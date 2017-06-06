How to Cook Turkey Bacon
Switch your bacon game up.
Is turkey bacon healthy? Yes! . . . kind of
Turkey bacon has fewer calories and a lower fat content than traditional bacon. This is great for family and friends who are heart and health conscious or are simply watching their cholesterol.
But! Just like pork bacon, turkey bacon is high in saturated fat and sodium, so enjoy in moderation like all special treats.
How to Cook Turkey Bacon:
In the Oven
Bake turkey bacon on a sheet pan at 400 degrees for approximately 15 minutes. Add a little more or less time depending on your chewy vs. crunchy preferences. Flip the bacon strips once half way through for added crispiness. Line the sheet pan with foil for quick clean up.
Want some extra flavor and spice? Sprinkle turkey strips with black pepper before baking.
Because of the lower fat content, turkey bacon doesn't curl up at it cooks, leaving you with perfectly straight pieces of bacon. This doesn't matter if you're making bacon bits for a salad and is an added convenience for sandwiches—however, it looks noticeably different on a plate next to scrambled eggs. If you love the health benefits of turkey bacon, but are not willing to sacrifice the wavy texture, fold a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil into sturdy ridges and place beneath the turkey bacon in the oven. The bacon strips will hold the shape of the ridges as they bake and come out with that unmistakable wavy texture.
WATCH: 3 Ways with Oven-Roasted Bacon
In a Skillet
Heat a single layer of turkey bacon in a skillet on medium heat for 7 to 10 minutes, turning regularly.
In the Microwave
Place a single layer of turkey bacon on a microwave safe plate lined with a paper towel. Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes. Cook times will vary with microwave strength. This method is great for those who love chewy bacon