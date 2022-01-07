Skip to content Top Navigation
Ham Salad Recipe
Ham salad is one of those retro Southern dishes that never goes out of style.
Creamy Crab Dip Recipe
Fresh crabmeat is a Southern favorite, and we like it served for any meal of the day, in omelets, salads, and soups.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad is a quick, no-cook side dish that highlights one of summer's favorite bounty's.
Inspiration and Ideas Horseradish Pimiento Cheese Recipe
If you're in a need of the perfect thick spread pimiento cheese, the secret is using less mayonnaise.
Cranberry-Jalapeño Cream Cheese Dip
Delight with seasonal flavor in your holiday spread.
Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip Creamy Feta-and-Herb Dip Recipe
The real secret to a crowd-pleasing crudités platter? A rich, tangy homemade dip.
All No-Cook Recipes
Creamy Avocado Dip
Guacamole may be the MVD ("Most Valuable Dip") at any party or get-together, but it's not the only avocado dip in town.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw Recipe
The added bonus of fresh pineapple and jalapeño and Fresno chiles give this tasty slaw a sweet and spicy flavor.
Apple-Cranberry Coleslaw Recipe
This crunchy slaw is full of seasonal flavors. Start with pre-shredded red and green cabbage to save loads of time. This side comes together with just 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Almond-Chicken Wrap Recipe
If you're a fan of chicken salad sandwiches, try this creative new take from the Southern Living Test Kitchen.
Simple Slaw Recipe
Serve this flavorful slaw as a side dish or as a topping on your favorite barbecue sandwich.
Pineapple-Pepper Slaw
This colorful and crunchy pineapple and cabbage slaw will be a star any night of the week.
Marinated Tomatoes
Only seven ingredients stand between you and one of our favorite ways to dress up summertime tomatoes.
White Gazpacho Recipe
You can make this gazpacho soup quickly, without ever turning on the oven or slow cooker.
