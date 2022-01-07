No-Cook Recipes

Basic Pimiento Cheese Recipe

1
This classic recipe works as a dip, spread, or all by itself.

Southern Pimiento Cheese Recipe

1
We use one stand-out ingredient that sets this delicious pimiento cheese apart from the rest.

Ham Salad Recipe

1
Ham salad is one of those retro Southern dishes that never goes out of style.

Creamy Crab Dip Recipe

Fresh crabmeat is a Southern favorite, and we like it served for any meal of the day, in omelets, salads, and soups.

Quick Pickled Slaw Recipe

This light, healthy slaw recipe is mildly acidic and full of flavor.

Tangy Rainbow Slaw

This one is for those who are crazy for cabbage.

Smoked-Fish Dip

1
Time to up your dip game this holiday season.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise Recipe

Mini BLTs have never been easier with these portable tomato sandwiches.

Blueberry Overnight Oatmeal Recipe

When blueberries are in season, this easy, hearty oatmeal is my go-to breakfast at least once a week.

Best Waldorf Salad

1
A fit for any occasion.

Goat Cheese and Gouda Pimiento Cheese Recipe

We've turned a classic on its head.

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

2
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad is a quick, no-cook side dish that highlights one of summer's favorite bounty's.
Horseradish Pimiento Cheese Recipe
If you're in a need of the perfect thick spread pimiento cheese, the secret is using less mayonnaise.
Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
Delight with seasonal flavor in your holiday spread.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches Recipe
Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip Recipe
2

The real secret to a crowd-pleasing crudités platter? A rich, tangy homemade dip.

White Cheddar-Chive Pimiento Cheese

Here's the secret to nice pimiento-cheese texture: Grate the cheese by hand, half on the large holes of a box grater and half on the small holes. Choose an aged sharp Cheddar cheese for extra bite. Chopped chives and Dijon mustard add piquant punch in place of grated onion.

Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad

4
Fresh, easy, and pretty enough for a party.

Kentucky Benedictine Sandwiches

These eight-ingredient tea sandwiches are a lovely addition to lunches, brunches, and teas.

Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip 
1
This dip is so simple, the kids can whip it up after school.

Brussels Sprout Slaw with Apples and Pecans Recipe

Do you love the crunch of coleslaw or the heartiness of a chopped kale salad? You'll love this crisp, fresh salad of shaved Brussels sprouts, Honeycrisp apples, Parmesan cheese, and toasted pecans.

Creamy Avocado Dip

Guacamole may be the MVD ("Most Valuable Dip") at any party or get-together, but it's not the only avocado dip in town.

No-Bake Granola Bars Recipe

1
Granola bars are a pantry staple, but have you ever had homemamde ones?

Dainty Cucumber Sandwiches Recipe

An ultra-special occasion calls for these perfectly thin and dainty cucumber sandwiches.

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad Recipe

A Caprese salad is one of the easiest and most delicious ways to show off peak-season Southern-grown tomatoes.

Spicy Pineapple Slaw Recipe

The added bonus of fresh pineapple and jalapeño and Fresno chiles give this tasty slaw a sweet and spicy flavor.

Stuffed Celery Recipe with Cream Cheese and Walnuts

This stuffed celery recipe is a multi-generational favorite.

Blue Cheese-and-Pecan Stuffed Cherry Peppers Recipe

1
These stuffed peppers are the creamy, crunchy bites you need at every holiday party.

Spicy Pepper Jelly Coleslaw Recipe

It's not illegal to have a cookout without coleslaw on the table, but it might as well be.

Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw Recipe

This crunchy slaw is full of seasonal flavors. Start with pre-shredded red and green cabbage to save loads of time. This side comes together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.

Apple, Celery, and Romaine Salad Recipe with Pancetta and Blue Cheese

This fresh and crunchy salad is a delicious way to kick off any fall meal.

Almond-Chicken Wrap Recipe

If you're a fan of chicken salad sandwiches, try this creative new take from the Southern Living Test Kitchen.

Simple Slaw Recipe

Serve this flavorful slaw as a side dish or as a topping on your favorite barbecue sandwich.

Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

This colorful and crunchy pineapple and cabbage slaw will be a star any night of the week.

Olive-Cheese Sandwiches

An ode to the kids at heart.

Carrot-and-Cabbage Slaw with Sunflower Seeds

There is a new slaw recipe to add to your weeknight lineup.

Herbed-Goat Cheese Spread

This is the perfect recipe to keep on hand for drop-in guests this summer

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad Recipe

This fresh, vibrant recipe is filled with garden and farmers' market finds, but it doesn't require a lot of ingredients.

Marinated Tomatoes

Only seven ingredients stand between you and one of our favorite ways to dress up summertime tomatoes.

White Gazpacho Recipe

You can make this gazpacho soup quickly, without ever turning on the oven or slow cooker.
