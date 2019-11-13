25 Easy Leftover Pork Recipes To Carry You Through The Week

Others may just see a Tupperware of leftover pork, but we see a world of delicious possibilities. Pork, known for its speedy cooking time, is a great alternative to ham or beef tenderloin for a big family meal. The best part is that it can be prepared in so many different ways—from roasted on a sheet pan to smoked or slow-cooked, the ways to cook pork are endless.

If you've cooked a big meal and want some extra meat to carry you through the week, try giving your leftover pork new life with these delicious recipes. Leftovers don't have to be bland—the proof? All of these creative dishes start with scraps. Transform your leftovers into something entirely new with these clever recipes. Whether you're looking for a new soup to cozy up to in the winter (try our Green Chile Pork Stew) or a quick snack during the week (let us introduce you to Pulled Pork Nachos), you can have your pick with these tasty and savory ways to use leftover pork. From leftover pork chop recipes to new ways with extra tenderloin, these scrappy recipes help you reduce food waste and stretch out that cut of meat.