Turn Off the Oven—Order a BBQ Turkey for Thanksgiving Instead

Here are the best places in the South that'll ship you a BBQ bird in no time.

There's so much to do on Thanksgiving: Catch up with family, watch some football, and prepare a fabulous holiday meal. That last one can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be, especially if you're willing to outsource some of it.

May we suggest having a barbecue turkey shipped to you? The turkey is the most time-consuming part of the Thanksgiving meal…and it's easy to mess up. Fortunately, we live in the South, which means we are lucky enough to have plenty of delicious barbecue restaurants to choose from. Whether you want a smoked turkey breast or mesquite barbecue whole bird, you can't go wrong.

Allow yourself plenty of time to order (many of these turkeys will sell out). Once your turkey arrives, follow the instructions on the package and enjoy. Here are nine turkeys from across the South to order for Thanksgiving.

4 Rivers Smokehouse turkey Credit: 4 Rivers Smokehouse

Winter Park, Florida

It's hard to believe, but this Texas-inspired empire actually started in Winter Park, Florida. Their succulent mail order turkey will be available shortly, so keep in an eye on the ordering page. In the meantime, maybe treat yourself to some crispy cream bread pudding and sliced brisket.

Lewis BBQ turkey Credit: Kirk Robert

Charleston, South Carolina

As much as we wish we could transport you to John Lewis's Charleston mainstay, we cannot. We can, however, tell you that the Texas-style joint ships a turkey breast that's big enough to feed six to eight people. They suggest pairing it with hatch chile barbecue sauce, and who are we to disagree?

Greenville, Alabama

What started as a Greenville, Alabama turkey farm in 1923 is now a full-fledged restaurant that specializes in, you guessed it, turkey in its many iterations. They also happen to ship turkeys for the holidays. Order a hickory smoked, free range turkey on its own or a family meal which includes the turkey, sides, cornbread, and pie.

Southside Market & Barbecue turkey Credit: Southside Market & Barbecue

Multiple Locations - Texas

With four locations in Texas, Southside Market has been around a long time (think, the late 1800s). For the holidays, you can order one of their holiday turkey breasts or the whole holiday turkey. The whole turkey weighs about 12-14 pounds while the breast is 2-3 pounds. While you're there, maybe throw in some Sausage Slammers? Either way, Southside suggests ordering your turkeys by November 15 to help ensure it arrives in time for the big day.

Ocean Springs, Mississippi

The Shed in Ocean Springs, Mississippi is a total vibe with its junkyard aesthetic. But, it's also known for succulent barbecue, something you can enjoy on Thanksgiving in the form of their pecan wood-smoked turkey (the spiced brown sugar rub makes it next level).

Jackson, Mississippi

Mississippi-based Logan Farms ships its Cajun-style turkey all year long — so you can have Thanksgiving literally anytime of year. The nine-pound turkey serves about eight to 12 people. There's also a hickory smoked turkey, if you prefer.

Multiple Locations - Texas

Hebert's isn't going to just sell you a regular turkey. No, with them you can expect a culinary masterpiece known as the turducken and this one is ready for your holiday table. It's a turkey stuffed with chicken, duck, pork, and cornbread stuffing. It's an all-in-one treat. You just need some cranberry sauce and sides, and you'll be good to go. We hope you're hungry, or have plenty of friends and family to share with, because this turducken serves 25 people.

Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q turkey Credit: Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

Decatur, Alabama

Big Bob is one of the oldest barbecue restaurants having been founded in 1925 in Decatur, Alabama. So, you know you can trust them with your holiday turkey. Their turkey breast arrives deboned making it easy to serve. The order also includes a bottle of one of Big Bob's sauces — may we suggest the original white sauce?

Goode Co. Barbecue turkey Credit: Goode Co. Barbecue

Houston, Texas