Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup Recipe
This smoked ham hock soup is big on flavor and low on effort.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad Recipe
If you love to entertain, this is a great recipe to know by heart.
Ham Delights
Attend any gathering in the South, and you'll spot at least one plate of Ham Delights. Beloved by guests of all ages, these personal-sized sandwiches make delightful additions to tailgates, girls' nights, and neighborhood gatherings.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks Recipe
This classic Southern side gets a slow-cooker makeover with this recipe that you'll use countless times this holiday season.
Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake Recipe
Made with cubed ham, fresh corn, and flavorful thyme, this impressive dish is an easier twist on a soufflé.
Ham-and-Cheese Sliders
Whether we're talking church potluck, game day, or even a casual family lunch, there's no wrong time for Southern classic Ham-and-Cheese Sliders.
Warm Spinach-Sweet Onion Dip with Country Ham Recipe
Great for outdoor tailgates, this creamy dip can be prepared in advance and reheated on the grill in a skillet.