25 Easy Leftover Pork Recipes To Carry You Through The Week
Others may just see a Tupperware of leftover pork, but we see a world of delicious possibilities. Pork, known for its speedy cooking time, is a great alternative to ham or beef tenderloin for a big family meal. The best part is that it can be prepared in so many different ways—from roasted on a sheet pan to smoked or slow-cooked, the ways to cook pork are endless.
If you've cooked a big meal and want some extra meat to carry you through the week, try giving your leftover pork new life with these delicious recipes. Leftovers don't have to be bland—the proof? All of these creative dishes start with scraps. Transform your leftovers into something entirely new with these clever recipes. Whether you're looking for a new soup to cozy up to in the winter (try our Green Chile Pork Stew) or a quick snack during the week (let us introduce you to Pulled Pork Nachos), you can have your pick with these tasty and savory ways to use leftover pork. From leftover pork chop recipes to new ways with extra tenderloin, these scrappy recipes help you reduce food waste and stretch out that cut of meat.
Quesadillas al Pastor
Pineapple, red onion, and smoked pork come together in this flavorful quesadilla recipe the whole family will love.
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
This easy recipe is a two-for-one Southern delight. Smoked pork and rich macaroni create a memorable dish you'll make again and again.
Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili
Let the instant pot do with work in this irresistibly delicious pulled pork chili.
Grit Cakes with Pork Grillades
Crunchy grit cakes serve as a hearty base for savory pork stew in this simple yet tasty recipe.
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Homemade Carolina-style vinegar sauce makes this pulled pork sandwich the ultimate game-day recipe.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches
With leftovers, it's never been easier to make Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches for lunch.
Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Weeknight dinner just got a whole lot easier with this cheesy pork pasta bake.
Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich
Tangy BBQ and coleslaw makes the ultimate savory combination into a one-of-a-kind sandwich.
Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs
Perhaps the easiest way to reinvent ground pork is to create these savory meatballs with them.
Pork Chili Verde
Cozy on up to this Mexican infused pork chili.
Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Pork for breakfast? Sign us up! Pork, caramelized onion, and spinach unite to create the creamiest breakfast casserole.
Pork-and-Shaved Vegetable Salad
The combination of fresh shaved veggies and pork make up this hearty salad.
Pork Carnitas Nachos
The perfect light appetizer to serve at tailgate parties or neighborhood gatherings.
Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad
This healthy and fulfilling meal is made for the winter months.
Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms
Pulled pork rests on top of creamy grits to create the most delicious breakfast.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
These tasty slow-cooker tacos have us convinced that every day should be taco day.
Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry
Take your leftover pork tenderloin and create this easy stir-fry dish.
Red Chile Pork Posole
This smoky flavored soup recipe packs all the heat, courtesy of the ancho chile peppers.
Green Chile Pork Stew
Cook up a big batch of this savory pork stew and store the leftovers in the freezer for an easy weeknight meal.
Sliced Pork Chops with Brown Butter-Golden Raisin Relish
Serve leftover pork alongside roasted sweet potatoes and warm couscous.
BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes
Pork filled potatoes transforms this simple side into a fulfilling meal.
Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw
We created savory bite-sized snacks out of biscuits and pulled pork.
Southwest Pork Stew
To make this stew even easier, pick up pulled pork from your favorite BBQ joint.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings
Pork serves as the main feature in this fully stocked taco bar.
Pulled Pork Nachos
These Pulled Pork Nachos are packed with fresh ingredients like avocado, corn, and tomatoes to create the easiest tailgate food ever.