How Long To Cook a Holiday Ham: Times and Temperatures
You must determine two things before calculating the cooking time for your ham. The first is whether the ham is bone-in or boneless. Next, you must know whether the ham is pre-cooked or the instructions read "cook before eating."
Regardless of the bone, uncooked hams need to cook to 145°F for food safety. The pre-cooked hams need to heat to 140°F for adequate food safety. The guidelines below provide a timetable of expected cook time for ham but use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature for the respective hams.
Pre-Cooked and Bone-In Ham
Cooking Temperature and Time: If the ham is a half ham weighing five to seven pounds, it should heat at 325°F for 18-24 minutes per pound. If it is a whole ham weighing between 10 to 14 pounds, heat the ham at 325°F for 15-18 minutes per pound. The internal temperature should be 140°F.
Pre-Cooked and Boneless Ham
Cooking Temperature and Time: This ham should weigh between six and 12 pounds. Heat at 325°F for 10-18 minutes per pound. The internal temperature should be 140°F.
Uncooked and Bone-In Ham
Cooking Temperature and Time: A half ham weighing between five and seven pounds requires 22 to 25 minutes of roasting at 325°F per pound. For whole bone-in hams weighing 10 and 14 pounds, cook the ham at 325°F for 18 to 20 minutes per pound. The internal temperature should be 145°F.
Uncooked and Boneless Ham
Cooking Temperature and Time: Depending on the cut, this ham can weigh anywhere between two and eight pounds. For the Shoulder Roll cut, the ham will weigh between two and four pounds and should cook at 325°F for 35 to 40 minutes per pound. The boneless ham shoulder will be larger, weighing between five and eight pounds—Cook at 325°F for 30 to 35 minutes per pound. The internal temperature should be 145°F.
Tips for Glazing and Roasting Ham
If you intend on using a glaze for your ham (you should), then brush the glaze liberally across the surface of the ham every 10 minutes for the last 40 minutes of roasting. Before putting the ham in the oven, we recommend scoring the ham's skin in vertical and diagonal rows every two inches, creating a crosshatch pattern, which allows the glaze to soak into the meat while it finishes roasting.
Find more about the temperatures, times, and weights listed in this article at fsis.usda.gov.