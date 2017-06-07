How to Cook Turkey Ribs

What are Turkey Ribs?

Contrary to the name, turkey ribs are actually a shoulder cut of turkey meat. This delicious cut is typically considered a scrap piece and tossed out with the unwanted bits of the turkey carcass. What a shame, though, because the turkey shoulder has the most similar texture and flavor to a pork rib. These white meat bone-in morsels have the same lip-smacking flavor and bone-gnawing satisfaction of a pork rib with a lower fat content.

Slather turkey ribs in your favorite sauce or rub and enjoy that classic barbeque taste with this yummy new cut.

Where Can I Buy Turkey Ribs?

Turkey ribs are often hard to come by at your local grocery store, but it's worth checking. The best way to get your hands on some is to order online, request a special cut from your local butcher, or cut your own!

Pre-cut and pre-cooked turkey ribs are sold in bulk online by TK Gourmet and Kuck Farms. These ribs are slow-cooked in sealed packages to keep them moist and tasty. They come frozen in convenient vacuum-sealed packages. After thawing, we recommend marinating in a sauce or rub overnight to maintain moisture. Reheat on the grill, in the oven, or with extra sauce in a skillet on the stove. These turkey ribs are also a perfect excuse to break out the fryer or smoker.

Cook time is speedy because you only have to worry about reheating instead of cooking a raw piece of meat—3-4 minutes per side.

If you prefer doing all the cooking yourself, try speaking with your local butcher and placing an order for fresh turkey ribs. These ribs can be prepared using any traditional rib recipe.

