Restaurant-Worthy Side Dishes for Lamb to Make Any Meal an Occasion
When the holidays and special occasions roll around, there are so many possibilities for the main course. Do you veer towards a ham? Maybe a prime rib roast or whole chicken? Turkey is also an option too, whether or not it's Thanksgiving. But, there's no denying that though all those options are special, presenting a lamb on the table just makes it a little bit more so.
For many families, it's a treasured Easter Sunday tradition or Christmas special feature—but it's also a lovely (and tasty) choice for that dinner party you've been planning, or just a way to take Sunday supper over the top. Whether braised or glazed, shank or rack, lamb has an easy elegance to it that calls for a slightly different sideboard than your honey-baked ham. A tradition of biblical origins, lamb comfortably suits more formal holiday feasts, but—as delicious as it is—deserves a spot at even your most laidback lunch. We've collected some of our very best sides for lamb that'll round out your ensemble quite nicely. From savory and crisp to rich and creamy, here are some delicious side dishes to pair with lamb that won't disappoint.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Give your staple macaroni and cheese a little facelift, fitting for a lamb dinner. Buttery panko breadcrumbs seasoned with sage, thyme, and rosemary are the trick to this elevated mac and cheese.
Herbed Potato Stacks
These pretty stacked potatoes aren't your usual mashed or twice baked. The best part? The deliciously crispy exterior and creamy, tender inside.
Savory Corn Pudding
Elevate your classic Southern corn pudding with this recipe that uses chopped onion and fresh thyme for a slightly more savory spin. It doesn't hurt that it even looks a little fancier too, right?
Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
This cheesy potato gratin is more than impressive enough for any Easter meal, and we love trying a fun alternative to our staple mashed potatoes.
Yeast Rolls
While we won't deny that buttermilk biscuits make a lovely vessel for leftover ham, these yeast rolls just seem fitting for Easter, and for a perfectly roasted rack of lamb!
Easy Grilled Asparagus
Of course, the star of your table will be the lamb, so keep everything else easy. Grilling your asparagus is a simple way to ensure the veggies are delicious.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad
This salad is spring on a plate. Just make sure to pick the ripest, sweetest strawberries at the farmers market for this one.
Slow-Cooker Lemon-Asparagus Risotto
Want a dressy side dish without the hassle? Leave it to your slow cooker to simmer this beautiful, bright lemon risotto.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Grilling the lamb? Roast some asparagus in the oven with a little seasoning for a light springtime side dish.
Skillet-Roasted Carrots
Our Skillet-Roasted Carrots are your ticket to a sophisticated side dish with minimal effort. Add a little thyme, apple cider vinegar, and honey and you'll be good to go.
Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards
If you didn't believe vegetable and decadence could exist in the same sentence, the proof is in the mashed potatoes. Rutabaga and collards join the cheesy, creamy party, with some scallions thrown in, too.
Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese
If summer tastes like a tomato sandwich, then spring definitely tastes like this salad. Filled with pretty herbs, shaved asparagus, and crisp sugar snap peas, it will accompany your lamb chops beautifully.
Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds
Save your green beans for a regular Tuesday night and pull out these gorgeous sugar snap peas for the Easter meal. Your leg of lamb deserves nothing less.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
For a dish that wows, multi-colored carrots are key. Even the kids would be delighted to at least try a bite. After all, who could say no to a purple carrot?
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Skip the green bean casserole in favor of these green beans—they're accompanied by pearl onions that have been caramelized in butter, garlic, balsamic, and sugar, which turns into a syrupy glaze.
Green Beans with Garlic
We'd never underestimate the power of a little garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper on any vegetable.
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Sometimes, you really just can't beat a roasted potato.
Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
If this salad doesn't say spring and summer are here, then we don't know what would. Give the savory dishes on your table a gently sweet contrast with the vibrant citrus.
Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Rainbow carrots dance with golden raisins, pineapple, and Granny Smiths under a splash of creamy lemon dressing.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Have a little fun in the kitchen smashing the tiny spuds before seasoning with garlic and rosemary. The end result? Hot potato bites that are perfectly crispy and creamy at the same time.
Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots
This tart would be a welcome addition to the lunch or brunch table, right along side a juicy cut of lamb. Pre-made phyllo pastry makes it feel dressy without the hassle of wrangling your own laminated dough.
Skillet Radishes with Orange Zest and Tarragon
Radishes are a versatile vegetable that deserve a moment to shine. Thanks to their mild flavor, they carry the flavors of orange zest and tarragon well. A quick turn in the skillet leaves them incredibly tender.
Collard Green Salad with Orange and Port-Soaked Cherries
This salad could be a course all on its own, but will still shine alongside your lamb dish.
Caesar Salad with Garlicky Croutons
We'd be remiss not to include a rendition of Caesar Salad, but we're particularly fond of this recipe with its Garlicky Croutons.
Squash Ribbon Salad
Easy to prepare, but wildly impressive. Parsley, lemon juice, and olive oil season the squash ribbons and arugula in this refreshing salad that needs a spot on your Easter table.
Lemon-Sautéed Green Beans
These zingy green beans will be a light and welcome addition to the decadent Easter meal.