Ham-and-Bean Soup Recipe

A leftover Easter ham bone is the foundation for this easy, hearty meal.

Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup Recipe

This smoked ham hock soup is big on flavor and low on effort.

Navy Bean and Ham Soup Recipe

This slow-cooker recipe couldn't be easier.

Ham Salad Recipe

Ham salad is one of those retro Southern dishes that never goes out of style.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad Recipe

If you love to entertain, this is a great recipe to know by heart.

Ham Delights

Attend any gathering in the South, and you'll spot at least one plate of Ham Delights. Beloved by guests of all ages, these personal-sized sandwiches make delightful additions to tailgates, girls' nights, and neighborhood gatherings.

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks Recipe

This classic Southern side gets a slow-cooker makeover with this recipe that you'll use countless times this holiday season.

Scalloped Potatoes With Ham

It's a side dish turned entrée.

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake Recipe

Made with cubed ham, fresh corn, and flavorful thyme, this impressive dish is an easier twist on a soufflé.

Mac and Cheese with Ham

Classic, kid-friendly comfort in 13x9 form.

Ham-and-Cheese Sliders

Whether we're talking church potluck, game day, or even a casual family lunch, there's no wrong time for Southern classic Ham-and-Cheese Sliders.

Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham Recipe

Great for outdoor tailgates, this creamy dip can be prepared in advance and reheated on the grill in a skillet.
10 Easy and Delicious Ham Sauces
And we thought we couldn't possibly love this pork cut any more than we already do.
Easy Ham Soup Recipes That Deliver Plenty of Flavor with Little Effort
While ham may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when you think of soup, it's a great way to add flavor and heartiness to some of our favorite bowlfuls.
Ham Soup Recipes That Use Up Your Leftover Holiday Ham
Ham-and-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Country Ham Hash Recipe
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Turnip Greens-and-Ham Stew Recipe

Greens and beans are traditional Southern recipe partners for a delicious and nutritious meal.

45 Leftover Ham Recipes to Feed the Whole Family

Bring new life to your leftover ham.

Ham and Dijon Grilled Cheese Recipe

This grilled cheese takes some major inspiration from the French favorite, croque monsieur.

Ham-and-Greens Pot Pie with Cornbread Crust

Ham, greens, and cornbread? Now that's a tasty trio.

Ham Biscuits Recipe

Our classic, melt-in-your-mouth biscuits are pretty much perfect on their own, but they make great sandwiches too.

White Bean and Ham Soup

When Grace Parisi was growing up, her mother made white bean and escarole soup every Friday. To transform the soup into a main course, Parisi substitutes ham and spiced croutons for the greens.    More Warming Soups  

Port Wine Ham Glaze (Cumberland Sauce) Recipe

The best ham glaze for your holiday is a zesty sauce that's delicious on other meats as well.

Glazed Spiral-Cut Holiday Ham Recipe

Toss the glaze packet and choose one of our three glaze options Pineapple-Prosecco Glaze, Cola-Dijon-Brown Sugar Glaze, or Coffee-and-Pepper Jelly Glaze.

BBQ Glazed Ham

This Christmas, dazzle your guests with a special twist on the classic country ham.

Black-eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip

Learn how to make Black-eyed Pea-and-Ham Dip.

Ham and Cheese Cake Salé Quick Bread

Enjoy the savory side of cake.

Oven-Baked Risotto with Ham, Leeks, and Peas

Yes, you can make a delicious pan of risotto for a weeknight family meal.

Orange-Glazed Ham Recipe

Smoky, sweet, and fragrant, this orange-glazed ham hits all the right notes.

Buttermilk Grits with Country Ham and Shrimp Recipe

These savory grits make your classic shrimp & grits even better with some country ham.

Baked Ham with Brown Sugar-Citrus Glaze

Your holiday ham can look as incredible as it tastes when you add this festive and fruity finish.

Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham

Learn how to make Good Luck Greens and Peas with Ham. MyRecipes has 70,000+ tested recipes and videos to help you be a better cook.

Maple-Bourbon Glazed Ham

Say cheers to this festive holiday ham.

Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

If you are in charge of the holiday ham this year, ditch the commercial glaze packet and get adventurous!

Collard Greens with Smoked Ham Hocks and Pickled Collard Green Stems

"Is there a more harmonious marriage of deliciousness than ham hock broth and collard greens?" asks chef Todd Richards. In this recipe from his cookbook Soul: A Chef's Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes, even the collard stems are used as a pickled topping for even more flavor. Cook the greens low and slow to keep them tender but not mushy," says Richards. "Just reheat them with a touch of water or reserved cooking liquid."

Pumpkin-Buttermilk Biscuits with Crispy Ham and Honey Butter Recipe

Pumpkin gives these light and flaky biscuits a pretty orange hue and an earthy flavor.

Paola Velez's Ham-and-Cheese Empanadas

An inventive way to repurpose holiday leftovers.

11 Ham Hock Recipes Full of Southern Flavor

Comfort food at its finest.

Savory Ham-and-Swiss Breakfast Pie

Learn how to make Savory Ham-and-Swiss Breakfast Pie. MyRecipes has 70,000+ tested recipes and videos to help you be a better cook.

Creamy Ham-and-Chicken Medley Recipe

Made with leftover cooked chicken and ham in an indulgent Parmesan cream sauce, this easy casserole is simply delicious and can be served in so many ways.

Field Peas, Corn, and Okra in Country-Ham Cream

This comforting skillet supper makes a great summertime meal.
