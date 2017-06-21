7 Tasty Grilled Pork Chop Recipes

By Lisa Cericola
Credit: Jennifer Davick
If you're in the mood for pork tonight, fire up the grill and try one of these fast and flavorful grilled pork chop recipes. Mild, tender pork is a delicious match for so many flavors, and we have lots of creative and delicious options guaranteed to please your crowd. Try a smoky chipotle barbecue sauce, brush on a tangy apple-bourbon glaze, coat the meat with an aromatic chile spice rub, or top your chops with fresh blueberry-peach salsa. Look for pork chops that are at least one inch thick for the juiciest results. We recommend bone-in pork chops, which have the most flavor, but be sure to check the recipe to find out how thick the pork chops should be. These grilled pork chop recipes are so delicious that you can keep the rest of the meal simple. Round out your menu with a simple green salad, some crusty bread, or baked potatoes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 7

Grilled Pork Chops with Apple-Bourbon Glaze

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Apple-Bourbon Glaze

This tangy-sweet Apple-Bourbon Glaze combines frozen apple juice, bourbon, dark brown sugar, Dijon mustard, and a pinch of red pepper flakes. Brush pork chops with the glaze often for the most flavor and a shiny, lacquered look. We love this recipe year-round, but it makes an especially nice meal in the fall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chile-Rubbed Chops with Sweet Potatoes and Grilled Okra

This simple dry rub gives pork chops bold flavor—and you probably already have all of the spices right in your kitchen pantry. Coat both sides of the chops evenly with the rub and chill, uncovered, in the refrigerator eight to 12 hours.

3 of 7

Grilled Pork Chops with Blueberry-Peach Salsa

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Grilled Pork Chops with Blueberry-Peach Salsa

Tangy-sweet fruit is a natural pairing with mild pork. Top thick bone-in chops with this lively Blueberry-Peach Salsa for a fresh, summery meal.

Advertisement

4 of 7

Jalapeño-Basil Pork Chops

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Jalapeño-Basil Pork Chops

Like a little heat? Try this reader recipe made with a jar of jalapeño pepper jelly, white wine, and fresh basil. (Look for red pepper jelly instead of green—both taste great, but green pork chops are a little weird looking.) This simple marinade infuses the pork chops with plenty of sweet heat.

5 of 7

Brown Sugar Pork Chops with Peach Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Brown Sugar Pork Chops with Peach Barbecue Sauce

Make this chunky barbecue sauce made with peach preserves and fresh peaches in the height of summer when Southern peaches are at their finest. It caramelizes wonderfully on the pork chops as they cook on the grill and makes a tasty topper served on the side.

6 of 7

Grilled Maple Chipotle Pork Chops on Smoked Gouda Grits

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Grilled Maple Chipotle Pork Chops on Smoked Gouda Grits

A homemade chipotle pepper barbecue sauce gives these grilled pork chops an extra hit of smoky flavor. Served over creamy Smoked Gouda Grits, these chops are a meal fit for company.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

Saucy Pork Chops With Orange Slices

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Saucy Pork Chops With Orange Slices

Pork chops get a triple dose of tangy citrus flavor from a simple marinade made with orange juice, soy sauce, dried crushed red pepper, and a marmalade-barbecue sauce mixture, and smoky grilled orange slices. Look for sweet orange marmalade, which is slightly less bitter than traditional orange marmalade.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Lisa Cericola