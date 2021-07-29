Online Grocer Misfits Market Coming to a Location Near You With a Chance to Win Free Groceries

We love H-E-B, Publix, and Piggly Wiggly, but there is always room for another grocery store, especially one on a worthy mission.

Misfits Market was founded with the idea of cutting food waste. It's a noble goal because, according to the USDA, somewhere between 30 to 40 percent of the United States' food supply is wasted. It's a shocking number, made even more so when you think about the millions of children going hungry in the U.S. While some of that food waste comes from home, restaurants, and grocery stores, reportedly almost a third of what's grown in the U.S. never even gets harvested, because it doesn't look pretty enough for the grocery store. That's where Misfits Market comes in. Since it was started in 2019, it has saved more than 170 million pounds of food that may otherwise have gone to waste.

Misfits Market mobile grocery store Credit: Misfits Market

Misfits Market normally operates online, selling their adorably rumpled produce and products in 40 states so far. However, they are taking their show on the road from July 23 to September 4. Misfits Market will be traveling in an eco-friendly pop-up truck to 18 locations throughout the South, including stops in Charleston, Virginia Beach, the Outer Banks, New Orleans, Mobile, Dallas, and Jacksonville.

Not only do folks visiting the truck get the chance to learn about this cool new grocery store, but there are also snacks. If the promise of free treats like Stroopwafel cookies and ice pops isn't enough to lure you in, there's also the chance to win free groceries for a year and grocery discounts, and to donate to a good cause, specifically Feeding America. The fundraising efforts will kick off when Misfits donates $25,000 to Feeding America. The tour schedule is below, but if you can't make it, you can check out Misfits Market online and donate to Feeding America, too.

Tour Schedule

July 23 - Dallas, TX | White Rock Lake Park

July 24 - Austin, TX | Zilker Park

July 25 - Houston, TX | Stewart Beach

July 29 - New Orleans, LA | North Beach OR Grand Isle

July 31 - Mobile, AL | Dauphin Island

August 5 - St. Petersburg, FL | St. Pete/Clearwater

August 7 - Jacksonville, FL | Atlantic/Neptune

August 13 - Savannah, GA | Tybee Island/North Beach

August 14 - Hilton Head Island, SC | Folly Field

August 15 - Charleston, SC | Folly Beach/Isle of Palms

August 19 - Outer Banks, NC | Kitty Hawk Beach

August 20 - Virginia Beach, VA | Sandbridge/VA Beach Boardwalk

August 21 - Ocean City, MD | Ocean City Boardwalk

August 26 - Avalon, NJ | Avalon Beach

August 27 - Seaside Heights, NJ | Seaside Heights Boardwalk

August 28 - Long Island, NY | Long Beach

August 29 - Queens, NY | Rockaway Beach