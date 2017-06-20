Our Favorite Rib Recipes of All Time
These rib recipes cover all areas of experience, from roasted in the oven to smoked low and slow over a grill. Whether you like spareribs or baby back ribs, dry-rubbed ribs or lick-your-fingers sticky ribs, these are the best rib recipes, and you're sure to find a rack of ribs that whets your appetite.
Looking for your ribs to match your regional preferences? There are sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors in these rib recipes, so barbecue eaters from any Southern region will enjoy.
Recipe: Deep South Barbecue Ribs
You can make these oven-roasted ribs even if you're not a pitmaster, and our Southern BBQ dry rub and Melting Pot Barbecue Sauce will satisfy guests from any Southern barbecue city.
Recipe: Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs
Our most popular baby back ribs recipe, these racks are slow baked in the oven for tender, fall-off-the-bones ribs that don't require a grill or smoker—they're made right in your kitchen oven. They're special enough for a holiday barbecue, but they're easy enough for any ol' weekend dinner.
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Ginger, Sweet Tea, and Whiskey Short Ribs
This inventive recipe is a tangy take on short ribs. It just wouldn't be a Southern summer recipe if sweet tea wasn't included, though.
Recipe: Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs
These easy-to-make, dry-rubbed ribs mean less mess and more fun at your summer cookout. For an extra hit of flavor, they're brushed with vinegar and doused with one more round of dry rub, resulting in an enviable crust that seals in moisture and flavor.
Recipe: Honey-Soy Appetizer Ribs
Your guests will want to fill up on the appetizer round with these sweet, small ribs. They'll have no idea that this delicious recipe was only made with six ingredients.
Recipe: Smoked Beef Ribs with Texas BBQ Sauce
Some folks may have a preference of beef ribs over pork, but if you've never recognized the different, this ribs recipe is precisely the one to show you how special beef ribs can be. The dry rub itself is a no-frills, four-ingredient masterpiece, but the real secret is in the Texas-style barbecue sauce. Don't be stingy with the sauce.
Recipe: Easy BBQ Ribs
This is the ribs recipe if you firmly believe you can't enjoy ribs if you're not wearing them. The Fancy Barbecue Sauce turns basic baby back pork ribs into tender, glazy goodness. Bring the wet wipes—you're going to need them.
Recipe: Baked BBQ Baby Back Ribs with Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Low and slow is the way to win the oven-baked ribs race. Here, a simple bourbon-barbecue sauce provides all the flavor the ribs need, and besides glazing the rack before putting it in the oven, this recipe is nearly entirely hands-off. You don't have to babysit a smoker.
Recipe: Sticky-Sweet Korean Barbecue Ribs
James Beard Award winner and cookbook author Ann Taylor Pittman imparts the flavors of Korean bulgogi—soy sauce, brown sugar, garlic, and sesame oil—into baby back ribs. The final result is a sweet and salty treat that will shine brighter than any other ribs recipe you've made. Be prepared for the compliments.
Recipe: Instant Pot Ribs
One thing to not love about cooking ribs is how long they cook—we're talking hours and hours. But you can slash that time in half with the use of a multi-cooker like the Instant Pot. Everything you love about ribs is here: tender meat, sticky-sweet barbecue sauce, and succulent texture. But two slabs can be done in under 1 1/2 hours with this technique.