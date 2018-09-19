26 Pulled Pork Recipes That The Whole Family Will Love
Pulled pork is affordable and delicious, which makes it an ideal ingredient for weeknight dinners. Since most of these recipes are great for feeding crowds, it's a go-to choice for tailgates and potlucks. Whether you're looking to dress up leftovers or create a special barbecue spread, there are countless ways to use pulled pork.
These recipes will be hit at Sunday Supper, the church potluck, and your dinner party. With company-worthy options like Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms or our bite-size Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw, you can use these creative ideas for everything, from main dishes to appetizers. Since your pork must be tender, we have dozens of Crock Pot recipes that cook the meat low-and-slow without a smoker. Whether you need an easy weeknight slow-cooker solution or a tailgating recipe that will wow your sorority sisters, these dishes are easy, affordable, and kid-friendly too. Meet your new weeknight and weekend favorites.
Pork Carnitas Nachos
No one will protest when you announce you're serving nachos for dinner. Your slow cooker helps slash hands-on time to make this recipe incredibly easy.
Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms
Company coming? This meal is comforting and impressive. Slow-cooker grits make prep easier, and the pork can be made up to two days in advance.
BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes
This fun recipe might be your family's new favorite way to eat barbecue. Make a toppings bar for the kids to customize their potatoes.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
A taco night recipe this delicious calls for a pitcher (or two) of homemade margaritas. Whether you're celebrating a promotion or the end of a long week, any excuse is a good one to throw an at-home fiesta.
Hard Cider-Braised Pork
All of the fall flavors you crave meet in this comforting dinner recipe that you'll want to make all season long.
5-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
Dinner has never been easier than this five-ingredient, hands-off recipe.
Harry Young's Burgoo
This storied Kentucky stew has changed over the years, but it's still made with a big crowd in mind. Make some for dinner now, freeze some for dinner later.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
This tender pork cooks in pineapple and chipotles in adobo for the perfect sweet and spicy mix. Fresh toppings like radishes, onion, cabbage, avocado, and goat cheese add flavor and texture.
Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork
Seven ingredients and 10 minutes of hands-on time are all you need to get dinner on the table. Make sandwiches or platters with our favorite barbecue side dishes for a complete meal.
Pulled Pork Barbecue Nachos
Stop by the local barbecue joint to pick up pre-pulled pork and throw together the easiest dinner of the week. Make it again to watch the game on Saturday.
The Southern Living Pulled Pork Sandwich
Topped with our own chowchow blend, a homemade sweet and tangy barbecue sauce, and smoked pork butt made with our own spice rub, this is the ultimate barbecue sandwich, if we do say so ourselves.
Championship Pork Butt
This pork butt is injected with marinade and coated in a dry spice rub for double the flavor. It'll win the game at every tailgate you attend.
Southwest Pork Stew
Would you believe you could have a cozy stew ready in just 20 minutes? With this easy recipe, you can.
Tangy Slow-Cooker Pork Shoulder
Soy sauce, vinegar, and brown sugar slow cook to form the ideal sweet and tangy sauce for tender pork shoulder.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
This big-batch recipe freezes well, so have these mini biscuits at this week's tailgate or dinner party and next. With a bit of sweet and savory, these are the perfect bites.
Pulled Pork Griddle Cakes
Fresh cherry salsa is the ideal topping for these savory cornmeal griddle cakes and pulled pork. This recipe has a high yield, so invite the neighbors over to enjoy, too.
Barbecued Pork Quesadillas
Pork quesadillas? Why not? This six-ingredient recipe has us convinced we can use barbecue pork with any style cuisine.
Barbecue Mac and Cheese
This hearty mac and cheese recipe is filling enough to stand alone at dinnertime, and it's ready in just 20 minutes.
Pork Noodle Bowls
This light recipe is an inventive way to use slow-cooked pulled pork. These noodle bowls come together quickly for an easy dinner or lunch recipe.
Korean Cabbage Wraps with Sweet-and-Sour Cucumber Salad
These low-carb wraps are a fun way to get a healthy meal on the table. Chili paste adds heat that's evened out with a sweet-and-sour cucumber salad.
Barbecue-Peach Summer Rolls
Sweet, juicy peaches, savory pulled pork, crunchy cucumber and apple, fresh avocado and our sweet pepper peanut sauce for dipping? This light recipe will be the prettiest brown bag lunch you ever bring.
BBQ in a Blanket with Buttermilk-Ranch Sauce
Upgrade your pig-in-a-blanket recipe with pulled pork and a four-ingredient sauce that you'll want to bottle and save for chicken fingers and barbecue sandwiches.
Quesadillas al Pastor
Pineapple-avocado relish adds color and freshness to this easy quesadilla recipe that you can make for lunch, dinner, or football watch parties.
Summer Brunswick Stew
Soups and stews aren't reserved for cold weather. With a light broth and summery additions like fresh corn, lady peas, and tomatoes, you can enjoy this recipe all summer long.
Barbecue Pork Sandwiches
We prefer our barbecue pork sandwiches topped with a few Dill pickles. Want to add a personal touch to the lineup? Homemade pickles should do the trick.
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
Pulled pork and mac and cheese join forces in this epic cross-over dish.