peanut crust meets vanilla cheesecake and is then loaded with a dripping hot fudge topping and candy bar chunks. Nothing is more decadent than this Mississippi classic.

Kern's Kitchen Derby-Pie Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lydia Pursell

Kern's Kitchen

Louisville, Kentucky

Our Pick: Derby-Pie Chocolate Nut Pie; derbypie.com

Leaudra and Walter Kern made the first Derby-Pie back in 1954; the chocolate- and walnut-studded delight has since become the state's most legendary dessert. Kern's Kitchen may have traded its 5-quart mixer for an 80-quart model, but each Derby-Pie is still made with love in Kentucky. You won't find it anywhere else; they've got the trademark to prove it.

Marsh Hen Mill Grits Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lydia Pursell

Marsh Hen Mill

Edisto Island, South Carolina

Our Pick: Heirloom Triple Grits Gift Box; marshhenmill.com

Small-batch, hand-milled, and South Carolina-grown, Marsh Hen's artisanal grits are a thoughtful present for any cook. The Heirloom Triple Grits Gift Box comes with three varieties of this Southern grain: Guinea Flint, Jimmy Red, and Cocke's Prolific.

Savannah Candy Kitchen Pralines Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Styling: Lydia Pursell

Savannah's Candy Kitchen

Savannah, Georgia

Our Pick: Savannah's Original Pralines; savannahcandy.com

It doesn't get more Southern than a pecan praline. Rather than going through the heartache of making this finicky confection from scratch, simply order a batch from Savannah's Candy Kitchen. For more than 40 years, they've been crafting each praline by hand with fresh Georgia pecan halves. They arrive in a festive striped box.

Sugaree's Bakery

New Albany, Mississippi

Our Pick: Sampler Cake; sugarees.com

Sugaree's goes by a simple guiding principle: Make it from scratch—and care about it. They ship many of their sweets nationwide, including the Sampler Cake: one hefty slice each of their homemade Italian Cream, Mississippi Caramel, Red Velvet, Coconut, Chocolate Buttercream Frosting, Strawberry, and Rainbow layer cakes plus a slice of Cream Cheese Pound Cake.

The Peach Truck