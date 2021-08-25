Sauces and Glazes For Your Best Meatloaf Ever
A meatloaf glaze doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious. There are so many ways to switch up your standard ketchup and Worcestershire meatloaf glaze recipe to make meatloaf an exciting dinner each week. If you're looking for a little heat, try the Roasted Tomato-and-Dried Chili Sauce. If you're a fan of the classics, but want something that's still different, try the Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce. These recipes will teach you how to make meatloaf sauce, and with a short list of easy ingredients, you'll know these meatloaf glaze recipes by heart in no time. Don't get us wrong, we're all about a simple meatloaf with ketchup on top, but some nights you just want something different. We have several barbecue sauces that would be delicious paired with meatloaf like our South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce and our Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce.
Sweet Mustard Barbecue Sauce
Switch out your typical meat loaf sauce for something a little tangier. We think that barbecue sauce can be enjoyed with any dish your heart desires.
Roasted Tomato-and-Dried Chili Sauce
Even though this sauce is originally for a tamales recipe, we think it would be just as good on meatloaf – especially if you're looking for a little extra spice. The char on the vegetables gives them a delicious depth in flavor, before everything's blended together until smooth.
Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce
We think Coca-Cola, a beloved Southern ingredient, deserves a starring role in your meatloaf recipe. The subtle sweetness from our favorite soda mixed with traditional ingredients like ketchup and Worcestershire sauce make this an unmatched pairing for your next family supper.
Meat Loaf Sauce
Five ingredients and ten minutes are all you need to make this easy and delicious Meat Loaf Sauce.
South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce
Don't be fooled by the name, this condiment goes way beyond BBQ. Yellow mustard is the star of this sauce, though you may pick up faint hints of honey and brown sugar, which replicate the sweetness of honey mustard.
Honey Barbecue Sauce
The subtle sweetness and tang of this condiment pairs well with your favorite meatloaf recipe. This BBQ sauce is so good that we think it deserves to adorn other dishes beside its namesake.
Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce
You'll need just two ingredients to make this sauce that you'll spread on the meatloaf before you bake it in the oven. Top with fresh basil for a delicious and fresh meal.
Southwestern Sauce
Salsa and lime juice give this meatloaf sauce a little extra flair. You could even substitute tortilla chips for breadcrumbs in your meatloaf recipe for a different style of Taco Tuesday.
Burgundy-Mushroom Sauce
Cremini mushrooms and fresh rosemary combine for an irresistible and creamy sauce. The Dijon mustard adds just the right amount of tartness to the dish.
Basic Homemade Tomato Sauce
You can never go wrong with a Basic Homemade Tomato Sauce and meatloaf pairing. This recipe only takes a few minutes and a few basic ingredients to prepare.
Southern Tomato Gravy
This silky Tomato Gravy still has all the delicious components of a tomato sauce, but it's the hint of rosemary that truly rounds out the palate.
Sweet Onion-Mushroom Gravy
This gravy is extra easy to make because it has a secret shortcut: gravy mix. After mixing the package with water, sauté the mushrooms and onions together for a delicious and simple meatloaf sauce.