Quick and Easy Turkey Chili

Keep out the cold this Thanksgiving with a hearty and healthy turkey chili. Spice up with hot peppers for heat seekers or make kid-friendly with shredded cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Chilies are super adaptable to whatever veggies and spices you've got on hand and they freeze great for speedy meals later on.

Ground turkey chili is surprisingly quick and easy to make. You probably have most of the spices and ingredients already! Start off with diced onions and ground turkey in a large pot or Dutch oven. Add classic chili spices according to your heat preference– usually chili powder and cumin. Vegetable and bean trappings vary greatly from recipe to recipe. This quick turkey chili uses canned diced tomatoes and red kidney beans, but you can substitute or add your family's favorite beans and veggies. Season to taste and simmer with chicken broth for half an hour and you're finished! Serve with a freshly cut lime wedge and corn chips for nacho-inspired meal. The mild flavor of the ground turkey is nicely complimented by the tomatoes and spices.

For even easier meal prep, try preparing your chili in a crockpot. The lengthy cook time produces a well-blended robust flavor. This slow cooker turkey chili is made from affordable ingredients and doesn't need to be thought about while it cooks itself for eight hours. Throw together cooked ground turkey, sautéed onions, minced garlic, frozen corn kernels, a couple bell peppers, a can of crushed tomatoes, a can of black beans, and some chili seasoning mix and you're practically done! Crockpot chili is a great idea for evenings you know are going to be busy.

