Brown Sugar-Bourbon-Glazed Ham

It's hardly the holidays without a ham, and this one delivers big on festive flavor.

Southern Living, April 2011

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Makes 8 to 10 servings
Preparing a glazed ham is a smart use of a busy cook's time, especially at the holidays. A large ham (and even a half-ham is plenty big) is no more trouble than a small picnic ham, and yields enough delicious servings to feed a crowd or stock the fridge with versatile leftovers. This recipe begins with selecting a fully cooked ham, which might sound like a peculiar first step for an entrée that spends another 2 1/2 hours in the oven, but that time is for adding the deep flavor and gloss of a wonderful Southern-style glaze. Go for a bone-in ham that's capped with a thin layer of flavorful fat that keeps the meat moist. Scoring the ham in the traditional cross-hatch pattern and studding it with whole cloves gives this entrée its classic good look, worthy of the center of the table or buffet.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°. Remove skin from ham, and trim fat to 1/4-inch thickness. Make shallow cuts in fat 3/4 inch apart in a diamond pattern.

  • Insert cloves in centers of diamonds. Place ham in a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch pan. Stir together brown sugar and next 3 ingredients; spoon mixture over ham.

  • Bake at 350° on lowest oven rack 2 hours and 30 minutes, basting slowly with pan juices every 15 to 20 minutes. Remove ham from oven, and let stand 20 minutes before slicing, basting occasionally with pan juices.

