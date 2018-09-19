Pulled pork is affordable and delicious, which makes it an ideal ingredient for weeknight dinners. Since most of these recipes are great for feeding crowds, it's a go-to choice for tailgates and potlucks. Whether you're looking to dress up leftovers or create a special barbecue spread, there are countless ways to use pulled pork.

These recipes will be hit at Sunday Supper, the church potluck, and your dinner party. With company-worthy options like Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms or our bite-size Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw, you can use these creative ideas for everything, from main dishes to appetizers. Since your pork must be tender, we have dozens of Crock Pot recipes that cook the meat low-and-slow without a smoker. Whether you need an easy weeknight slow-cooker solution or a tailgating recipe that will wow your sorority sisters, these dishes are easy, affordable, and kid-friendly too. Meet your new weeknight and weekend favorites.