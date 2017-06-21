7 Tasty Grilled Pork Chop Recipes
Grilled Pork Chops with Apple-Bourbon Glaze
This tangy-sweet Apple-Bourbon Glaze combines frozen apple juice, bourbon, dark brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Brush pork chops with the glaze often for the most flavor and a shiny, lacquered look. We love this recipe year-round, but it makes an especially nice meal in the fall.
Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra
This simple dry rub gives pork chops bold flavor—and you probably already have all of the spices right in your kitchen pantry. Coat both sides of the chops evenly with the rub and chill, uncovered, in the refrigerator eight to 12 hours.
Grilled Pork Chops with Blueberry-Peach Salsa
Tangy-sweet fruit is a natural pairing with mild pork. Top thick bone-in chops with this lively Blueberry-Peach Salsa for a fresh, summery meal.
Jalapeño-Basil Pork Chops
Like a little heat? Try this reader recipe made with a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, white wine, and fresh basil. (Look for red pepper jelly instead of green—both taste great, but green pork chops are a little weird looking.) This simple marinade infuses the pork chops with plenty of sweet heat.
Brown Sugar Pork Chops with Peach Barbecue Sauce
Make this chunky barbecue sauce made with peach preserves and fresh peaches in the height of summer when Southern peaches are at their finest. It caramelizes wonderfully on the pork chops as they cook on the grill and makes a tasty topper served on the side.
Grilled Maple Chipotle Pork Chops on Smoked Gouda Grits
A homemade chipotle pepper barbecue sauce gives these grilled pork chops an extra hit of smoky flavor. Served over creamy Smoked Gouda Grits, these chops are a meal fit for company.
Saucy Pork Chops With Orange Slices
Pork chops get a triple dose of tangy citrus flavor from a simple marinade made with orange juice, soy sauce, dried crushed red pepper, and a marmalade-barbecue sauce mixture, and smoky grilled orange slices. Look for sweet orange marmalade, which is slightly less bitter than traditional orange marmalade.