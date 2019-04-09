Use this easy calculation to determine precisely how much ham you need per person for your Christmas or Easter meal.

If you're hosting your family's holiday lunch or dinner, your to-do list is likely long—and growing. Come Easter, and you need to boil the eggs, bake the rolls, and prep the Easter cake. (Don't forget about decorating the Easter eggs.) Equally if not more stressful, there are stockings to hang around Christmastime, white cakes to bake, and you can't forget to prepare cookies for Santa.

One thing that certainly won't skip your mind but could get lost in the shuffle is the Easter or Christmas ham—or, more precisely, the size of ham you need to buy for the holiday meal.

For many, the spiral ham is to Easter and Christmas what the stuffed turkey is to Thanksgiving: Everyone's looking forward to it, so the last thing you want to do is run out. Or worse—you might get a ham that's too big and be left trying every leftover ham recipe in the book, so none of it goes to waste.

If you're readying your list, go ahead and take the grocery store guesswork out of the ham size you need by calculating your crowd's likely consumption.

a graphic displays how much ham is needed per person Credit: Julia Bohan / Dotdash Meredith

Boneless Ham

For a boneless ham, plan for each person to eat between 1/3 and 1/2 pounds. You never know how much ham your guests will want to eat the day of your holiday gathering, but this leaves enough for everyone to enjoy their holiday meal's main dish. If you're a family that loves side dishes and desserts, you can err on the side of 1/3 of a pound per person, but remember to factor in leftovers and take-home dishes people might request. To make things easier, here are the suggested amounts for sets of dinner guests, but you can adjust them based on your family's needs and preferences.

6 people: 2 to 3 pounds

12 people: 4 to 6 pounds

20 people: 6 3/4 to 10 pounds

Bone-In Spiral-Cut Ham

For a bone-in spiral-cut ham, you need to account for the large bone accounting for a good bit of weight from the total number printed on the label—Estimate 3/4 to 1 pound per person for a bone-in ham. No matter what size ham you purchase, save the bone to make the best soup or save some ham for sandwiches, casseroles, and other leftover dishes.

6 people: 4.5 to 6 pounds

12 people: 9 to 12 pounds

20 people: 15 to 20 pounds

Country Ham

If your dinner party prefers country ham, you'll likely need a smaller amount—1/4 to 1/3 pounds per person at most is recommended. The ham's saltiness and intensity will probably keep your guests' portions on the smaller size.

How To Use Leftover Ham

Keep in mind that appetites vary. In a buffet presentation, guests may go for smaller portions than if they're serving themselves from the table. And if you want your guests to have some ham to take home—or you need it for a traditional morning-after breakfast casserole—go ahead and factor in the higher side of these estimates.