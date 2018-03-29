Restaurant-Worthy Side Dishes for Lamb to Make Any Meal an Occasion

By Kaitlyn Yarborough and Marissa Wu Updated December 15, 2021
Credit: Hector Sanchez

When the holidays and special occasions roll around, there are so many possibilities for the main course. Do you veer towards a ham? Maybe a prime rib roast or whole chicken? Turkey is also an option too, whether or not it's Thanksgiving. But, there's no denying that though all those options are special, presenting a lamb on the table just makes it a little bit more so.

For many families, it's a treasured Easter Sunday tradition or Christmas special feature—but it's also a lovely (and tasty) choice for that dinner party you've been planning, or just a way to take Sunday supper over the top. Whether braised or glazed, shank or rack, lamb has an easy elegance to it that calls for a slightly different sideboard than your honey-baked ham. A tradition of biblical origins, lamb comfortably suits more formal holiday feasts, but—as delicious as it is—deserves a spot at even your most laidback lunch. We've collected some of our very best sides for lamb that'll round out your ensemble quite nicely. From savory and crisp to rich and creamy, here are some delicious side dishes to pair with lamb that won't disappoint.

Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

Give your staple macaroni and cheese a little facelift, fitting for a lamb dinner. Buttery panko breadcrumbs seasoned with sage, thyme, and rosemary are the trick to this elevated mac and cheese.

Herbed Potato Stacks

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks

These pretty stacked potatoes aren't your usual mashed or twice baked. The best part? The deliciously crispy exterior and creamy, tender inside.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Elevate your classic Southern corn pudding with this recipe that uses chopped onion and fresh thyme for a slightly more savory spin. It doesn't hurt that it even looks a little fancier too, right?

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

This cheesy potato gratin is more than impressive enough for any Easter meal, and we love trying a fun alternative to our staple mashed potatoes.

Yeast Rolls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Yeast Rolls

While we won't deny that buttermilk biscuits make a lovely vessel for leftover ham, these yeast rolls just seem fitting for Easter, and for a perfectly roasted rack of lamb!

Easy Grilled Asparagus

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Easy Grilled Asparagus

Of course, the star of your table will be the lamb, so keep everything else easy. Grilling your asparagus is a simple way to ensure the veggies are delicious.

Strawberry-Spinach Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Strawberry-Spinach Salad

This salad is spring on a plate. Just make sure to pick the ripest, sweetest strawberries at the farmers market for this one.

Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto 

Want a dressy side dish without the hassle? Leave it to your slow cooker to simmer this beautiful, bright lemon risotto.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Grilling the lamb? Roast some asparagus in the oven with a little seasoning for a light springtime side dish.

Skillet-Roasted Carrots

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Skillet-Roasted Carrots

Our Skillet-Roasted Carrots are your ticket to a sophisticated side dish with minimal effort. Add a little thyme, apple cider vinegar, and honey and you'll be good to go.

Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

If you didn't believe vegetable and decadence could exist in the same sentence, the proof is in the mashed potatoes. Rutabaga and collards join the cheesy, creamy party, with some scallions thrown in, too.

Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

If summer tastes like a tomato sandwich, then spring definitely tastes like this salad. Filled with pretty herbs, shaved asparagus, and crisp sugar snap peas, it will accompany your lamb chops beautifully.

Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

Save your green beans for a regular Tuesday night and pull out these gorgeous sugar snap peas for the Easter meal. Your leg of lamb deserves nothing less.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

For a dish that wows, multi-colored carrots are key. Even the kids would be delighted to at least try a bite. After all, who could say no to a purple carrot?

Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Skip the green bean casserole in favor of these green beans—they're accompanied by pearl onions that have been caramelized in butter, garlic, balsamic, and sugar, which turns into a syrupy glaze.

Green Beans with Garlic

Credit: Jim Franco; Styling: Leslie Siegel

Recipe: Green Beans with Garlic

We'd never underestimate the power of a little garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper on any vegetable.

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Jan Gautro

Recipe: Oven Roasted Potatoes

Sometimes, you really just can't beat a roasted potato.

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

If this salad doesn't say spring and summer are here, then we don't know what would. Give the savory dishes on your table a gently sweet contrast with the vibrant citrus.

Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Credit: McCormick

Recipe: Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Rainbow carrots dance with golden raisins, pineapple, and Granny Smiths under a splash of creamy lemon dressing.

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Have a little fun in the kitchen smashing the tiny spuds before seasoning with garlic and rosemary. The end result? Hot potato bites that are perfectly crispy and creamy at the same time.

Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots

This tart would be a welcome addition to the lunch or brunch table, right along side a juicy cut of lamb. Pre-made phyllo pastry makes it feel dressy without the hassle of wrangling your own laminated dough.

Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon

Radishes are a versatile vegetable that deserve a moment to shine. Thanks to their mild flavor, they carry the flavors of orange zest and tarragon well. A quick turn in the skillet leaves them incredibly tender.

Collard Green Salad with Orange and Port-Soaked Cherries

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Collard Green Salad with Orange and Port-Soaked Cherries

This salad could be a course all on its own, but will still shine alongside your lamb dish.

Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Lindsey Lower; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons

We'd be remiss not to include a rendition of Caesar Salad, but we're particularly fond of this recipe with its Garlicky Croutons.

Squash Ribbon Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Squash Ribbon Salad

Easy to prepare, but wildly impressive. Parsley, lemon juice, and olive oil season the squash ribbons and arugula in this refreshing salad that needs a spot on your Easter table.

Lemon-Sautéed Green Beans

Credit: Greg Dupree Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Lemon-Sautéed Green Beans

These zingy green beans will be a light and welcome addition to the decadent Easter meal.

