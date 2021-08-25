Candied Nut Recipes to Prepare for Your Next Get-Together

By Emma Phelps August 25, 2021
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

You know it'll be a good dinner party when the host or hostess has put out candied nuts for snacking. There are so many delicious spice and sugar combinations to make your ideal candied nut pairing. We prefer to use pecans, peanuts, or almonds in our recipes, but you could use whatever kind of nut that you like. If you're a savory-palate person, be sure to try the Spicy Roasted Chile Peanuts and Pepitas. Or if you like a snack with aromatic charm, try the Rosemary Fried Almonds. Candied nuts are simple to make by either mixing all of your ingredients and baking them or heating up your sugar and spices before tossing them in the nuts. We know it's tempting to dig in as soon as they're ready but be sure to let the candied nuts cool and harden before enjoying their sweetness.

Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Serve this easy homemade snack at your next cocktail hour or pack it as a go-to for your work week. Be sure to let the roasted nuts cool at room temperature after following the recipe instructions.

Hot-and-Sweet Fried Peanuts

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

We love anything that's a sweet-and-salty combination, so when we made these Hot-and-Sweet Fried Peanuts recipe, we knew they were too good not to share.

Spiced Glazed Pecans

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

You could add these glazed pecans as a topping for any of your favorite seasonal pies and cakes or eat them on their own.

Five-Spice Fried Pecans

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

One of our Test Kitchen pros said these nuts have "just the right amount of spice to be addicting and not overpowering." Serve them at your next holiday party and see for yourself! 

Sugar-and-Spice Pecans

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Amy Burke

Sugar and spice, plus a hint of zest equal some of the best candied nuts you've ever tasted.

Spicy Pecans

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

These pecans are a great topping for soups and dips. If you plan to serve them on their own, do not chop them up when preparing them. Serving the whole halves makes it easier to toss them in your mouth.

Spicy Roasted Chile Peanuts and Pepitas

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Spicy Roasted Chile Peanuts and Pepitas are an easy and delicious snack to make. The slight hint of sweetness from the brown sugar helps mellow the heat from the red pepper and chili powder.

Rosemary Fried Almonds

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

These almonds have a delicious, deep flavor from the fresh rosemary. They'll become your go-to entertaining snack.

Glazed Pecan Halves

Credit: Southern Living

With only three ingredients and less than 20-minutes of total cook time, these Glazed Pecan Halves couldn't be any easier to make and enjoy.

By Southern Living Editors