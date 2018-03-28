22 Side Dishes That'll Help Your Ham Shine
There's little as steadfast and true to any celebration in the South as a glazed-to-perfection, deliciously baked ham. It's the centerpiece of the table, and a deserving one at that. With the right accoutrements, your ham can be a real showstopper—and the side dishes have more to do with that than you think. Is it even possible to have ham without creamy potato salad or melty macaroni and cheese? Personally, we think not. We've rounded up our best side dishes for ham that'll convince you to make one last trip to the grocery store before your next celebration. From fresh and new to old and faithful, here are a few easy sides dishes for ham.
Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
Recipe: Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs
Mix cheddar, Velveeta, and whole-milk ricotta with a generous amount of mayonnaise for an extra creamy and slightly tangy taste.
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
You can thank little pearl onions that have been lightly caramelized with butter, garlic, tangy balsamic vinegar, and a touch of sugar for taking this staple side vegetable to new heights, making it a perfect pairing for your ham.
Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
You'll be hard-pressed to find a Southern occasion that wouldn't appreciate squash casserole. A bright and fresh side is always a welcome addition to any baked ham.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Why wouldn't you want to throw some roasted carrots in the mix for dinner? This recipe is perfectly sweet and spiced.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
Corn pudding is a holiday staple, and the sweet-savory side goes well with baked ham. Although Tee's is our most classic version of the dish, anytime is a great time to try one of our updates like Savory Corn Pudding or Three-Cheese Corn Pudding.
Roasted Broccolini
Recipe: Roasted Broccolini
Throw broccolini in a skillet with some olive oil and seasoning and you have yourself a simple, crowd-pleasing side.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe
Why not add creamy goat cheese, rich heavy cream, and chopped fresh chives to your mashed potatoes? These delicious mashed potatoes are ready in just half an hour.
Vidalia Onion Soufflé
Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soufflé
This cheesy, sweet onion-packed side won't disappoint your crowd. The strata-like soufflé might be new to the younger generations, but Mama will recognize it.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
These tender, buttery rolls will be a welcome addition to your feast. The recipe author, Carole Miller Radford, says this recipe "turns out the same way, no matter what mood you're in or what the weather is."
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
Many Southerners agree that a proper feast just isn't right without this slightly obscure, but totally underrated casserole—the ingredients might seem like an interesting combination, but—trust us—it's downright delicious!
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
As hostesses we're all about cute and festive touches, and these mini grits casseroles add a little more delicious fun to your spread.
Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Recipe: Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Cut snap peas at an angle so they can absorb all the buttery, zesty goodness from this delicious sauce.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Mix up this pasta salad, let it chill, and there you have it! You'll have a ready-made dish for a laidback lunch.
Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips
Step up your basic roasted carrot recipe by adding in parsnips. For even more fun, try adding sweet potatoes and turnips too.
Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions
Make the dressing for this potato salad with oil, honey, and two types of mustards (whole-grain and Dijon) for a much lighter dish than your typical mayonnaise-based potato salad.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits
Looking for a spin on your normal buttermilk biscuits? The trick to this recipe is mixing mashed sweet potatoes with buttermilk so the dough becomes fluffy and thick.
Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Add nutmeg and fennel for added flavor in this cheesy potato recipe.
Pasta Shells With Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Pasta Shells With Spring Vegetables
Add pea tendrils to this pasta and vegetable plate for a playful garnish.
Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
Recipe: Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
We're all about pairing sweet and savory flavors together. This salad has strawberries on every level so you're sure to get a delicious bite of that springtime berry. The bacon bits add just the right amount of savory flavor to balance your palate between bites of this salad and a beautiful baked ham.
Picnic Egg Salad
Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad
It wouldn't truly be a "ladies who luncheon" event if egg salad didn't make an appearance. These bite-sized crostini topped with egg salad are a delicious tangy pairing for a glazed ham.
Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas
This salad makes great use of those fresh herbs that you might have lingering in your fridge. You can never go wrong with offering a pasta salad as a seasonal side.
Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries
Recipe: Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries
We love this take on a beloved North Georgia seasonal ingredient. The savory-meets-sweet flavor of squash makes it a versatile side for practically any dinner menu.