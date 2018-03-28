22 Side Dishes That'll Help Your Ham Shine

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 13, 2021
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

 There's little as steadfast and true to any celebration in the South as a glazed-to-perfection, deliciously baked ham. It's the centerpiece of the table, and a deserving one at that. With the right accoutrements, your ham can be a real showstopper—and the side dishes have more to do with that than you think. Is it even possible to have ham without creamy potato salad or melty macaroni and cheese? Personally, we think not. We've rounded up our best side dishes for ham that'll convince you to make one last trip to the grocery store before your next celebration. From fresh and new to old and faithful, here are a few easy sides dishes for ham.

1 of 22

Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Skillet Mac and Cheese with Crispy Breadcrumbs

Mix cheddar, Velveeta, and whole-milk ricotta with a generous amount of mayonnaise for an extra creamy and slightly tangy taste.

2 of 22

Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

You can thank little pearl onions that have been lightly caramelized with butter, garlic, tangy balsamic vinegar, and a touch of sugar for taking this staple side vegetable to new heights, making it a perfect pairing for your ham.

3 of 22

Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

You'll be hard-pressed to find a Southern occasion that wouldn't appreciate squash casserole. A bright and fresh side is always a welcome addition to any baked ham.

4 of 22

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Why wouldn't you want to throw some roasted carrots in the mix for dinner? This recipe is perfectly sweet and spiced.

5 of 22

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

Corn pudding is a holiday staple, and the sweet-savory side goes well with baked ham. Although Tee's is our most classic version of the dish, anytime is a great time to try one of our updates like Savory Corn Pudding or Three-Cheese Corn Pudding.

6 of 22

Roasted Broccolini

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Roasted Broccolini

Throw broccolini in a skillet with some olive oil and seasoning and you have yourself a simple, crowd-pleasing side.

7 of 22

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Why not add creamy goat cheese, rich heavy cream, and chopped fresh chives to your mashed potatoes? These delicious mashed potatoes are ready in just half an hour.

8 of 22

Vidalia Onion Soufflé

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soufflé

This cheesy, sweet onion-packed side won't disappoint your crowd. The strata-like soufflé might be new to the younger generations, but Mama will recognize it.

9 of 22

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

These tender, buttery rolls will be a welcome addition to your feast. The recipe author, Carole Miller Radford, says this recipe "turns out the same way, no matter what mood you're in or what the weather is."

10 of 22

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Many Southerners agree that a proper feast just isn't right without this slightly obscure, but totally underrated casserole—the ingredients might seem like an interesting combination, but—trust us—it's downright delicious!

11 of 22

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

As hostesses we're all about cute and festive touches, and these mini grits casseroles add a little more delicious fun to your spread.

12 of 22

Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Cut snap peas at an angle so they can absorb all the buttery, zesty goodness from this delicious sauce.

13 of 22

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Mix up this pasta salad, let it chill, and there you have it! You'll have a ready-made dish for a laidback lunch.

14 of 22

Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Roasted Carrots and Parsnips

Step up your basic roasted carrot recipe by adding in parsnips. For even more fun, try adding sweet potatoes and turnips too.

15 of 22

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Make the dressing for this potato salad with oil, honey, and two types of mustards (whole-grain and Dijon) for a much lighter dish than your typical mayonnaise-based potato salad.

16 of 22

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

Looking for a spin on your normal buttermilk biscuits? The trick to this recipe is mixing mashed sweet potatoes with buttermilk so the dough becomes fluffy and thick.

17 of 22

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Add nutmeg and fennel for added flavor in this cheesy potato recipe.

18 of 22

Pasta Shells With Spring Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Pasta Shells With Spring Vegetables

Add pea tendrils to this pasta and vegetable plate for a playful garnish.

19 of 22

Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

We're all about pairing sweet and savory flavors together. This salad has strawberries on every level so you're sure to get a delicious bite of that springtime berry. The bacon bits add just the right amount of savory flavor to balance your palate between bites of this salad and a beautiful baked ham.

20 of 22

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

It wouldn't truly be a "ladies who luncheon" event if egg salad didn't make an appearance. These bite-sized crostini topped with egg salad are a delicious tangy pairing for a glazed ham.

21 of 22

Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Lemon Vinaigrette Pasta Salad with Field Peas

This salad makes great use of those fresh herbs that you might have lingering in your fridge. You can never go wrong with offering a pasta salad as a seasonal side.

22 of 22

Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Candy Roaster Squash with Sorghum, Black Walnuts, and Cranberries

We love this take on a beloved North Georgia seasonal ingredient. The savory-meets-sweet flavor of squash makes it a versatile side for practically any dinner menu.

