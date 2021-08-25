Candied Nut Recipes to Prepare for Your Next Get-Together

You know it'll be a good dinner party when the host or hostess has put out candied nuts for snacking. There are so many delicious spice and sugar combinations to make your ideal candied nut pairing. We prefer to use pecans, peanuts, or almonds in our recipes, but you could use whatever kind of nut that you like. If you're a savory-palate person, be sure to try the Spicy Roasted Chile Peanuts and Pepitas. Or if you like a snack with aromatic charm, try the Rosemary Fried Almonds. Candied nuts are simple to make by either mixing all of your ingredients and baking them or heating up your sugar and spices before tossing them in the nuts. We know it's tempting to dig in as soon as they're ready but be sure to let the candied nuts cool and harden before enjoying their sweetness.