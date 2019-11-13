25 Easy Leftover Pork Recipes To Carry You Through The Week

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 11, 2021
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Others may just see a Tupperware of leftover pork, but we see a world of delicious possibilities. Pork, known for its speedy cooking time, is a great alternative to ham or beef tenderloin for a big family meal. The best part is that it can be prepared in so many different ways—from roasted on a sheet pan to smoked or slow-cooked, the ways to cook pork are endless.

If you've cooked a big meal and want some extra meat to carry you through the week, try giving your leftover pork new life with these delicious recipes. Leftovers don't have to be bland—the proof? All of these creative dishes start with scraps. Transform your leftovers into something entirely new with these clever recipes. Whether you're looking for a new soup to cozy up to in the winter (try our Green Chile Pork Stew) or a quick snack during the week (let us introduce you to Pulled Pork Nachos), you can have your pick with these tasty and savory ways to use leftover pork. From leftover pork chop recipes to new ways with extra tenderloin, these scrappy recipes help you reduce food waste and stretch out that cut of meat.

1 of 25

Quesadillas al Pastor

Credit: Skyler Burt

Recipe: Quesadillas al Pastor

Pineapple, red onion, and smoked pork come together in this flavorful quesadilla recipe the whole family will love.  

2 of 25

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

This easy recipe is a two-for-one Southern delight. Smoked pork and rich macaroni create a memorable dish you'll make again and again. 

3 of 25

Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Instant Pot Pulled Pork Chili

Let the instant pot do with work in this irresistibly delicious pulled pork chili. 

4 of 25

Grit Cakes with Pork Grillades

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grit Cakes with Pork Grillades

Crunchy grit cakes serve as a hearty base for savory pork stew in this simple yet tasty recipe. 

5 of 25

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Homemade Carolina-style vinegar sauce makes this pulled pork sandwich the ultimate game-day recipe. 

6 of 25

Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches

Credit: Southern Living

With leftovers, it's never been easier to make Pork Tenderloin Sandwiches for lunch.

7 of 25

Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells

Weeknight dinner just got a whole lot easier with this cheesy pork pasta bake.

8 of 25

Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich

Tangy BBQ and coleslaw makes the ultimate savory combination into a one-of-a-kind sandwich.

9 of 25

Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Perhaps the easiest way to reinvent ground pork is to create these savory meatballs with them.

10 of 25

Pork Chili Verde

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Pork Chili Verde

Cozy on up to this Mexican infused pork chili.

11 of 25

Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Pork for breakfast? Sign us up! Pork, caramelized onion, and spinach unite to create the creamiest breakfast casserole.

12 of 25

Pork-and-Shaved Vegetable Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

The combination of fresh shaved veggies and pork make up this hearty salad.

13 of 25

Pork Carnitas Nachos

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell

Recipe: Pork Carnitas Nachos

The perfect light appetizer to serve at tailgate parties or neighborhood gatherings.

14 of 25

Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pork-and-Farro Bowl with Warm Brussels Sprouts-Fennel Salad

This healthy and fulfilling meal is made for the winter months.

15 of 25

Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Italian-Style Grits and Greens with Pulled Pork and Mushrooms

Pulled pork rests on top of creamy grits to create the most delicious breakfast.

16 of 25

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

These tasty slow-cooker tacos have us convinced that every day should be taco day.

17 of 25

Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pork and Bok Choy Stir-Fry

Take your leftover pork tenderloin and create this easy stir-fry dish.

18 of 25

Red Chile Pork Posole

Credit: Oxmoor House

This smoky flavored soup recipe packs all the heat, courtesy of the ancho chile peppers.

19 of 25

Green Chile Pork Stew

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Green Chile Pork Stew

Cook up a big batch of this savory pork stew and store the leftovers in the freezer for an easy weeknight meal.

20 of 25

Sliced Pork Chops with Brown Butter-Golden Raisin Relish

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Serve leftover pork alongside roasted sweet potatoes and warm couscous.

21 of 25

BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: BBQ Pork Loaded Baked Potatoes

Pork filled potatoes transforms this simple side into a fulfilling meal.

22 of 25

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

We created savory bite-sized snacks out of biscuits and pulled pork.

23 of 25

Southwest Pork Stew

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Southwest Pork Stew

To make this stew even easier, pick up pulled pork from your favorite BBQ joint.

24 of 25

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos Al Pastor with All the Fixings

Pork serves as the main feature in this fully stocked taco bar.

25 of 25

Pulled Pork Nachos

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Pulled Pork Nachos

These Pulled Pork Nachos are packed with fresh ingredients like avocado, corn, and tomatoes to create the easiest tailgate food ever.

By Southern Living Editors