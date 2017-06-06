How to Cook Turkey Bacon:

Bake turkey bacon on a sheet pan at 400 degrees for approximately 15 minutes. Add a little more or less time depending on your chewy vs. crunchy preferences. Flip the bacon strips once half way through for added crispiness. Line the sheet pan with foil for quick clean up.

Because of the lower fat content, turkey bacon doesn't curl up at it cooks, leaving you with perfectly straight pieces of bacon. This doesn't matter if you're making bacon bits for a salad and is an added convenience for sandwiches—however, it looks noticeably different on a plate next to scrambled eggs. If you love the health benefits of turkey bacon, but are not willing to sacrifice the wavy texture, fold a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil into sturdy ridges and place beneath the turkey bacon in the oven. The bacon strips will hold the shape of the ridges as they bake and come out with that unmistakable wavy texture.